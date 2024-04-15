Quick And Healthy Toddler Meal Ideas And Recipes - Easy Mommy Life (2024)

Shares









Keeping little ones well-fed is a task in itself. Sometimes preparing meals can take up the entire day. But a well thought out meal plan can help you during a busy week. Here are some quick and healthy toddler meal ideas that are suited to the family using readily available ingredients.

AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE This blogpost contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information read the full disclosure.

These are staple family dinners in our weekly menu rotation and foods our preschooler looks forward to eating at mealtime.

But first, make sure to check out my new eBook, The Easy Toddler Snack Book for quick and healthy snack recipes that your toddler will love. These are tried and tested recipes in our home and my go-to’s to fill in any nutritional gaps from the day. Take a look here.

Ok, are you ready for a week’s worth of quick and easy toddler recipes that you can enjoy as a family?

Let’s get started,

Shares









Healthy Toddler Meal Ideas (Quick & Easy, Toddler Meals for Picky Eaters)

Masala Noodles

A quick recipe that can be easily paired with a hard-boiled egg, some fruit and vegetables. There are carbs, protein, vitamins, and minerals all packed in one plate.

Masala noodles can also be used as a school lunch box idea. Kids get excited seeing noodles for lunch.

Shares









Shares Healthy Toddler Meals – Masala Noodles Healthy veggie packed noodle recipe for kids 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Chinese Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat noodles cooked

¼ cup peas

1 onion

2-3 pods garlic

¼ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder/curry powder

½ cup water

Salt to taste Instructions In a vessel add oil and sauté the garlic and onions.

Once done add the peas and dry masala powder, mix, followed by water.

Let this cook until the peas are ready and the water reduced to nearly half.

Now add in cooked noodles, mix until the masala coats the noodles well.

Serve with a side salad (featured here cucumbers and strawberries) and a boiled egg. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals, toddler meals for picky eaters, toddler recipes

Mujadara Rice

A quick toddler meal made of lentils and rice. The whole lentils (masoor) add an earthy flavor to the meal. A hearty meal that is so quick to prepare. Lentils like masoor dal are a good source of iron and folate both of which are essential for growing children.

Shares









Shares Mujadara Rice – Easy Toddler Recipe Lentil Rice 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Middle Eastern See Also Bubble Dough Recipes: From Creative Play to Educational - Mums in JerseyRecipe This | 29 Best Soup Maker Recipes Servings 2 Equipment Pressure cooker Ingredients ½ cup rice

½ cup whole lentils (whole masoor)

1 onion

2-3 pods garlic

½ tsp salt free, non-GMO soup powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

1 bunch coriander leaves for garnish

2 cups water

Ground pepper to taste

Salt to taste Instructions Soak the rice and lentil mix in water and keep aside for 30 mins.

In a pressure cooker add some oil and saute the onions and garlic until they are golden brown.

Add the rice and dal mix followed by 2 cups of water.

Now add the salt, soup powder, and spices.

Close the lid of the pressure cooker and take 2 whistles. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Serve hot with Israeli cut salad and some Greek yogurt as sides. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals

Dal Khichdi

A staple in our weekly menu now. Dal khichdi contains protein and iron that are much needed by toddlers. This a simple but healthy toddler meal idea for days when you don’t feel like cooking a lot. I like to pair our khichdi with some added vegetables like steamed or roasted broccoli or pan-fried French beans and a fat-rich dip like tahina.

Shares









Shares Dal Khichdi – Realistic Toddler Meal Idea Lentil rice dish 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Indian Servings 2 Equipment Pressure cooker Ingredients ½ cup rice

½ cup moong dal

½ tsp ginger garlic paste

¼ turmeric powder

1 tbsp ghee

3 cups water

A pinch of hing powder

Salt to taste Instructions Soak the rice and dal mix in water for 30 minutes.

Heat ghee in a pressure pan, add the ginger-garlic paste and roast in the ghee.

Add the thoroughly washed dal and rice mix to this and follow this by adding turmeric powder, hing powder salt and water.

Take three whistles in the pressure pan and serve with a side of broccoli and some tahini dressing. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals

Pulav Rice

Whenever we are in a rush this is the quickest meal we can whip up. Pulav rice is a great recipe to incorporate veggies and meet the daily vegetable requirement for the child. Even picky eaters usually like to eat pulav rice and when paired with fresh yogurt with some black salt, the combination is irresistible!

Shares









Shares Vegetarian Pulav Rice For Kids Flavored vegetarian rice dish 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Indian Servings 2 Ingredients ½ cup rice

1½ cup water

1 carrot chopped

3-4 stalks of french bean chopped

½ potato chopped

¼ tomato chopped

¼ cup peas

1 onion chopped

2-3 cloves garlic

2-4 basil leaves

6-7 whole peppercorns

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp garam masala/curry powder Instructions Sauté onion until golden brown.

Add garlic, basil leaves, and peppercorn and mix well. Let the spices cook for 2 minutes.

Add the chopped vegetables and mix, followed by the powdered spices. Mix and cook for 5 minutes.

Now add the rice and water and cook until the rice absorbs all the water and fluffs up. This takes about 10 minutes to cook.

Serve with yogurt topped with rock salt. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals

Pasta Potato Soup

This is a super tasty meal any toddler would love. Ours gulps down the entire bowl in seconds. If you have a pasta lover you have got to try this toddler pasta recipe.

Shares









Shares Potato Pasta Soup – Picky eater toddler meals Pasta Soup for kids 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Main Course Cuisine Italian Servings 4 Ingredients ½ cup pasta

4 potatoes

1 carrot chopped

⅓ cup peas

1 tsp non-GMO, organic soup powder

2 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp butter

salt to taste

pepper to taste

2 cups water Instructions Boil the potatoes and mash them.

Add the mashed potatoes to a vessel with water.

Stir well and add all the vegetables, spices, and pasta to the pot.

Cook until the pasta is cooked through.

Add some butter give a good mix and serve hot. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals

Vegetarian Stew

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ve seen me make this vegetarian stew a number of times now. We love the mild flavors and heat coming through from the whole spices. It is the perfect recipe during winter and monsoon seasons.

Shares









Shares Vegetarian Stew – Healthy Toddler Meals Stew with vegetables for toddlers and older kids 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Indian Servings 4 Ingredients 1 cup mushrooms

1 broccoli head

1 onion

⅓ cup peas

100 gms corn kernels

7-10 french beans stalks

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin powder

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stalk

4-5 whole cloves

400 ml coconut milk

salt to taste Instructions Heat oil in a pot. Add the whole spices first, the cloves, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaf. Fry in the oil for 1 minute. Then add ginger garlic paste followed by onions and saute until the onions are translucent in color.

Once the spices are fried add the vegetables. (You can add any combination of vegetables from what's available in your fridge).

Now add all the dry spice powders, salt, coconut milk, and stir.

Let this cook on a medium flame for 30 minutes until the vegetables are cooked through.

Serve with steamed rice. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, picky eater meals, toddler meals, toddler meals for picky eaters, toddler recipes

Lentil Coconut Curry

Another under-30-minute meal idea I use on busy nights for dinner. My toddler loves lentils cooked in coconut milk.

If your toddler doesn’t enjoy lentils as much and you are looking for ways to introduce lentils without him taking notice, try my lentil recipes for toddlers and picky eaters here. This post includes a lentil patty, lentil bolognese, and a yummy lentil soup specially designed for picky eaters.

Shares









Shares Lentil Coconut Curry – Recipes For Toddlers Lentil curry for kids 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 20 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine Indian Servings 4 Equipment Pressure cooker Ingredients 1 cup coconut milk

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ cup lentils (tur dal)

1 tomato chopped

1 onion chopped

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

salt to taste

chilly flakes to taste

1 small bunch coriander leaves finely chopped Instructions Heat oil in a pressure pan.

Add chopped onion and ginger garlic paste

Sauté until onions turn golden brown.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they are softened.

Now add the lentils and coconut milk, salt, and spices.

Take 2-3 whistles in the pressure pan.

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Serve with rice. Keyword family meals, healthy meals for kids, lentil recipes for toddlers, picky eater meals, toddler lentil soup, toddler meal ideas, toddler meals, toddler meals for picky eaters

I hope you try some of these recipes for toddlers and that your little ones enjoy them as much as we do.

Save these ideas to refer back in the future.

Shares Quick and Healthy Toddler Meal Ideas And Recipes 7 quick and healthy toddler meal ideas that even the pickiest eater will love. 5 from 3 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Main Course Cuisine Indian Ingredients Masala Noodles with boiled egg, cucumbers, and strawberries

Mujadara rice and salad

Dal Khichdi, steamed broccoli, and tahini dressing

Pulav rice and yogurt

Potato Pasta Soup

Vegetarian Stew

Lentil Coconut Curry and rice Instructions Follow individual recipe cards for detailed recipe. Keyword healthy meals for kids, toddler meal ideas, toddler meals, toddler meals for picky eaters, vegetarian meals for kids

Here are some toddler recipes from previous posts;

Breakfast Ideas for Toddlers

Snack Ideas for Toddlers

Easy and Healthy Soup Recipes For Toddlers

Toddler Bento Box Ideas

Healthy Toddler Meal Ideas

What My Toddler Eats In A Week

And, if you are looking for more easy recipes check out my ebook The Easy Toddler Snack Book, which contains many yummy recipes like granola bars, frittata, pancakes, smoothie bowls, smoothies, energy balls, and more. Your toddler will love them.

Until next time,

Ciao!