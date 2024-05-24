Quick Stovetop Mac and Cheese Recipe for Thanksgiving - Blend of Bites (2024)

There's something undeniably comforting about a bowl of creamy, cheesy macaroni. My stovetop mac and cheese recipe is a testament to the power of simple, hearty ingredients coming together to create a dish that's more than the sum of its parts. I've made this recipe countless times, tweaking and perfecting it until it became a family favorite. It's the kind of dish that invites you to sit down, relax, and savor every spoonful.

The first time I attempted this stovetop mac and cheese recipe, I underestimated the power of a good cheese blend. I quickly learned that the right combination could transform the flavor completely. I remember overcooking it the first time around, thinking it needed more time. It's essential to trust the process and the specified timings. The result is a creamy, dreamy mac and cheese that's ready in no time, perfect for those nights when you crave comfort without the wait.

Ingredients

  • Elbow macaroni — 1 pound
  • Salted butter — 4 tablespoons
  • All-purpose flour — 2 tablespoons
  • Whole milk — 2 cups
  • Heavy cream — 1 cup
  • Sharp cheddar cheese — 2 cups, shredded
  • Gouda cheese — 1 cup, shredded
  • Mustard powder — ½ teaspoon
  • Paprika — ½ teaspoon
  • Garlic powder — ¼ teaspoon
  • Salt — to taste
  • Black pepper — freshly ground, to taste

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow macaroni and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.
  1. In the same pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour and whisk continuously to form a roux. Cook for about 2 minutes until the mixture turns a light golden color, being careful not to let it burn.
  1. Gradually pour in the whole milk and heavy cream, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes.
  1. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the mustard powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. I've always been apprehensive about using too much garlic, but for this dish, the more, the merrier. It truly enhances the depth of flavors.
  1. Add the shredded cheddar and gouda cheeses to the pot, stirring until completely melted and the sauce is smooth. I initially tried this with just cheddar, but found that gouda added a lovely depth and creaminess.
  1. Add the cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce, gently folding it in to ensure each noodle is coated. This step is crucial for achieving that irresistible, gooey texture we all love in a stovetop mac and cheese recipe.
  1. Serve immediately, garnished with a little extra paprika or fresh parsley if desired. After a couple of trial runs, I found that a pinch of smoked paprika on top added a subtle smokiness that took the dish to the next level.

Substitutions

  • Whole milk — If you're looking to lighten things up, you can use 2% milk instead of whole milk. I've tried it, and while the sauce is less rich, it still turns out delicious.
  • Gluten-free — For those with gluten sensitivities, gluten-free flour can be used in place of all-purpose flour, and gluten-free pasta works wonderfully as well.
  • Dairy-free — I have a friend who's lactose intolerant, and she swears by using dairy-free butter, almond milk, and her favorite vegan cheese shreds. The result is surprisingly close to the real deal.

Variations

  • Spicy kick — While I've always loved the traditional version, I once experimented by adding a hint of chili powder, and it surprisingly elevated the dish to a whole new level.
  • Bacon lovers — A dear friend, who's a chef, once suggested adding crispy, chopped bacon into the mix, and it's been my go-to ever since.
Dietary Restrictions

  • Nut-free — This stovetop mac and cheese recipe is naturally nut-free, making it a safe option for those with nut allergies.
  • Egg-free — No eggs are used in this recipe, which is great for those avoiding eggs due to allergies or dietary preferences.

Equipment

  • Large pot
  • Whisk
  • Wooden spoon
  • Cheese grater
  • Colander

Storage and Reheating

  • Leftover stovetop mac and cheese can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
  • To reheat, add a splash of milk and warm it on the stove over low heat, stirring until creamy and heated through.

Pro Tips

  • Shred your own cheese — Pre-shredded cheese often contains anti-caking agents that can affect the smoothness of your sauce. Shredding your own cheese ensures a creamier texture.
  • Keep the heat low — When adding the cheese, keep the heat low to prevent the sauce from becoming grainy. Patience is key here.
  • Stir, don't rush — It's tempting to rush, but slow and steady stirring when combining the pasta and cheese sauce ensures an even distribution of that creamy goodness.

