Pumpkin Gingerbread Recipe - The Live-In Kitchen (2024)

This Pumpkin Gingerbread is sweet and spicy. The moist bread pairs perfectly with the crunchy Turbinado sugar topping. It makes the best fall snack!

You might be saying, “But Lindsay, I don’t need another pumpkin bread recipe!”

To that I say, “Oh yah you do!” in my painfully natural midwest accent.

You need another pumpkin bread recipe because this isn’t just any pumpkin bread – it’s a pumpkin gingerbread loaf! Fa la la la la and welcome to pumpkin season.

I am not in any way condoning getting into the holidays this early. I just know you and your love for all things pumpkin spice and oh hey, it might be my five year blogiversary too. All that together equals a need for the perfect pumpkin gingerbread loaf that’s both soft and crunchy, sweet and spicy.

Pumpkin gingerbread ingredients

All purpose flour

Salt

Baking soda

Ground ginger

Ground cinnamon

Ground nutmeg

Pumpkin puree

Butter

Dark brown sugar

Molasses

Eggs

Milk

Turbinado sugar

How to make pumpkin gingerbread

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Coat a 9×5 inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, melted butter, brown sugar, molasses, eggs, and milk. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir with a wooden spoon or rubber scraper until just incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake 40 minutes, remove from the oven and sprinkle with Turbinado sugar. Return to the oven and bake another 10-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool ten minutes before inverting the loaf and allowing it to cool completely on a rack.

Top tips

Don’t overmix

Quick breads like this one have the best texture when you mix gently, and not too much. Only stir until the dry ingredients are incorporated into the wet ingredients. The batter may still be a little lumpy.

Removing the loaf from the pan

Be sure to spray your pan with cooking spray (or homemade cake release) to prevent sticking. Allow the loaf to cool for 10 minutes before trying to remove it from the pan.

I always place a cooling rack (affiliate link) over the top of the pan, flip them over together, and give it a gentle tap on the counter. The loaf should fall out onto the cooling rack.

If it sticks, try running a butter knife between the edge of the loaf and the pan, then flipping. Adjust the loaf so that it finishes cooling right side up.

Tips for customizing

Substitute 3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice for the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg

for the ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg Add a handful of chopped walnuts , pepitas , chocolate chip s, or crystalized ginger to the batter

, , s, or to the batter Skip the turbinado sugar topping and drizzle with the glaze from my banana bundt cake or top with this cinnamon frosting

or top with this Bake in mini muffin tins, adjusting the bake time accordingly

FAQ

What is turbinado sugar? Let me introduce you to my little friend (affiliate link)turbinado sugar.

It’s big, flashy, and super yummy. It comes from raw sugar cane, and still contains some of the molasses, which is why it’s brown.

My kids call it “candy nuts” because the crystals are so big and crunchy. This is your secret weapon to a killer quick bread.

I got the idea from my local food co-op that seasonally sells the most deliciously spicy pumpkin gingerbread loaf topped with these crunchy sweet sugar crystals. What is the difference between pumpkin spice and gingerbread spice? This recipe uses a homemade gingerbread spice mix. It leans more towards ginger than cinnamon, which would be the dominant flavor in pumpkin spice.

