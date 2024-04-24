Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (1)

By: Becky Hardin

Celebrate the fall season with this sweet, creamy Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail! This classic white russian recipe features a pumpkin spice twist that makes it perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving festivities. It’s a smooth co*cktail that’s easy to make and even easier to sip on!

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2)

What’s in a Pumpkin Spice White Russian

This white russian co*cktail puts a fun twist on a classic drink. Add pumpkin spice creamer to make it a pumpkin white russian, and enjoy a tasty fall co*cktail!

  • Vodka: Try to use a good quality or middle of the road vodka. A good rule of thumb is that your co*cktails will only ever be as good as your liquor!
  • Pumpkin Spice Creamer: Any brand works! You can use a plant-based creamer as well, most stores have plenty of options.
  • Kahlua: This liqueur adds a subtle coffee flavor that’s SO good!
  • Garnishes: Pumpkin pie spice and whipped cream really seal the deal on that sweet fall flavor.

PRO TIP: Want a more classic version of this drink? Try our Skinny White Russian recipe too!

How do I rim the glass?

Dip your glasses in water first. Then, dip them in a mixture of graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (3)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (4)

What makes this white russian taste like pumpkin?

Pumpkin spice creamer is what gives this white russian its pumpkin flair! Typically, white russians feature cream, but pumpkin creamer is the star of the show in this autumnal recipe.

Does a pumpkin white russian have caffeine?

Yes, but not a lot. 1.5 oz of Kahlua has approximately 5 mg of caffeine. For comparison, your average cup of coffee has about 200 mg of caffeine.

Can I make it dairy free?

Yes! Just use plant-based pumpkin creamer.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (5)

Serving Suggestions

co*cktail hour might just be my favorite time of day. Serve these pumpkin spice white russians with some of the best fall finger foods like Halloween Chex Mix and Sweet Potato Souffle Cups.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (6)

5-Star Review

“Delicious and easy to make… 3rd time this season that I have made them and everyone raved about them.” – Fran

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail

4.56 from 203 votes

Author: Becky Hardin

Prep: 5 minutes minutes

Total: 5 minutes minutes

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (7)

Serves2

This Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail is exactly what you need to be sipping on this season. This festive fall co*cktail brings the perfect pumpkin flavor to a classic White Russian with the addition of pumpkin spice creamer. It’s so creamy, dreamy, and delicious! You have to try this pumpkin co*cktail for yourself.

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (8)

Ingredients

For the Drink

  • 3 ounces 2 shot glasses good quality vodka
  • 3 ounces 2 shot glasses pumpkin spice creamer
  • 1.5 ounces 1 shot glass Kahlua
  • Whipped Cream and pumpkin pie spice for garnish

For the Rim

  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar or sparkling sugar
  • 3 tablespoons crushed graham crackers

Instructions

  • Mix the ingredients for the rim together on a shallow plate. Dip the edge of two glasses in water and then dip into the graham mixture. Press to coat. Set the two glasses aside.

  • Pour vodka, creamer, and kahlua into a large co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake lightly until combined and cold.

  • Pour into glasses and top with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

  • Enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Calories: 323kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 3g (19%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 166mg (7%) Potassium: 94mg (3%) Sugar: 15g (17%) Vitamin A: 150IU (3%) Calcium: 69mg (7%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (9)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (10)

Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (11)

