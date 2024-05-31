Q83 Bus Schedule (2024)

The Q83 constitutes a bus route in Queens, New York, running primarily on Liberty Avenue and Murdock Avenue between Jamaica and Cambria Heights, Queens. Originally operated by Bee Line Bus, then North Shore Bus Company, it is now operated by New York City Transit under the MTA Regional Bus Operations brand. The Q83 bus starts at 153rd Street and Hillside Avenue, near the Parson Boulevard station on the IND Queens Boulevard Line, and uses Hillside Avenue and 150th Street to access Archer Avenue,

See Also Best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation