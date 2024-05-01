Quick Pickled Radish Recipe - How to Pickle Radishes Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This quick pickled radish recipe makes the best pickled radishes in only about 10 minutes hands-on time! They’re great on tacos, avocado toast, pulled pork, and more!

Given the wild popularity of my recipe for pickled red onions, I wanted to bring you more easy pickled items. This quick pickled radish recipe might just be my new fave. The great thing about these pickled radishes is that you can use them pretty much anywhere you’d use a pickled onion. They’re similar in flavor, just a little less oniony.

They’d be great on these vegan tacos, shrimp tacos, or on vegetarian nachos, amongst countless other things.

If you’re reading this and thinking to yourself, “Well, I don’t like radishes so this one clearly isn’t for me,” please keep reading. Pickling this root vegetable completely changes its flavor. The radishes lose their bitter bite and take on that perfect sweet, salty, sour pickled flavor.

As a side note, if you think you don’t like radishes, you should also try roasting them. Roasted radishes taste completely different than raw radishes, too. They’re also a great low-carb replacement if you’re following a low-carb or keto diet and miss roasted potatoes.

About this pickled radish recipe

I pickle these radishes exactly the same way as I pickle red onions. I slice them paper-thin on a mandoline, but you could also do them a little thicker. I alternate when I do pickled red onions between thicker and thin, and you can do the same with radishes. If you don’t have a mandoline, use a nice sharp knife to cut the radishes.

An alternative is to cut them in tiny little matchstick pieces. I imagine you could also pickle radish halves. Just keep in mind, the larger the pieces are, the longer it will take for the pickling solution to flavor all the way through the whole vegetable.

Next, fill the jar(s) with the sliced radishes. Mix the brine ingredients: apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and very warm water. Pour the brine over the radishes and let them set on the counter for an hour or so. Cover and refrigerate.

These pickled radishes keep their characteristic red ring around the outside and white centers for about an hour or two in the pickling solution, but then they turn the pretty light pink color that you see in the photos here.

Pickled radishes will keep fresh in your fridge for a couple of weeks! I love to throw them on salads, avocado toast, pulled pork, or any Tex-Mex dish. Try putting a few pickled vegetables on a charcuterie or cheese board.

Make these your own!

To give these a little twist, try adding some flavor in with these add-ins:

Red Pepper Flakes – start with 1/2 teaspoon and add more as desired

Mustard Seeds – try 1/2 teaspoon

Black Peppercorns

Coriander Seeds

Fresh Dill

Garlic Cloves

