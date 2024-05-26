Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (2024)

Table of Contents
You might also like: Tips for re-heating Puto Bumbong Puto Bumbong Ingredients Instructions Video Post navigation Similar Posts Bibingkang Malagkit Red Pesto Tuna Pasta Homemade Taho Homemade Spam Recipe Hotdog Rolls Pork Dinuguan Leave a Reply and Never Miss a Recipe! Categories Most Popular Sisig, a Kapampangan Specialty Homemade Spam Recipe Avocado Float Chicken Hamonado

desserts | Recipes

ByMiaUpdated on

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Puto Bumbong brushed with margarine or butter and topped with grated coconut and muscovado sugar. Ahhh heaven! The subtle taste of the rice along with the coconut and sugar really creates a delicious treat. A delicacy that brings out the Christmas spirit out of everyone!

Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (1)

Puto Bumbong is a street food well known for being the snack of choice afterMisa de Gallo. Misa de Gallo or Rooster’s Mass are series of morning masses beginning on the 16th of December. This delicacy is a cylindrical cake of steamed, purple rice. The rice cake is traditionally made of steamed black glutinous rice (puto) called “pirurutong” cooked in bamboo (bumbong) then served with margarine, grated coconut, and palm sugar granules.

Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (2)

Puto bumbonghas a slightly sweet, although bland, flavor. The rice is soaked overnight later drained of water then grounded into flour. The rice flour mixture is poured into bamboo tubes, which are only filled up about halfway, wrapped in clothes (so they will not burn hands when handled), and placed on a special steamer. But that’s not the way we’re doing ours. Luckily, I found a way to making this at home even without some of the key elements but still tastes the same. So if you want to try it, let’s get cracking!

You might also like:

  • Our refreshing Mango and Nata de Coco
  • Mango Sticky Rice
  • Palitaw / Dila-Dila
Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (3)

The secret ingredient is always LOVE

Tips for re-heating Puto Bumbong

  • If you have any leftover, wrap in plastic and store it in an airtight container. When youreheatthem, it’s better to re-steam them. If you’re going to microwave them, cover with a wet paper towel and microwave for only a few seconds at a time until they’re warm enough.

Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (4)

Puto Bumbong

Puto Bumbong brushed with margarine or butter and topped with grated coconut and muscovado sugar. Ahhh heaven! The subtle taste of the rice along with the coconut and sugar really creates a delicious treat.

5 from 4 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Dessert, Snack

Cuisine: Filipino

Keyword: christmas snack, puto bumbong, street food

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes minutes

Servings: 20 Servings

Calories:

Author: Mia

Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups glutinous rice flour
  • ¾ to 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp ube flavoring

Toppings

  • grated coconut
  • grated cheese (optional)
  • soften butter
  • brown sugar
  • condensed milk (optional)

Instructions

  • Place glutinous rice and ube flavoring in a bowl then gradually add coconut milk until you form a dough. NOTE: Dough should be not too wet and not too dry.

    Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (5)

  • Place inside the refrigerator and chill for a minimum of 30 minutes. While dough is chilling, cut a 5 pcs. of foil measuring approx. 8 x 4 inches. Then brush with butter to avoid sticking.

  • When chilled, grate the dough by using a cheese grater to make into grain-like pieces.

  • Scoop about 3 tbsp of the grated dough and place it in the middle of the foil.

    Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (6)

  • Seal the foil making sure the grated dough inside is packed tightly and is in a tube shape. Finish all of the dough repeating the process.

    Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (7)

    See Also
    Easy Calamari RecipeUbe Cake Roll Recipe with Cream Cheese Frosting No fail RecipeEnsaymada Recipe - So soft, moist and cheesy! (with video instructions)Biko Tapol Recipe - Russian Filipino Kitchen

  • Arrange them in a steamer and steam for 10 minutes at medium heat. Remove from steamer and take out from foil.

  • Place the contents over a piece of banana leaf. Spread butter all over and then top with freshly grated coconut and muscovado sugar. Bon Appetit!

    Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (8)

Video

Tried this recipe?Share it with us! @amiablefoods or tag #amiablefoods!

Similar Posts

desserts | Recipes

Bibingkang Malagkit

pasta | Recipes

Red Pesto Tuna Pasta

desserts | Recipes

Homemade Taho

dishes | Recipes

Homemade Spam Recipe

breads | Recipes

Hotdog Rolls

dishes | Recipes

Pork Dinuguan

    1. Hi Jhenny!
      Thank you too for trying my recipe. So happy you liked it!

      Reply

  3. Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (16)
    I made it… its delicious! But i have concern , its kind a little bit bitter… i follow the instruction…i used the mc cornick ube extract 1 tbsp… i am wondering what might the cause that it becomes a little bit bitter?

    Reply

    1. Hi Jane,
      I don’t have an idea where the bitterness is coming from since most ingredients have mild sweet taste.
      If you don’t mind me asking? Did you check the expiration date like for example the coconut milk or flavoring?
      Please let us know. Cheers!

      Reply

    2. You can try making it the more traditional way with just the rice grains soaked in water then throw in food processor.

      Reply

  5. Can I make it a day ahead wrapped in foil and keep in the fridge until ready to steam?

    Reply

    1. Hi Tet,
      You can make the puto bumbong mixture a day ahead but don’t wrap in yet in foil and just wrap them when you’re ready to cook.
      Hope this helps. Cheers!

      Reply

  6. Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (17)
    Hi, can i store the grated dough overnight? Thank you 🙂

    Reply

    1. Hi K-Anne,
      Yes, but make sure to store it in an airtight container or cling wrap. You can then wrap it in foil the next day for steaming.

      Reply

  7. I tried your recipes, my wife love it. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply

    1. Hi Dj Budz,
      Thank you for trying our Puto Bumbong recipe and I’m glad that your wife love it.
      Happy Holidays and keep safe!

      Reply

  8. Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (18)
    Tried this recipe, it’s sooo good! No need for special equipment. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

    1. Hi Sarah,
      Thank you for trying my recipe and so happy that you like it.

      Reply

  9. Can i use banana leaves to wrap it instead of foil?

    Reply

    1. Hi Annie, I haven’t tried it yet since I’m not sure how it will affect the taste and texture when steamed.

      Reply

  10. Most other online recipes use water and do not use coconut milk. Can I use water only, or would your recipe with coconut milk taste far better than just water?

    Reply

    1. Hi Catherine,
      Using coconut milk gives the puto bumbong a hint of coconut flavor unlike using just water. But it really depends on your preference but I personally like it with coconut milk for additional flavor profile. Hope this helps. Thanks for dropping by.

      Reply

  11. I made this and the after steaming it, the grated dough merged together. It doesn’t have that grated/separated dough anymore. Any idea what went wrong?

    Reply

    1. Hi Gel,
      How long did you chill the dough before grating? Try chilling it longer next time and work fast after removing from the fridge to keep the grain-like texture after steaming. Hope this helps

      Reply

  12. What is the main purpose of grating the dough before steaming?

    Reply

    1. Hi Leonora, Grating the dough gives it a bit of texture and mimics the grains in authentic puto bumbong. You can skip this step if you want. Hope this helps.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (19)
Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (20)

and Never Miss a Recipe!

Categories

Most Popular

Sisig, a Kapampangan Specialty

Homemade Spam Recipe

Avocado Float

Chicken Hamonado

Puto Bumbong - Easy Homemade Recipe | Amiable Foods (2024)
Top Articles
The Easiest Way to Use a VPN on Xbox (2 Minute Setup)
Welche VPN-Lösung ist die richtige für Sie?
Die besten Restaurants in Düsseldorf - Falstaff
Die 15 besten Restaurants in Düsseldorf 2024
Latest Posts
The best VPN service in 2024
Soundcore Motion X600 im Test: Eleganter Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit Spatial Audio
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 6104

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.