Quick Stovetop Mac and Cheese Recipe for Thanksgiving - Blend of Bites (2024)

Add the cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce, gently folding it in to ensure each noodle is coated.

Add the shredded cheddar and gouda cheeses to the pot, stirring until completely melted and the sauce is smooth.

Reduce the heat to low and stir in the mustard powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

Gradually pour in the whole milk and heavy cream, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes.

In the same pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour and whisk continuously to form a roux. Cook for about 2 minutes until the mixture turns a light golden color, being careful not to let it burn.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow macaroni and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

The first time I attempted this stovetop mac and cheese recipe, I underestimated the power of a good cheese blend. I quickly learned that the right combination could transform the flavor completely. I remember overcooking it the first time around, thinking it needed more time. It's essential to trust the process and the specified timings. The result is a creamy, dreamy mac and cheese that's ready in no time, perfect for those nights when you crave comfort without the wait.

There's something undeniably comforting about a bowl of creamy, cheesy macaroni. My stovetop mac and cheese recipe is a testament to the power of simple, hearty ingredients coming together to create a dish that's more than the sum of its parts. I've made this recipe countless times, tweaking and perfecting it until it became a family favorite. It's the kind of dish that invites you to sit down, relax, and savor every spoonful.

Posted: Nov 22, 2023 · Last updated: Nov 22, 2023 · by Shai Cohen · This post may contain affiliate links

