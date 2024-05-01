Quick Pickled Radish Recipe - How to Pickle Radishes Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This quick pickled radish recipe makes the best pickled radishes in only about 10 minutes hands-on time! They’re great on tacos, avocado toast, pulled pork, and more!
Given the wild popularity of my recipe for pickled red onions, I wanted to bring you more easy pickled items. This quick pickled radish recipe might just be my new fave. The great thing about these pickled radishes is that you can use them pretty much anywhere you’d use a pickled onion. They’re similar in flavor, just a little less oniony.
They’d be great on these vegan tacos, shrimp tacos, or on vegetarian nachos, amongst countless other things.
If you’re reading this and thinking to yourself, “Well, I don’t like radishes so this one clearly isn’t for me,” please keep reading. Pickling this root vegetable completely changes its flavor. The radishes lose their bitter bite and take on that perfect sweet, salty, sour pickled flavor.
As a side note, if you think you don’t like radishes, you should also try roasting them. Roasted radishes taste completely different than raw radishes, too. They’re also a great low-carb replacement if you’re following a low-carb or keto diet and miss roasted potatoes.
About this pickled radish recipe
I pickle these radishes exactly the same way as I pickle red onions. I slice them paper-thin on a mandoline, but you could also do them a little thicker. I alternate when I do pickled red onions between thicker and thin, and you can do the same with radishes. If you don’t have a mandoline, use a nice sharp knife to cut the radishes.
An alternative is to cut them in tiny little matchstick pieces. I imagine you could also pickle radish halves. Just keep in mind, the larger the pieces are, the longer it will take for the pickling solution to flavor all the way through the whole vegetable.
Next, fill the jar(s) with the sliced radishes. Mix the brine ingredients: apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and very warm water. Pour the brine over the radishes and let them set on the counter for an hour or so. Cover and refrigerate.
These pickled radishes keep their characteristic red ring around the outside and white centers for about an hour or two in the pickling solution, but then they turn the pretty light pink color that you see in the photos here.
Pickled radishes will keep fresh in your fridge for a couple of weeks! I love to throw them on salads, avocado toast, pulled pork, or any Tex-Mex dish. Try putting a few pickled vegetables on a charcuterie or cheese board.
Make these your own!
To give these a little twist, try adding some flavor in with these add-ins:
- Red Pepper Flakes – start with 1/2 teaspoon and add more as desired
- Mustard Seeds – try 1/2 teaspoon
- Black Peppercorns
- Coriander Seeds
- Fresh Dill
- Garlic Cloves
More quick pickles
Refrigerator pickles are easy, fun, and a great way to eat more vegetables. Try:
- Pickled Cauliflower
- Pickled Green Beans
- Pickled Vegetables — spicy or not! A mixture of cauliflower, carrots, onions, jalapeños, and radishes.
- Refrigerator Dill Pickles
- Pickled Asparagus Recipe
Did you make this? Be sure to leave a review below and tag me @rachelcooksblog on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest!
Recipe
Get the Recipe: Quick Pickled Radish Recipe - How to Pickle Radishes4.45 from 301 votes
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Additional Time: 1 hour hr
Total Time: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
1 jar pickled radishes
Print Rate Recipe
This quick pickled radish recipe makes the best pickled radishes in only about 10 minutes hands-on time! They're great on tacos, avocado toast, pulled pork, and more!
Ingredients
- 1 bunch of radishes (18-20 average size radishes)
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup hot or warm water
Instructions
Slice radishes as thin as you can.
Stuff all the radishes in the jar of your choice. A bowl will work too if that's all you have.
In a measuring cup, combine apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and warm water. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour this pickling mixture over your sliced radishes and let them set for an hour. After an hour, cover and storein the fridge for up to three weeks.
Notes
- Nutrition information is not exact, since you don't drink the pickling liquid. At least I don't.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 1/4 cup, Calories: 12kcal, Carbohydrates: 2g, Sodium: 532mg, Sugar: 2g
This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.
© Author: Rachel Gurk