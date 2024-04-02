Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins Recipe (& Video) - Fork Knife Swoon (2024)

Home » Recipes » Dessert » Muffins and Quick Breads » One Bowl Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins with Maple Vanilla Glaze
★★★★★27 reviews
A simple, one bowl recipe for pumpkin gingerbread muffins full of brown sugar, molasses, warming spices, and a hint of citrus. Topped with a sweet maple vanilla glaze. This easy recipe makes an even dozen of high-topped, super moist, and flavorful muffins that are perfect for cozy breakfasts! Dairy free + vegan friendly.
Easy pumpkin gingerbread muffins
These flavorful pumpkin gingerbread muffins are an update to one of my favorite seasonal treats: the ever-popular spiced gingerbread muffins that I find myself baking up multiple batches of once Autumn rolls around and my kitchen becomes a blur of sugar and flour and any number of other delicious sweet things.
There’s a dark chocolate banana version too. It’s one bowl recipe goodness that keeps on giving.
They’re packed with cozy fall spices, deep molasses notes, just the right amount of sweetness, and of course, the addition of pumpkin makes them basically a vegetable.
What you’ll love about these pumpkin gingerbread muffins
This pumpkin gingerbread muffin recipe is nearly the same as my go-to gingerbread muffins recipe, with the obvious addition of pumpkin. It’s a natural choice this time of year – though I truly love baking with pumpkin year round – and it pairs wonderfully with the warming holiday gingerbread spices.
I add dark molasses, dark brown sugar, and loads of cinnamon and ginger to the batter, and the result is a moist and densely-crumbed muffin with a craggly domed top, that beams with cozy caramel notes and holiday spice, a fresh hint of orange, and is a favorite winter breakfast treat around here.
A couple of things I really love about this recipe: As promised, these spiced beauties come together in one big bowl, absolutely no mixer required. The batter makes a perfectly even and satisfying 12 muffins. No extra pan to wash. No awkward leftover batter or second batch to worry about, which I find very gratifying. It’s the little things…
The ingredients you’ll need
These pumpkin gingerbread muffins come together quickly with mostly pantry staples in one big bowl. Here’s what you’ll need to make them:
- pumpkin: of course! Pumpkin puree adds flavor, moisture, and a hint of natural sweetness.
- egg: you’ll need one egg for these muffins. For vegan pumpkin muffins, a flax egg also works well (see recipe notes).
- vanilla: just a splash to enhance all the other flavors .
- warming spices: lots of coziness in the form of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. I sometime also add fresh orange zest for a bit of holiday brightness!
- salt: a pinch of Kosher salt to intensify all the other flavors. My favorite for baking is Diamond Crystal.
- oil: I love to use olive oil in my baking, but you can use canola, vegetable, or avocado oil.
- molasses: for that classic, intense, slightly bitter flavor of gingerbread. I use the regular Grandma’s molasses for most baking.
- almond milk: almond milk adds moisture and a subtle nuttiness, and makes these muffins dairy free. Feel free to switch it up with your favorite milk.
- white and brown sugar: a combination of both granulated sugar and dark brown sugar adds sweetness and caramel flavor.
- baking powder and soda: we’re using both baking powder and baking soda for these muffins, for perfect muffin tops.
- all purpose flour: regular AP flour makes up the base of these pumpkin spice muffins. For the best texture, be careful not to overmix when adding the flour.
Find all the exact measurements and recipe instructions below.
Last but not least: For an even more indulgent sweet treat, dip the muffin tops in a sweet and simple vanilla maple glaze, and transform the already lovely and flavorful muffins into something akin to a gingerbread cake doughnut. Happy baking!!
Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins: FAQs
How to store homemade pumpkin muffins:
These gingerbread muffins will keep covered in an airtight storage container for 2-3 days at room-temperature. The muffins will get sweeter, spicier, and more moist over time. After that, it’s best to keep in the fridge or freezer for up to a week.
Can I freeze these muffins?
Like most quick breads, these gingerbread muffins freeze well, too. I wrap each tightly in plastic then in aluminum foil. They’ll keep for up to 3 months in the freezer. Simply thaw at room temperature or in the microwave (for about 30 seconds at half power) when ready to eat. Enjoy!!
How to make vegan pumpkin gingerbread muffins:
For vegan gingerbread muffins, simply replace the egg with a flax egg. Be sure to use almond milk, and organic sugar produced without the use of animal products.
One Bowl Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins with Maple Vanilla Glaze
★★★★★4.9 from 27 reviews
- Author: Laura Bolton
- Prep Time: 15 mins
- Cook Time: 20 mins
- Total Time: 35 mins
- Yield: 12 Muffins 1x
- Category: Baking, Dessert
- Method: Baking
- Cuisine: American
- Diet: Vegetarian
Description
A simple, one bowl recipe for pumpkin gingerbread muffins full of brown sugar, molasses, warming spices, and a hint of citrus. Topped with a sweet maple vanilla glaze. This easy recipe makes an even dozen of high-topped, super moist, and flavorful muffins that are perfect for cozy breakfasts! Dairy free + vegan friendly
Ingredients
Scale
Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- 1 large egg ¹
- 1 tsp (5g) pure vanilla extract
- zest of half an orange (optional)
- 1–1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp Kosher salt
- 1/2 cup (112g) vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup (80g) molasses ²
- 1/3 cup (75g) unsweetened almond milk ³
- 1/3 cup (66g) granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup (71g) dark brown sugar, packed
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 2–1/4 cups (270g) all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
Maple Vanilla Glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
- 1–2 Tbsp milk
- 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Instructions
Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins
- Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease with butter or non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the pumpkin and egg until completely combined. Whisk in the vanilla, orange zest (if using), spices, and salt.
- Add the oil, molasses, and milk, stirring until completely combined after each addition. Add the sugars, and stir to combine.
- Add the baking powder and baking soda, and stir to combine. Fold in the flour until just mixed. Do not overmix.
- Use a cookie scoop to divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.
- Bake for 10 minutes at 400° F. Turn the oven temperature down to 375° F., and bake for an additional 7-9 minutes, until the muffin tops are set, and a cake tester inserted into the center of each muffin comes out clean.
- Let cool in the muffin tin for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a baking rack to cool completely. Serve warm or at room-temperature.
Maple Vanilla Glaze (or Frosting)
- In a small bowl, stir together the powdered sugar and milk until the glaze is smooth and creamy. Stir in the maple syrup and vanilla. Add more or less milk to create a thicker/thinner consistency, if preferred.
- If glazing: While the muffins are still warm, dip the tops of each in the glaze, then place on a baking rack to cool and set.
- If frosting: Wait for the muffins to fully cool, then use a knife or small offset spatula to spread on the frosting. Enjoy!!
Notes
¹ You can replace the egg with a flax egg for vegan gingerbread muffins. Simply stir together 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed with 2.5 Tbsp water in a small bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes while you’re getting the rest of the ingredients together (it will thicken up), and add to the batter in place of the egg.
² I use the regular Grandma’s molasses for most baking (you’ll want to avoid black strap molasses which is too intense for these muffins).
³ If you’d prefer not to use almond milk, substitute your favorite dairy or non-dairy milk instead.
Keywords: pumpkin gingerbread muffins, one bowl, vegan, dairy free, easy
posted by Laura on November 7, 2016 (last updated November 8, 2022)
Leave a Rating or Reply
81 comments on “One Bowl Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins with Maple Vanilla Glaze”
-
Olivia — Reply
I’d love to make this recipe as mini muffins! Do you have any suggestions on baking temperature and time? Thank you!!!
-
Laura — Reply
Hi, Olivia! I would try starting at 375℉ for about 8 mins, then reducing to 350℉ and baking for an additional 6-10 mins. Please let me know how they turn out!
-
Olivia — Reply
Thank you! That sounds good, I’ll be sure to fill you in when I make them!
-
Olivia — Reply
Sooooo good! I made a double batch and got around 72 mini muffins. Baking them at 375 for 9 mins and then 350 for 8 mins worked perfectly! I also grated some ginger (a small 1 inch slice) and added it with the orange zest, as well as 2 tsp cardamom for my double batch. They came out pretty moist and soft with the perfect warmth coming from the spices, and a lovely color to them. Thank you so much, and I’m sure I’ll make these again!
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
So happy to hear that! And thank you for the update on timing the mini muffins 😊
-
-
-
-
-
Cheryl — Reply
I loved this recipe. I omitted the sugar and just put a couple tablespoons of raw sugar instead. It was still very good. I used organic non-sulfur molasses that was really potent for flavor.
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thank you so much, Cheryl!!
-
-
Tylie Haught — Reply
How many calories?
-
Kaila — Reply
These are SO good! I ran out of pumpkin, so I used half pureed canned yams and half applesauce 😉 I used gingerbread spice instead of individual and did about 4 tsp. They turned out so delicious and moist! Thank you!!
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thank you so much, Kaila!!
-
-
Abigail — Reply
These are super delicious! And so moist! They’re a new favorite!
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thank you so much, Abigail!!
-
-
Gretchen Poppler — Reply
Fantastic recipe. Absolutely everyone is wowed by these muffins. They are easy to make with minimal mess. Thanks for posting these.
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thanks so much, Gretchen!!
-
-
Jackie — Reply
These muffins are amazing! Lots of ingredients but easy to mix up and eat!!
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thanks so much, Jackie!!
-
-
Gretchen Poppler — Reply
Fantastic! moist, packed with flavor. I put in allspice instead of nutmeg, by accident. The second time I made the recipe, I made a fresh orange glaze instead of the maple, and added small amount of plain yogurt and added dates.
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thanks so much, Gretchen!! The orange glaze sounds great! 🙂
-
-
Tara Chappell — Reply
These muffins were divine! I will be adding this recipe to my “faves” for sure! Such a perfect balance of spice and not too sweet like so many muffins tend to be. ❤️
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thank you so much, Tara!!
-
-
Laurie Harvey — Reply
These are amazing!! Oh my goodness. Thank you for this delicious recipe.
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thank you so much, Laurie!!
-
-
Megan — Reply
Can I use fresh pumpkin in this recipe or does it have to be canned?
-
Laura — Reply
Hi Megan! I haven’t tried using fresh pumpkin puree, but as long as it’s not too watery it should be okay. Enjoy!
-
-
Livianca — Reply
How many calories in this?
-
Laura — Reply
Hi Livianca! I’ve stopped including nutrition information on my recipes, but there are lots of online nutrition calculators if you’re interested! Happy baking! 🙂
-
-
Cathy — Reply
I made these with 2 percent milk instead of almond milk (I’m allergic to almond). I didn’t use the optional orange peel because I wanted the spicy flavour without competing orange. I did half with glaze and half without. Very moist and the perfect blend of spices. I’ll make these again!
★★★★★
-
Laura — Reply
Thanks so much, Cathy!!
-
-
Cathy — Reply
Absolutely incredible! I made these with 2 percent milk instead of almond milk (I’m allergic to almond). I didn’t use the optional orange peel because I wanted the spicy flavour without competing orange. I did half with glaze and half without. Very moist and the perfect blend of spices. I’ll make these again!
★★★★★
-
MGowan — Reply
Wondering if you can use pumpkin pie spice instead of adding them all individually? If so how much? Excited to try this recipe.
-
Laura — Reply
Sure! I’d probably try 1-1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. Enjoy!!
-
-
Ramona Bouzard — Reply
Has anyone tried to bake this as a “cake” in a 9×9 pan? If so, advice for baking temp and time?
-
Laura — Reply
Hi Ramona! I haven’t tried these muffins as a cake, but you’ll definitely want to approach the baking time differently – with muffins we use an initial higher temp for tall muffin tops which I don’t think would translate well to a cake. I would try 350° F for 25-35 mins, but can’t guarantee results as I haven’t tested this! Please give an update if you do 🙂
-
-
Andrea — Reply
These are fantastic. I doubled the recipe and made 12 cupcakes and a loaf. I also added golden raisins to the batter. I made the glaze for them as well. Thank you so much!
-
Laura — Reply
Thanks so much, Andrea!!
-
Leave a comment »