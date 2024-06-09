Quick Korean Beef Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Korean beef and rice is a family favorite that comes together in less than 20 minutes and tastes better than take out. Enjoy ground beef browned to perfection with a delicious homemade sauce!

If you love Korean flavors as much as we do, you'll love our Korean style recipes. If you haven't already, be sure to check out our Korean beef nachos, Korean beef bowls and Korean beef lettuce wraps - the nachos are a real crowd-pleaser!

Why this recipe works

Quick to make (only 20 minutes!): We all have those busy days that are so hectic that at the end of the day all we want is just a nice dinner on the table. Because you're using ground beef instead of sirloin, there is no marinating needed which saves a lot of time.

Needs just a few ingredients: This quick Korean beef recipe calls for a few ingredients such as ground beef, soy sauce and a few spices. This is a budget-friendly version of the classic Korean dish bulgogithat uses ground beef instead of thinly sliced sirloin. Serve it with rice and you're winning weeknight dinner!

Kid-friendly: Kids love this dish! This recipe is also highly customizable. You can even add different vegetables and serve with rice to make this into a dinner bowl that's healthier, quicker and tastier than take-out.

Ingredients

Soy sauce: My preference is to use low-sodium soy sauce when possible, but regular soy sauce works too.

My preference is to use low-sodium soy sauce when possible, but regular soy sauce works too. Chili pepper flakes: It adds a little "kick" to the sauce. You can leave it out as it is optional.

It adds a little "kick" to the sauce. You can leave it out as it is optional. Brown sugar: To balance the saltiness of the soy sauce, we need some brown sugar. Granulated sugar won't work in this recipe., however, honey can be an alternative if you don't use sugar.

To balance the saltiness of the soy sauce, we need some brown sugar. Granulated sugar won't work in this recipe., however, honey can be an alternative if you don't use sugar. Garlic and ginger: The amount of garlic and ginger added to this recipe depends on your preference. I'm pretty generous with both when it comes to making this dish.

The amount of garlic and ginger added to this recipe depends on your preference. I'm pretty generous with both when it comes to making this dish. Cornstarch: To thicken the sauce and make the dish a bit sticky, we need some cornstarch.

To thicken the sauce and make the dish a bit sticky, we need some cornstarch. Ground beef: This is the key to our quick dinner, instead of classic sirloin that's used to make Korean beef, we are using ground beef which cooks in no time and is so flavorful when cooked with the sauce. It's best to use lean ground beef with 7% or less fat content.

The secret to perfectly browned ground beef

When it comes to browning ground beef, there is really one thing you should know: Use a large pan. Large pans offer enough space to the ground beef to be in one single layer and therefore brown better and faster. Let your pan heat completely before cooking the ground beef to get that nice brown color.

Also, don't stir constantly. Let the ground beef cook for a few minutes before stirring it. This would give the meat enough time to brown well.

Preparation instructions

Combine soy sauce, chili pepper flakes, brown sugar, garlic, ginger and cornstarch in a small bowl.

Heat the oil in a large pan. Cook the ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink, about 10 minutes.

Add the sauce to the ground beef mixture.

Cook for another five to ten minutes until the sauce thickens.

Top with green onions and sesame seeds. Serve with brown or white rice.

Kitchen Tip:If you like your ground beef to be even more flavorful, sauté one onion in some vegetable oil before adding it to the beef. It's a small step, but will add a lot of flavor.

Side dishes to serve

You can serve this dish with instant pot white rice, instant pot brown rice, steamed vegetables like broccoli and carrots, noodles or cauliflower rice. This recipe is so easy to modify and it tastes great with almost everything!

What to do with the leftovers

This is one of those ground beef recipes that's perfect for meal prep. It keeps very well in the fridge and reheats well. Simply store the leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

To reheat, add one tablespoon of soy sauce before reheating to freshen up the flavor. It's best to reheat this dish in a pan over medium heat and avoid microwaving it.

Notes and tips

Fresh garlic and fresh ginger always bring more flavor to dishes like this. If you don't have fresh ingredients, use powdered garlic and ginger according to your tastes.

Use lean beef if possible. If using beef that has more than 7% fat, make sure to drain the excess fat otherwise your dish will be too oily.

You can leave the sugar out and use two tablespoons of honey instead.

What makes this dish super tasty is perfectly browned beef, so please don't skip this step and brown it all the way through (but make sure it's not dry!).

Feeding a crowd? You can double and triple this recipe easily to feed more people.

Step-by-Step Recipe