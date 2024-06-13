Purslane Recipes: 45 Things To Do With Fresh Purslane | Chocolate & Zucchini (2024)

Best Pairings for Purslane Recipes Purslane in salads Purslane with meat Purslane with fish Purslane soups Cooked purslane Purslane in beverages Other purslane uses FAQs

Have you ever cooked with purslane, or Portulaca oleracea as it is known to botanists? It is a succulent plant whose edible, delicious leaves are crunchy and slightly mucilaginous, with a tangy lemony and peppery flavor.

It is generally harvested from early June till the end of summer, and can either be foraged or purchased, usually from a farmers market or through a CSA share. The wild variety, which is actually considered a weed by many gardeners, is rampant and has pinkish stems (see picture above), while cultivated varieties tend to grow vertically and display greenish stems.

Purslane has been consumed since ancient times, and because it grows easily in hot and not too dry climates, it is represented in many cuisines of the world, from Greece to Mexico, and from Turkey to India by way of South Africa. (Here’s a handy list of its aliases in different languages.)

It is a bit of a nutritional powerhouse, offering remarkable amounts of minerals (most notably calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium), omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins (A, B, C), and antioxydants. It is thought to be an important component of the Cretan high-life-expectancy diet, and Michael Pollan has called it one of the two most nutritious plants on the planet in his In Defense of Food manifesto (the other is lamb’s quarters if you want to hunt for that too).

Although the stems are edible when still young (and can be pickled), cooks usually keep only the leaves and thin, spindly stems at the top, which are simply plucked from the central stem. The process is slow-going, but rewarding in the end. Because purslane grows so close to the earth, and especially if it is foraged*, it should be rinsed very well, in several baths of fresh water (I usually do three), with a bit of vinegar.

And once you have your bowlful of squeaky clean and vibrant little leaves, what do you do with them? Purslane is mostly eaten raw, but can also be cooked for a change of pace. I’ve gathered 45 purslane recipes for you — and hope you’ll add your own favorites in the comments section!

* Some people report that they find it growing from sidewalk cracks or in city parks, but I wouldn’t recommend foraging it from there.

Best Pairings for Purslane Recipes

– Purslane + cucumber
– Purslane + tomato
– Purslane + avocado
– Purslane + nuts (esp. almonds and walnuts)
– Purslane + garlic
– Purslane + lemon
– Purslane + vinegar
– Purslane + marjoram
– Purslane + chili pepper
– Purslane + eggs
– Purslane + cream
– Purslane + fresh cheese (esp. feta)
– Purslane + hard cheese (esp. parmesan)
– Purslane + fish
– Purslane + shellfish
– Purslane + duck
– Purslane + lamb
– Purslane + legumes (esp. black beans, lentils, and chickpeas)
– Purslane + stone fruits (esp. peaches, nectarines, and plums)

Purslane in salads

– Purslane salad with sesame oil, rice vinegar, gomasio, and strips of nori
– Purslane and potato salad with capers or anchovies
– Purslane salad with chunks of peaches and fresh goat cheese, or with a peach dressing
Fattouche salad with toasted chips of pita bread
– Purslane salad with a white dressing (i.e. a classic vinaigrette with cream or buttermilk in place of oil)
– Purslane salad with black barley and watermelon
– Purslane salad with diced red bell peppers, lemon juice, and olive oil (the vitamin C in the bell peppers and lemon juice helps with the iron absorbency)
– Purslane salad with grilled corn and a creamy avocado dressing
– Purslane salad with walnuts, crispy bacon, and finely diced red onion
– Purslane salad with quinoa, peas, and radishes
– Purslane salad with diced tomatoes and cucumbers in a pomegranate molasses dressing
– Purslane salad with fregola sarda or Israeli couscous
– Purslane salad with chickpeas and a zaatar dressing
– Purslane salad with walnuts, sumac, and “grated” tomatoes

Purslane with meat

– Serve as a side salad with duck magret
Stew with pork in a tomatillo sauce, Mexican-style (puerco con verdolagas)
– Stew with lamb and lentils

Purslane with fish

– Use purslane in a stuffing for baked fish
– Process purslane with a little cream or yogurt and make a green sauce to drizzle over fish
– Serve as a side salad with wild salmon, lobster, or crab

Purslane soups

– No-cook cucumber and purslane soup
– Portuguese purslane soup with potatoes
– Purslane and almond soup, adapted from this green bean and almond soup

Cooked purslane

– A Moroccan-style cooked salad
– Purslane spanakopita
– Purslane borek
Sauté briefly (2-5 min) in olive oil
Steam briefly (2-5 min) and dress with olive oil and lemon juice
– Make tempura with the tender tops
– Add to dal

Purslane in beverages

– Make green smoothies (purslane will make them creamier) with blueberries, kiwis, peaches, or tropical fruit (it’s okay to freeze purslane for use in smoothies)
– Make a cucumber and purslane slushie
– Make tea with the leaves; it is said to help ease headaches, bring down a fever, soothe sore throats, and combat inflammation.

Other purslane uses

Pickled purslane
Purslane vinegar
– Purslane pesto
– Purslane tzatziki (use purslane instead of, or in addition to the cucumber)
– Add to scrambled eggs and omelets
– Make green pancakes (recipe from my book!)
– Toss with pasta as in this pasta with tetragon
– Sprinkle over pizza just before serving
– Use as a garnish for gazpacho, chilled zucchini soup, or asparagus soup
– Add to sandwiches for crunch; it would be great in a lobster roll or an ABLT.
– Add to salsa and salsa verde
– And if you ever tire of it, feed it to your chickens! Their eggs will be richer in omega-3 fatty acids.

FAQs

How do you use fresh purslane? ›

Mix into grilled vegetables. Use as a garnish. Sprinkle purslane flowers onto fish. Swap out basil leaves for purslane to make a pesto.

View More
How much raw purslane should I eat a day? ›

Although this plant can be nutritious, much like wood sorrel, eat it sparingly as it also contains oxalic acid. To maintain a healthy oxalate level, it is recommended to eat less than 23g of purslane a day (6.71-8.69mg/g based on 200-300mg/day).

Get More Info Here
What are the benefits of eating raw purslane? ›

Purslane is best used for human consumption as a green vegetable rich in minerals and omega-3 fatty acids [20]. Omega-3 fatty acid is a precursor of a specific group of hormones. It may offer protection against cardiovascular disease, cancers, and a number of chronic diseases and conditions throughout the human life.

Discover More Details
Is purslane better raw or cooked? ›

To prepare purslane cooked, steam or sauté the greens and serve as a side dish or incorporate into a dish as you would wilted spinach or arugula. To get the most out of purslane's nutritional content, it is best to mix it up and eat it both raw and cooked.

View Details
Who should not eat purslane? ›

The plant is nutritious and generally considered safe for human consumption. Due its content of oxalic acid, purslane should not be consumed by people with kidney disease or that have high uric acid (Gardner and McGuffin, 2012; Berdonces, 2009; Duke et al., 2009).

Discover More Details
Can you freeze fresh purslane? ›

For long-term storage, put purslane in a ziplock bag in the freezer. Purslane has a pretty short shelf life, but it can last for 7 to 10 days if you store it properly.

Learn More
Is purslane good for arthritis? ›

It has fleshy succulent leaves and stems with yellow flowers, resembling baby jade plants. Historically purslane has been used as a remedy for arthritis and inflammation by European cultures. Chinese herbalists found similar benefits, using it in respiratory and circulatory function.

Keep Reading
Does purslane come back every year? ›

Purslane is an annual plant that will die with the first hard frost. This heat loving plant loves hot dry conditions and will not survive cold temperatures. Container grown Purslane can be brought indoors during the cold weather months. Place the plant in a warm area that will get direct sunlight each day.

Learn More Now
Is purslane good for hair growth? ›

The Benefits of Purslane for Hair Growth

Purslane is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These fatty acids are essential for maintaining the overall health and strength of your hair, as they help to nourish the scalp and follicles.

Show Me More
What are the side effects of purslane? ›

Side Effects. Only a few studies have assessed the potential side effects of purslane. It has been reported that purslane contains high levels of oxalate, which can lead to hyperoxaluria and an increased risk of calcium oxalate crystals and kidney stones [57].

Learn More Now

How do you prepare purslane for consumption? ›

The leaves are hearty enough to stand up to light sautéing in a pan—try wilting them with garlic. Or throw the purslane into a grilled panzanella—the lemony bite goes well with grilled bread and vegetables. You can even toss some cooked purslane into a taco, where it will be a bright counterpoint to creamy avocado.

Learn More
Can you take too much purslane? ›

One note of caution, however: Because, like spinach or sorrel, purslane contains high amounts of oxalates, you should not eat too much at a time, and people who have kidney stones or other kidney problems should probably avoid it.

Read More
When to harvest purslane? ›

The plant is frost tender and will be killed by the first freeze in fall. Purslane is easily grown in the vegetable garden from seed, ready for harvest in 6-8 weeks.

Discover More
