QVPN Service | Secure VPN connections to QNAP devices | QNAP (2024)

QVPN Service

QVPN Service enables secure virtual private network (VPN) connections between QNAP devices and user devices, providing data protection over the Internet.

Protect your network traffic from interception

A virtual private network (VPN) enables secure access to network resources and services across public networks. The QVPN Service integrates both VPN server and client capabilities – providing the ability to create a VPN client that connects to a remote server or third-party provider to access contents or services. It also allows using QNAP devices as VPN servers with WireGuard®, PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and QNAP's proprietary QBelt VPN protocols.

See Also
WireGuard® - easier VPN tunnels for remote workers

WireGuard® is now supported, providing faster and stable VPN connections. With a user-friendly interface, non-IT professional remote workers can easily set up VPN tunnels to access office-based QNAP devices with simplified connection methods.

How to setup: WireGuard®

Supported NAS models and system requirements:
• QNAP x86-based NAS (Intel or AMD) with QTS 5.0.0 / QuTS hero h5.0.0 (or later).
• QNAP ARM-based NAS Models of TS-133/TS-233/TS-433/TS-435XeU/TS-AI642 with QTS 5.1.0 (or later).

Superior security with QBelt

QNAP’s proprietary QBelt was designed around security and lowers the chance of the connection being detected as a VPN - further reducing the possibility of network traffic interception.

Connect to another VPN server to securely access remote resources

Set up QNAP devices with the QVPN Service and connect to a remote VPN server for secure data access without geographic limitations. The connection can be further set as the QNAP device default gateway to redirect all outgoing network traffic to the VPN.

QVPN Device Client: Connect end devices to the QVPN Service

The QVPN Device Client is a powerful tool that enables VPN connections directly to your QNAP devices via protocols including Qbelt. Connection logs are kept for reviewing historical usage data, and a built-in speed test allows you to check VPN connection speeds.

Supports open source OpenVPN services, more diversified VPN connection options

QVPN Service integrates popular OpenVPN services on the market (including ExpressVPN™, NordVPN®, Surfshark®, Astrill®), giving you more VPN connection options and a secure virtual private network.

How to setup: ExpressVPN™, NordVPN®, Surfshark®, Astrill®


Note:
1. QVPN Service currently supports OpenVPN connections with the QNAP devices configured OpenVPN server/client.
2. For the services that can be provided by third-party VPNs, please refer to the instructions on the official websites of individual VPN service providers.

How to choose suitable VPN services for you?

WireGuard® QBelt
(QNAP’s VPN service)		 L2TP OpenVPN
Main strength Fastest Works with QuWAN
(QNAP’s SD-WAN solution)		 Easiest to use Most secure
Transmission speed
Ease of use
Security
Recommended use case
  • Large file transfer
  • When you are currently managing multiple devices with WireGuard®
  • When using a single smartphone or laptop
  • When building a tunnel to devices in the QuWAN mesh connection
  • When requiring VPN connection between multiple QNAP devices
  • When quick VPN setup is required
  • When building a VPN between QNAP NAS and iOS, Android, and other edge devices
  • When a secondary VPN connection is required
  • When you prefer to use OpenVPN supported third party services (check a row below)
  • When building tunnels to servers in other countries
  • When organizations require critical security rules fulfilled
Which app you should install on the host/client to use this VPN service?
  • [Host] QVPN Service
  • [Client] WireGuard®, or third-party appsthatsupportWireGuard®
  • [Host] QVPN Service
  • [Client] QVPN Device Client
  • Not required
    (Modern devices support built-in L2TP connection)
  • [Host] QVPN Service
  • [Client] QVPN Device Client or third-party apps/services that support OpenVPN (ExpressVPN™, NordVPN®, Surfshark®, Astrill®)
How to verify
  • Public/private key
  • PSK
  • Can use PSK
  • No verification required
    (Use PAP/MS-CHAPv2 or PSK additionally)
  • PSK
  • Certification
  • Username and password
Encryption
  • Supported
  • DTLS
  • AES
  • Not supported
    (Can use IPsec)
  • Built-in OpenSSL SSL/TLS
Speed test* FTP
Download: 106MB/s
Upload: 104.6MB/s
HTTP
Download: 96.8MB/s
Upload: 91MB/s		 FTP
Download: 45.5MB/s
Upload: 50.1MB/s
HTTP
Download: 34.7MB/s
Upload: 46.92MB/s		 FTP
Download: 44.8MB/s
Upload: 21.6MB/s
HTTP
Download: 41.4MB/s
Upload: 29.5MB/s		 FTP
Download: 62.7MB/s
Upload: 91.4MB/s
HTTP
Download: 61MB/s
Upload: 86.6MB/s

*Tested in QNAP Lab. Figures may vary by environment.
Test environment:
NAS: TVS-872XT with 16GB RAM
CPU architecture: 64-bit x86
OS: QTS 5.0.0.1785
QVPN Service version: 3.0.739
WD 500G HDD
Client PC: ACER Predator Helios 300 (i7-11800H/512G SSD/16G)
OS: Windows 10
QVPN Client: 1.4.0.0903
WireGuard client: v0.4.10
FileZilla: 3.55.1

Connect to QNAP’s QuWAN SD-WAN solution with QVPN Device Client

QuWAN is QNAP’s SD-WAN solution and features Auto Mesh VPN, IPsec encryption and cloud-centric management. Compatible with a wide range of QNAP products, QuWAN enables small businesses to efficiently build a dependable network at a cost-effective price; and to facilitate digital transformation, multi-site expansion, and remote working. QVPN Device Client allows computers and mobile devices to connect to QuWAN infrastructure, providing immediate benefits from modern networking solutions.

>> Learn more: QuWAN

