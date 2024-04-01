Quick Red Cabbage Recipe –schnelles Rezept für Rotkohl (2024)

- Home
by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!
Gerhild (not Oma Gerhild) Naggert's red cabbage recipeis so super simple. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red! Why? Shhhh (don't tell anyone!) It uses jarred or canned red cabbage.
With the addition of extra ingredients, the resulting red cabbage tastes just like home-made. But, if you're looking for a red cabbage recipe that starts from scratch, check it out below!
Check out the other "Gerhild's" (my name is Gerhild as well!) and you'll discover this recipe "Rotkohl auf schnelle Art" as the recipe sent in by Gerhild Naggert from Chicago, USA.
Now, it's a way I often make mine as well. Simply, because it's so quick and it tastes so good. Really. I think you'll be surprised.
Oma's Traditional Homemade Red Cabbage
Go to recipe >
If you're looking for a recipe for red cabbage that starts from scratch, then check out my own red cabbage.Yes, this is what my son asks for when he comes for a visit. He'll ask for red cabbage ... and not the jarred one. He can really taste the difference.
Personally, I like both. But, as a Mutti and Oma, I'll make the 'from-scratch' kind when family comes!
Gerhild Naggert's comments ...
By using jarred or canned red cabbage, you can forget about the red-stained hands you get by grating the red cabbage. As well, the cooking time is reduced.
Gerhild Naggert says that she's often asked for her recipe, so she's happy to shareit. Since it freezes well, she always has at least 2 to 3 packages in the freezer for emergencies. The microwave is great for reheating it.
Below, you'll find the translated version, complete with the weight/volume conversions for the ingredients.
Ready to make this quick red cabbage?
Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy.
Quick Red Cabbage Recipe – schnelles Rezept für Rotkohl
Gerhild (not Oma Gerhild) Naggert's red cabbage recipe, aka Rotkohl, is so super simple. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red! Why? Shhhh (don't tell anyone!) It uses jarred or canned red cabbage.
With the addition of extra ingredients, the resulting red cabbage tastes just like home-made.
Prep Time
10 minutes
Cook Time
25 minutes
Total Time
35 minutes
Servings:
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 4 stripes bacon, diced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 32-ounce jarred or canned red cabbage
- 2 medium apples, grated (use coarse side of grater)
- 1 bay leaf
- salt, pepper, sugar
- red wine (to taste)
Instructions:
- Fry the bacon in pan until browned.
- Add onion and continue frying until onion is golden brown.
- Add red cabbage and grated apples.
- Add bay leaf. Season with salt, pepper, sugar, and red wine.
- Bring to boil and let simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!
* * * * *
Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com
* * * * *
Quick Red Cabbage Recipe made Just like Oma
By Oma Gerhild Fulson
This easy red cabbage recipe is one of our favourites. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red!!
Ingredients: red cabbage,bacon,onion,apples,seasonings,red wine,
For the full recipe, scroll up ...
Words to the Wise
"You can make many plans, but the Lord's purpose will prevail."
Proverbs 19:21 (NLT)
