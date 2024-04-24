Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

Jump To Recipe
By: Becky Hardin
Celebrate the fall season with this sweet, creamy Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail! This classic white russian recipe features a pumpkin spice twist that makes it perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving festivities. It’s a smooth co*cktail that’s easy to make and even easier to sip on!
What’s in a Pumpkin Spice White Russian
This white russian co*cktail puts a fun twist on a classic drink. Add pumpkin spice creamer to make it a pumpkin white russian, and enjoy a tasty fall co*cktail!
- Vodka: Try to use a good quality or middle of the road vodka. A good rule of thumb is that your co*cktails will only ever be as good as your liquor!
- Pumpkin Spice Creamer: Any brand works! You can use a plant-based creamer as well, most stores have plenty of options.
- Kahlua: This liqueur adds a subtle coffee flavor that’s SO good!
- Garnishes: Pumpkin pie spice and whipped cream really seal the deal on that sweet fall flavor.
PRO TIP: Want a more classic version of this drink? Try our Skinny White Russian recipe too!
How do I rim the glass?
Dip your glasses in water first. Then, dip them in a mixture of graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.
What makes this white russian taste like pumpkin?
Pumpkin spice creamer is what gives this white russian its pumpkin flair! Typically, white russians feature cream, but pumpkin creamer is the star of the show in this autumnal recipe.
Does a pumpkin white russian have caffeine?
Yes, but not a lot. 1.5 oz of Kahlua has approximately 5 mg of caffeine. For comparison, your average cup of coffee has about 200 mg of caffeine.
Can I make it dairy free?
Yes! Just use plant-based pumpkin creamer.
Serving Suggestions
co*cktail hour might just be my favorite time of day. Serve these pumpkin spice white russians with some of the best fall finger foods like Halloween Chex Mix and Sweet Potato Souffle Cups.
5-Star Review
“Delicious and easy to make… 3rd time this season that I have made them and everyone raved about them.” – Fran
More Fall co*cktail Recipes We Love
- Apple Pie Punch
- Pumpkin Whiskey Smash co*cktail
- Apple Cider Mimosa
- Hot Pumpkin co*cktail
- Caramel Apple Sangria
- Chai Tea Recipe with Bourbon
Recipe
Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail
4.56 from 203 votes
Author: Becky Hardin
Prep: 5 minutes minutes
Total: 5 minutes minutes
Serves2
This Pumpkin Spice White Russian co*cktail is exactly what you need to be sipping on this season. This festive fall co*cktail brings the perfect pumpkin flavor to a classic White Russian with the addition of pumpkin spice creamer. It's so creamy, dreamy, and delicious!
Ingredients
For the Drink
- 3 ounces 2 shot glasses good quality vodka
- 3 ounces 2 shot glasses pumpkin spice creamer
- 1.5 ounces 1 shot glass Kahlua
- Whipped Cream and pumpkin pie spice for garnish
For the Rim
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon sugar or sparkling sugar
- 3 tablespoons crushed graham crackers
Instructions
Mix the ingredients for the rim together on a shallow plate. Dip the edge of two glasses in water and then dip into the graham mixture. Press to coat. Set the two glasses aside.
Pour vodka, creamer, and kahlua into a large co*cktail shaker filled with ice. Shake lightly until combined and cold.
Pour into glasses and top with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
Enjoy!
Nutrition Information
Calories: 323kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 7g (11%) Saturated Fat: 3g (19%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 166mg (7%) Potassium: 94mg (3%) Sugar: 15g (17%) Vitamin A: 150IU (3%) Calcium: 69mg (7%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)
Meet Becky Hardin
Becky Hardin is a wife and mother living in Saint Louis Missouri. She founded The Cookie Rookie in 2012 as a creative way to share recipes. Now, she is a trusted resource for easy cooking around the world, being featured in Taste of Home, The Kitchn, ABC’s Home and Family, and more. Here at The Cookie Rookie she is the editor in chief of all recipes and continues to enjoy sharing her passion for cooking for busy families. She has since founded two additional food blogs, Easy Chicken Recipes and Easy Dessert Recipes.
19 Comments
Samantha Marceau
Posted on 11/22/2023
Sorry to hear you didn’t enjoy this recipe, Tim!
Katie
Posted on 11/15/2023
Can you make these in a pitcher amount? So I do not have to keep making individual ones?
Reply
Samantha Marceau
Posted on 11/16/2023
Reply to Katie
I don’t see why not!
Rose
Posted on 10/6/2023
Not pumpkin enough, too thick, its fall flavor, Kaluah overpowers
Reply
Samantha Marceau
Posted on 10/9/2023
Reply to Rose
We’re sorry to hear this wasn’t to your tastes, Rose!
Fran
Posted on 12/7/2021
Delicious and easy to make…3rd time this season that I have made them and everyone raved about them.
Reply
Becky Hardin
Posted on 12/10/2021
Reply to Fran
That sounds like a win!
Ismini
Posted on 11/28/2021
Delicious
Reply
Shari
Posted on 11/16/2021
Recipe looks great. However too many pop-ups and ads on the website. So hard just to get a recipe. I won’t be back
1
Becky Hardin
Posted on 11/18/2021
Reply to Shari
I am sorry, the ads are sadly necessary to keep this site going so you can have access to free recipes. There is an option at the top of the website to jump straight down to the recipe and skip everything in between and it allows you to print a recipe that is printer-friendly.
4
Lisa R
Posted on 11/22/2022
Reply to Becky Hardin
Ugh. Let me roll my eyes on your behalf. People come to the internet for FREE stuff and then complain. Entitled much?
Also and more importantly…. thus recipe is DELICIOUS!!!
3
Brittany
Posted on 10/27/2021
Perfect autumn drink
1
Becky Hardin
Posted on 11/2/2021
Reply to Brittany
Looks amazing, Brittany!
Penelope Beedle
Posted on 10/15/2021
Yummy!
1
Becky Hardin
Posted on 10/18/2021
Reply to Penelope Beedle
Looks amazing Penelope!
Bethani
Posted on 10/11/2021
Loved it!
Becky Hardin
Posted on 10/18/2021
Reply to Bethani
That looks delicious, Bethani!
Carly S.
Posted on 10/31/2020
A very cozy dessert drink
1
Becky Hardin
Posted on 11/3/2020
Reply to Carly S.
Thanks, Carly! It’s perfect for this season!
