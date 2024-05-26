Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Puto Bumbong brushed with margarine or butter and topped with grated coconut and muscovado sugar. Ahhh heaven! The subtle taste of the rice along with the coconut and sugar really creates a delicious treat. A delicacy that brings out the Christmas spirit out of everyone!

Puto Bumbong is a street food well known for being the snack of choice afterMisa de Gallo. Misa de Gallo or Rooster’s Mass are series of morning masses beginning on the 16th of December. This delicacy is a cylindrical cake of steamed, purple rice. The rice cake is traditionally made of steamed black glutinous rice (puto) called “pirurutong” cooked in bamboo (bumbong) then served with margarine, grated coconut, and palm sugar granules.

Puto bumbonghas a slightly sweet, although bland, flavor. The rice is soaked overnight later drained of water then grounded into flour. The rice flour mixture is poured into bamboo tubes, which are only filled up about halfway, wrapped in clothes (so they will not burn hands when handled), and placed on a special steamer. But that’s not the way we’re doing ours. Luckily, I found a way to making this at home even without some of the key elements but still tastes the same. So if you want to try it, let’s get cracking!

Tips for re-heating Puto Bumbong

If you have any leftover, wrap in plastic and store it in an airtight container. When youreheatthem, it’s better to re-steam them. If you’re going to microwave them, cover with a wet paper towel and microwave for only a few seconds at a time until they’re warm enough.