Pumpkin Roll Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

This classic pumpkin roll recipe is madewith a delicious pumpkin cake and heavenly cream cheese filling…and it’s surprisingly easy to make. See the video below for a visual on how toassemble your pumpkin roll!

Happy fall, everyone! In honor of the calendar officially flipping over tothe new season this week, I thought I would bump my favorite falldessert recipe to the top of the blog again.

Yep, I’m talkin’ about a good, old-fashioned, deliciously-indulgent, classic pumpkin roll. ♡

I have had a tradition ofmaking pumpkin rolls every fall for at least a decade now, and always look forward to the cozy, comforting, delicious fall vibes that they bring. ButI have to say that this year, during our first September living abroad, this small tradition has been especiallynostalgic and comforting.

Even though it now requires making a special trek across town to the one store in Barcelona that sells canned pumpkin puree, plus an extra trip to a different store to purchase a brick of“Philadelphia”(the name for cream cheese here in Spain, so cute), and some major tinkering with my tiny Spanish oven — the rhythms andfeels and smells and flavors of this ritual feel just as familiar as ever. And the second Islice off a beautiful round of that perfectly-paired pumpkin cake swirled with cream cheese filling,it tastes just delicious as ever. And the world feels wonderfully, magically, comfortingly small for a moment. Feels like fall.

Anyway, if you also happen to have a nostalgic craving hit this season for a classic pumpkin roll, this recipe has been my go-to for years. It calls for all of the classic ingredients (thanks, Libby’s!), but it’s updated withmy method for rolling up the cake in parchment paper, which I have found to be simpler and more reliable than the classic towel method. If this is your first time making a pumpkin roll, don’t fear — it’s much easier than it may seem. Plus, I’ve included a handy step-by-step video below to take any of the guesswork out the equation. Andif your friends and family are anything like mine, they are going tolove it.

Let’s make a pumpkin roll!

Classic Pumpkin Roll Recipe| 1-Minute Video

Pumpkin RollIngredients:

To make this classic pumpkin roll recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

Flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, vanilla, granulated sugar: For the base of the pumpkin cake.

For the base of the pumpkin cake. Pumpkin pie spice : For seasoning the cake. (You can either use store-bought pumpkin pie spice, or I’ve included measurements for ingredient amounts for ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.)

For seasoning the cake. (You can either use store-bought pumpkin pie spice, or I’ve included measurements for ingredient amounts for ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.) Pumpkin puree: I have always used store-bought canned pumpkin puree, which is super simple. But you are welcome to make pumpkin puree from scratch, if you prefer.

I have always used store-bought canned pumpkin puree, which is super simple. But you are welcome to make pumpkin puree from scratch, if you prefer. Cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla:For the cream cheese filling. I told you it was indulgent. ;)

You will also need:

10 x 15-inch jelly roll pan: The specific size of the pan is important here,so that the cake can be nice and thin.

The specific size of the pan is important here,so that the cake can be nice and thin. Parchment paper: I like to buy these pre-cut sheets, but you can also definitely cut your own.

How To Make A Pumpkin Roll:

Alright, let’s begin with the pumpkin cake. Simply:

Make your pumpkin cake batter.You can either do this in a stand mixer, or by hand in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together thedry ingredients until combined, and set aside. Then in a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar until thick. Stirin the vanilla and pumpkin puree until combined. Thenfold in the dry ingredients until they arejust combined, being careful not to overmix the batter. Transfer batter to the baking sheet. Cover yourjelly roll pan completely with parchment paper, leaving some extra room on the long (15-inch) sides so that you can easily lift the cake out after baking. (If the parchment paper is sliding around, just sprinkle a few drops of water underneath it, which will help it to stick to the pan.) Then spread the batter evenly on top of the parchment. Bake.This part goes quickly since the cake is so thin. Remove cake from pan. This part needs to move quickly, so be ready. As soon as the cakecomes out of the oven, run a knife around theedges of the pan (if needed) to loosen the cake. Then carefully grab theedges of theparchment paper to lift the cake out of the pan and slide it over to a flat, heat-proof surface. (I recommend using oven mitts since the cake will still be very hot.) Roll the cake. Then holding onto the parchment, carefully roll up the cake — from short end to short end — until it forms a complete roll. (See video above for an example.) Transferthe rolled cake to awire cooling rackand let it cool completely to room temperature, seam-side-down so that they cake does not unroll.

While the cake is cooling, make your cream cheese filling. To do so, simply:

Stir together your ingredients until smooth. It’s ok if there are a few tiny lumps of cream cheese. But in general, you want the filling to be pretty smooth. Also, it’s crucial thatyour ingredients are all room temperature so that the cream cheese filling can be nice and sturdy. Otherwise, the filling will be too thin and will ooze out of the pumpkin roll. (If it seems too thin, just add more powdered sugar.) Refrigerate until ready to use. To keep it nice and fresh.

Once the cake has cooled, it’s time for the fun part. To assemble your pumpkin roll:

Gently unroll the cake. Place the cake back on a flat surface and gentlyunroll it until the cake is mostly flat again, going slowly so that the cake doesn’t break. (If it does a bit, don’t worry, it will still taste delicious.) Spread on the cream cheese filling. Using a spatula, spread the cream cheese filling out evenly on top of the cake, leaving a 3/4-inch border around all sides of the cake so that the filling doesn’t spill out while the cake is being re-rolled. Re-roll the cake. Then go ahead and roll the cake back up again, carefully peeling off the parchment paper as you roll until it until it is completely released. Wrap the cake. Wrap the finished pumpkin roll tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for at least an hour until chilled. Dust with powdered sugar. When you’re ready to serve the cake,remove and unwrap it. Then lightly dust the entire roll with powdered sugar. Then… Slice and serve! I like totake a small slice off of the ends just before serving, to reveal those beautiful swirls and make it a bit prettier. Thenvoila! Your homemade pumpkin roll will be ready to enjoy!

How To Store + Freeze A Pumpkin Roll:

Great news! Pumpkin rollskeep well in the refrigerator and freezer, so they’re the perfect dessert to make ahead of time if you’d like. To store your pumpkin roll, wrap it up tightly in plastic wrap. Then you can either refrigerate it for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months. If you choose to freeze the pumpkin roll, be sure to let it thaw in the refrigerator for 1 day before serving. (If you try to warm it up in the microwave or oven, it can dry out.)

Variations:

Enjoy, everyone!

Pumpkin Roll

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 0 About 8-10 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description This classic pumpkin roll recipe is madewith a delicious pumpkin cake and heavenly cream cheese filling…and it’s surprisingly easy to make. See the videoabove for astep-by-step visual tutorial for how to assemble your roll. Ingredients Scale Pumpkin Cake Ingredients: 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (*or see below for substitution)

(*or see below for substitution) 1/4 teaspoon salt

salt 3 large eggs

large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract 1 cup granulated sugar

granulated sugar 2/3 cup pumpkin puree

pumpkin puree optional: powdered sugar (to sprinkle on at the end!) Cream Cheese Filling Ingredients: 1 (8 ounce) brick cream cheese, room temperature

(8 ounce) brick cream cheese, room temperature 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

powdered sugar, sifted 6 tablespoons butter, softened

To Make The Cream Cheese Filling: Whisk togethercream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl until smooth. If the filling is too thin, add more powdered sugar. If it is too thick, add a half teaspoon or two of water. (You want amedium consistency so that the filling is easy to spread, but not too warm or thin that it will ooze out of the cake when you're rolling it up.) Notes *If you do not already have a jar of pumpkin pie spice, you can use the following: 1 teaspoonground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoonground ginger

1/4 teaspoonground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoonground cloves **If you want the cake to be pretty on the very ends, I recommend slicing off about 1/2-inch of the cake on both ends before serving. Then you'll definitely see those pretty cream cheese swirls! Recipe is very slightly adapted fromLibby's. Cooking time listed above does not account for cooling time.

1/2 teaspoonground ginger

1/4 teaspoonground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoonground cloves **If you want the cake to be pretty on the very ends, I recommend slicing off about 1/2-inch of the cake on both ends before serving. Then you’ll definitely see those pretty cream cheese swirls! Recipe is very slightly adapted fromLibby’s. Cooking time listed above does not account for cooling time.