Quick Red Cabbage Recipe –schnelles Rezept für Rotkohl (2024)

Home Vegetable Recipes Red Cabbage Recipe

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

Oma's Amazon Shop This post may contain affiliate links, whichmeans I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extracost to you. Please readfull disclosurefor more information.

Gerhild (not Oma Gerhild) Naggert's red cabbage recipeis so super simple. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red! Why? Shhhh (don't tell anyone!) It uses jarred or canned red cabbage.

With the addition of extra ingredients, the resulting red cabbage tastes just like home-made. But, if you're looking for a red cabbage recipe that starts from scratch, check it out below!

Check out the other "Gerhild's" (my name is Gerhild as well!) and you'll discover this recipe "Rotkohl auf schnelle Art" as the recipe sent in by Gerhild Naggert from Chicago, USA.

Now, it's a way I often make mine as well. Simply, because it's so quick and it tastes so good. Really. I think you'll be surprised.

Oma's Traditional Homemade Red Cabbage

Go to recipe >

If you're looking for a recipe for red cabbage that starts from scratch, then check out my own red cabbage.Yes, this is what my son asks for when he comes for a visit. He'll ask for red cabbage ... and not the jarred one. He can really taste the difference.

Personally, I like both. But, as a Mutti and Oma, I'll make the 'from-scratch' kind when family comes!

Gerhild Naggert's comments ...

By using jarred or canned red cabbage, you can forget about the red-stained hands you get by grating the red cabbage. As well, the cooking time is reduced.

Gerhild Naggert says that she's often asked for her recipe, so she's happy to shareit. Since it freezes well, she always has at least 2 to 3 packages in the freezer for emergencies. The microwave is great for reheating it.

Below, you'll find the translated version, complete with the weight/volume conversions for the ingredients.

Ready to make this quick red cabbage?

Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy. Quick Red Cabbage Recipe – schnelles Rezept für Rotkohl

Gerhild (not Oma Gerhild) Naggert's red cabbage recipe, aka Rotkohl, is so super simple. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red! Why? Shhhh (don't tell anyone!) It uses jarred or canned red cabbage. With the addition of extra ingredients, the resulting red cabbage tastes just like home-made. Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

25 minutes

Total Time 35 minutes

Servings:

Makes 4 servings Ingredients: 4 stripes bacon, diced

1 medium onion, diced

32-ounce jarred or canned red cabbage

2 medium apples, grated (use coarse side of grater)

1 bay leaf

salt, pepper, sugar

red wine (to taste) Instructions: Fry the bacon in pan until browned. Add onion and continue frying until onion is golden brown. Add red cabbage and grated apples. Add bay leaf. Season with salt, pepper, sugar, and red wine. Bring to boil and let simmer for about 20 minutes. Serve and enjoy! * * * * *

Unless otherwise noted recipe, images and content © Just like Oma | www.quick-german-recipes.com



You might like these Oma's Kohlrouladen - German Cabbage Rolls Recipe Oma's cabbage rolls recipe is SO traditionally German. Stuffed with meat and served with a brown gravy, this is not just another cabbage roll! This is THE BEST! See Also Vegan Sour Cream Recipe - Strength and Sunshine

German Cabbage Recipe – Oma's Schmorkohl Rezept This German cabbage recipe is very traditional. It's braised cabbage that's especially good served with sausages at Oktoberfest and throughout the year. Lecker!

German Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Casserole – Oma's Kohlrouladenauflauf Love German cabbage rolls? You'll absolutely love Oma's unstuffed cabbage roll casserole. Same great taste, but a LOT less work. No rice or tomatoes here. Just real German goodness.

Follow Oma on Social Media: instagram youtube facebook pinterest Leave a comment about this recipe or ask a question?

Pop right over to my private Facebook group, the Kaffeeklatschers. You'll find thousands of German foodies, all eager to help and to talk about all things German, especially these yummy foods. Meet with us around Oma's table, pull up a chair, grab a coffee and a piece of Apfelstrudel, and enjoy the visit.



Newest Recipes



The Best Jagerschnitzel Sauce: Oma's Mushroom Gravy for Jägerschnitzel Jagerschnitzel: Rich creamy bacon & mushroom gravy over crispy breaded pork schnitzel (cutlets). HEAVENLY! A traditional German meal that's PERFECT anytime. Go to Recipe How to Make German Schnitzel Recipe: Oma's Classic Schweineschnitzel Discover the ultimate German schnitzel recipe with Oma's quick and easy method - perfect for any occasion! Taste the authentic flavors of Germany today. Go to Recipe Oma's Favorite Finds offer a range of Oma’s favorite German-inspired must-have items that make cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, yummy, and efficient. Go to Recipe

* * * * *

PIN to SAVE this recipe to your Pinterest board! And let’s be friends on Pinterest!

Quick Red Cabbage Recipe made Just like Oma By Oma Gerhild Fulson



This easy red cabbage recipe is one of our favourites. It's quick, freezes well, and doesn't stain your hands red!! Ingredients: red cabbage,bacon,onion,apples,seasonings,red wine, For the full recipe, scroll up ...

Words to the Wise "You can make many plans, but the Lord's purpose will prevail." Proverbs 19:21 (NLT)