Pumpkin Gingerbread Muffins Recipe (& Video) - Fork Knife Swoon (2024)

Easy pumpkin gingerbread muffins

These flavorful pumpkin gingerbread muffins are an update to one of my favorite seasonal treats: the ever-popular spiced gingerbread muffins that I find myself baking up multiple batches of once Autumn rolls around and my kitchen becomes a blur of sugar and flour and any number of other delicious sweet things.

There’s a dark chocolate banana version too. It’s one bowl recipe goodness that keeps on giving.

They’re packed with cozy fall spices, deep molasses notes, just the right amount of sweetness, and of course, the addition of pumpkin makes them basically a vegetable.