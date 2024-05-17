Pumpkin Roll Recipe With Cream Cheese Filling (2024)



It's the end of summer and the beginning of Fall, one of my favorite times of the year! With that comes out pumpkin EVERYTHING YUM! Here is one of those great recipes that I save for this time of the year! My easy pumpkin roll recipe is filled with cream cheese giving it an even richer taste! This is one of my favoritepumpkin recipes!

The Secret Tips for rolling the cake without it breaking

I have used a kitchen tea towel before. Sprinkle the towel with powder sugar, lay the entire cake on the towel, and then start rolling. Roll the towel in the roll as well. Let it cool entirely then unroll, remove the towel add the filling, and reroll. Worked like a charm!

Is a Pumpkin Roll a breakfast or dessert recipe?

There's no right or wrong answer to this question – it all depends on how you want to enjoy your Pumpkin Roll! Some people like to enjoy it as a breakfast treat, while others prefer it as a dessert. There are even those who enjoy it as a snack throughout the day.

What you need to make this Easy Pumpkin Roll

Ingredients for Pumpkin Roll:

For the cake:

All-purpose flour

Baking Powder

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Kosher Salt

Eggs

vanilla extract

Sugar

Pumpkin Puree

For the filling:

Cream Cheese

Confectioners Sugar

Salted Butter

Vanilla Extract

How to make Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Filling

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and whisk.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and pumpkin puree and whisk until smooth.

Add dry mixture to wet mixture and stir just until combined, you don't want to overmix the batter.

Pour batter into pan and bake for 15 minutes.

Turn the cake out onto a work surface and slowly (and carefully) roll the cake into a log.

Place on a cooling rack and let cool completely.

To prepare the filling,combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy.

Unroll the cake and gently spread the cream cheese mixture onto it.

Roll the cake up again carefully, and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap.

Allow cake to chill in the fridge for 1 hour.

Remove plastic wrap and dust the cake with powdered sugar. Slice and serve.

Well, there you have it! Our pumpkin roll recipe. We hope you give it a try and that you love it as much as we do. If you make one, be sure to share a picture with us in the comments. We can’t wait to see your delicious creations!





