Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (2024)

Enjoy this quick and easy takoyaki recipe you can cook in minutes with just one chopstick. Made with a takoyaki pan and topped with homemade takoyaki sauce, kewpie mayonnaise, aonori and katsuobushi.

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (1)

Why We Love This Takoyaki Recipe

Crispy golden takoyaki taste amazing when prepared with traditional ingredients and toppings. But they’re also super easy to tweak to your preferences. If you don’t like octopus, you can substitute with your favourite proteins, or experiment with sweet ingredients for something completely different!

It’s also a fun way it’s a great way to get creative in the kitchen and try your hand at mastering the takoyaki cooking technique.

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (2)

What is Takoyaki?

Takoyaki is one ofthe most popular street snacksin Japan, aside from yakisoba noodles and onigiri rice balls. Little roadside stalls can be found everywhere, ready to serve up a batch of takoyaki when you need it most.But for the freshest, tastiest takoyaki, the best thing to do is to make it yourself.

Where We Learned This Recipe

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (3)

We learntthisQuick and EasyTakoyaki recipe while staying in a coolsurfie-style guesthousein Hyuga, Japan. (It’s also where we first discovered Chicken Nanban too!) Our wonderfulhost Masa-san and his lovely wife were keen to share their recipe. Even better, they showed us their handytechnique to make takoyaki using just one chopstick.

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (4)

What are the main Takoyaki Ingredients?

  • Batter: It’s is a surprisingly simple mix of plain flour with a hint of dashi stockQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (5). But according to Masa-san, the secret to that golden crispy crunch is to add cornstarch to the mixture.
  • Fillings: Traditional takoyaki ingredients include octopus (the ‘tako’ in takoyaki), spring onion, red pickled ginger (beni shoga) and tenkasuQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (6) (crispy fried tempura batter)..
Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (7)

How to Make Takoyaki

  • Slice the octopus (or chicken, if substituting) into bite-size pieces then pop aside.
  • Combine the plain flour and cornflour in a bowl, then in a separate bowl whisk the egg. Add the egg to the dry mixture, then slowly pour in the dashi stock or water and whisk it all together. You’re aiming for a thin, runny consistency here, so if it’s too thick just add more water or dashi.
  • Now, heat the takoyaki pan over a medium high heat and brush oil over the entire surface. Pour the batter into the centre of the pan and keep pouring until all the wells are full and the batter covers the entire plate.
Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (8)
  • Place one piece of octopus or chicken into each well, then scatter the spring onion, ginger and tempura crumbs across the lot. When the bottom of the batter starts turning crispy, use a chopstick to cut out a square shape around each takoyaki well.
  • Next comes Masa’s fancy technique. Move your chopstick in an ‘L’ shape around the each well, then immediately push down into the well to flip the batter, forming a rough ball shape as you go. It might take a few tries, but keep going and you’ll quickly get the hang of it.
  • Continue flipping each ball occasionally as the batter becomes crispy and golden brown on all sides. The easiest way to do this is to pierce the takoyaki ball with the chopstick and pull upwards to flip. A few more rotations and your batch of takoyaki will be glorious, crispy and golden.
  • Pop your cooked takoyaki onto serving platters and top with your favourite topping combinations (see topping inpso in the next section). Feel free to experiment and let us know how you go!

Takoyaki Recipe Topping Combinations

  • Traditional: Japanese BBQ sauceQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (9), or takoyaki sauce+Kewpie mayonnaiseQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (11)+aonori seaweed flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (12)+bonito flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (13)
  • Intriguing: Japanese curry powder+Kewpie mayonnaiseQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (15) +parmesan cheese
  • Hyuga Style:Kewpie mayonnaiseQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (16)+aonori seaweed flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (17)+ salt
  • Wandercooks Style:Japanese Matcha Green Tea Salt
  • Cheesy Goodness: Yep – cheese! Sprinkle on top and broil for a couple of minutes until melty and delicious.

Which takoyaki ingredients do you love? What’s your favourite combo?

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (18)

Wandercooks’ Tips

  • For a crunchier texture and deep golden colour, add extra oil while flipping the takoyaki.
  • Japanese ingredients such as dashi stockQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (19), aonori flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (20), bonito flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (21), tenkasuQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (22) and takoyaki sauceQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (23) can be found at your local Asian grocery store or online via Amazon.
  • You can easily make tenkasu (crispy tempura crumbs) at home, simply splatter some tempura batter in hot oil and cook until crispy. Remove from the oil and allow to drain on paper towel.

FAQs

Why are my takoyaki moving?

If you top your takoyaki with katsuobushi (aka bonito flakes – thinly shaved dried fish) – you’ll find that it reacts with the heat from the fresh takoyaki which makes the bonito ‘dance’ on top of your takoyaki as it begins to absorb moisture. Cool huh!

What do I need to make takoyaki at home?

To make takoyaki at home you’ll need aproper takoyaki plate. They come in all shapes and sizes, like this cast iron takoyaki plateQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (24) and this electric takoyaki panQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (25), but the well shape is essential when cooking.You’ll also need a takoyaki pickQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (26) or chopstick to flick the takoyaki into shape while grilling.

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (27)

Variations & Substitutions

  • If you don’t like octopus, feel free to substitute your own favourite fillings. How about crispy fried bacon pieces, prawns, chicken, tofu or cheese?
  • If you don’t have takoyaki pan, why not make this into a giant takoyaki pancake with a regular frying pan.
  • For something completely different, ditch the savoury ingredients and go for a sweet version! Why not try adding chocolate for ‘chokoyaki’! Jams or other sweet ingredients would also work well. You might like to replace the dashi in the batter with water. Our favourite dessert is making poffertjes in the takoyaki pan afterwards!

Quick & Easy Takoyaki Recipe

A quick and easy takoyaki recipe you can cook in minutes with just one chopstick. Make at home using five secret topping combinations. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and packed full of flavour.

4.92 from 34 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate Recipe Save to Favourites

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes minutes

Course: Snack

Cuisine: Japanese

Servings: 30 takoyaki balls

Calories: 30kcal

Author: Wandercooks

Cost: $10

Ingredients

For the batter

For the toppings

  • Takoyaki Sauce or okonomiyaki sauce
  • kewpie mayonnaise we recommend kewpie mayo for the most traditional flavour
  • seaweed flakes / aonori dried green seaweed powder
  • bonito flakes / katsuobushi dried bonito flakes
  • Salt
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Curry powder
  • Cheese

MetricUS Customary

Instructions

  • Slice the octopus (or other protein, if substituting) into bite-size pieces then pop aside.

    100-140 g octopus pieces

  • Combine the plain flour and cornstarch in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg. Add the egg to the dry mixture, then slowly pour in the dashi stock or water and whisk it all together. You're aiming for a thin, runny consistency here, so if it's too thick just add more water or dashi.

    140 g plain flour / all purpose flour, 10 g cornstarch / cornflour, 1 egg, 450 ml dashi stock

  • Now, heat the takoyaki pan over a medium high heat and brush oil over the entire surface. Pour the batter into the centre of the pan and keep pouring until all the wells are full and the batter covers the entire plate.

  • Place one piece of octopus or chicken into each well, then scatter the spring onion, ginger and tempura crumbs across the lot. When the bottom of the batter starts turning crispy, use a chopstick to cut out a square shape around each takoyaki well.

    100-140 g octopus pieces, 1/2 cup spring onion / green onion, 1-2 tbsp beni shoga / red pickled ginger, 1/2 cup tenkasu

  • Next comes Masa’s fancy technique. Move your chopstick in an ‘L’ shape around the each well, then immediately push down into the well to flip the batter, forming a rough ball shape as you go. It might take a few tries, but keep going and you’ll quickly get the hang of it.

  • Continue flipping each ball occasionally as the batter becomes crispy and golden brown on all sides. The easiest way to do this is to pierce the takoyaki ball with the chopstick and pull upwards to flip.

For The Toppings:

  • Pop your cooked takoyaki onto serving platters and top with your favourite topping combinations. Feel free to experiment and let us know how you go.

  • Classic: Top with bbq sauce (or takoyaki sauce or okonomiyaki sauce) and Kewpie mayonnaise in a zigzag pattern. Dust with aonori powder and katsuobushi (bonito flakes).

    Takoyaki Sauce, kewpie mayonnaise, seaweed flakes / aonori, bonito flakes / katsuobushi

  • Hyuga Style: Top with Kewpie mayo, aonori and a sprinkling of salt.

    kewpie mayonnaise, seaweed flakes / aonori, Salt

  • Masa-san's Recommendation: Top with parmesan, salt and a light dusting of curry powder.

    Salt, Parmesan cheese, Curry powder

  • Wandercooks style: Sprinkle with your very own homemade matcha green tea salt.

  • Cheesy Goodness: Sprinkle cheese on top and grill (broil) for a couple of minutes until melty and delicious.

    Cheese

Video

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (33)

Recipe Notes

  • For a crunchier texture and deep golden colour, add extra oil while flipping the takoyaki.
  • Japanese ingredients such as dashi stockQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (34), aonori flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (35), bonito flakesQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (36), tenkasuQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (37) and takoyaki sauceQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (38) can be found at your local Asian grocery store or online via Amazon.
  • You can easily make tenkasu (crispy tempura crumbs) at home, simply splatter some tempura batter in hot oil and cook until crispy. Remove from the oil and allow to drain on paper towel.
  • What do you need to make this takoyaki recipe? To make takoyaki at home you’ll need aproper takoyaki plate. They come in all shapes and sizes, like this cast iron takoyaki plateQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (39) and this electric takoyaki panQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (40), but the well shape is essential when cooking.You’ll also need a takoyaki pickQuick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (41) or chopstick to flick the takoyaki into shape while grilling.
  • Why is my Takoyaki moving? If you top your takoyaki with katsuobushi (aka bonito flakes – thinly shaved dried fish) – you’ll find that it reacts with the heat from the fresh takoyaki which makes the bonito ‘dance’ on top of your takoyaki as it begins to absorb moisture. Cool huh!
  • If you don’t like octopus, feel free to substitute your own favourite fillings. Why not try it out with prawns, chicken, tofu or cheese?
  • For something completely different, ditch the savoury ingredients and go for a sweet version! Why not try adding chocolate for ‘chokoyaki’! Jams or other sweet ingredients would also work well.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Quick & Easy Takoyaki Recipe

Serving Size

4 g

Amount per Serving

Calories

30

% Daily Value*

Saturated Fat

1

g

6

%

Cholesterol

7

mg

2

%

Sodium

65

mg

3

%

Potassium

38

mg

1

%

Carbohydrates

5

g

2

%

Fiber

1

g

4

%

Sugar

1

g

1

%

Protein

2

g

4

%

Vitamin A

30

IU

1

%

Vitamin C

1

mg

1

%

Calcium

11

mg

1

%

Iron

1

mg

6

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (42)

About Wandercooks

Wandercooks is an Australian recipe site reaching over 9 million views annually. Our recipes are here to inspire you with fresh and exciting food ideas from a range of Asian, European and Australian cuisines. As seen on Google.com, Today.com, Buzzfeed, Jetstar Asia and Lonely Planet.Read more...

Quick and Easy Takoyaki Recipe (2024)
