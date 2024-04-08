Radio Shows - University of Georgia Athletics (2024)

Bulldog Radio Shows

Bulldog Network Affiliates Bulldog Network Team How to Listen Free

Live Game Audio

All the home and away University of Georgia football, men's basketball, women's basketball and baseball games are broadcast over the radio airwaves. View theRadio Affiliatespage for radio station in your area. Users can also listen forfreeusing the following formats:

georgiadogs.com/watch/

Georgia Bulldogs mobile app

Radio Shows

Football Game Day

Georgia's live football game broadcast includes a four hour pregame show and a 2.5 hour post game show in addition to the full game. More information on the football game day broadcast is available below. Bulldogs Live with Coach Smart

Bulldogs Live debuted in 2016 and took the place of the Bulldog Hotline. Bulldogs Live airs on Thursday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Hosted by "Voice of the Dawgs" Scott Howard, the show's first hour features the Head Coach talking about the upcoming game. Hour two will be anchored by Neil "Hondo" Williamson and feature our All-Star Bulldog panel including Eric Zeier, Jeff Lewis, DJ Jones, DJ Shockley, Josh Brock and others as the crew takes calls from fans and talks all things Georgia Football. Bulldog Brunch

Airs live from Hilltop Grille in Athens each Sunday morning from 10:00 a.m. to noon following a Georgia football game. Host Jeff Dantzler and analyst Kevin Butler review Saturday's game and take calls from Georgia fans, as well as provide the first preview for next Saturday's game. The Bulldog Brunch will not air the off-week. Bulldogs Livewith Coach Crean

The Bulldogs Live with Coach Crean is the weekly audio show with head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs' men's basketball team. Bulldogs Live with Coach Crean airs on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. Hosted by "Voice of the Dawgs" Scott Howard, the show features an interview with the Head Coach as well as fan interaction, game previews, game recaps and more. Fans can submit questions by following @UGAAthletics on Twitter and @GeorgiaBulldogs on Facebook.



Football Game Day Broadcasts



RADIO

Bulldog fans will have the pleasure of following their favorite team throughout the season on the Bulldog Sports Network from IMG College, which will feature one of the nation's best-known flagship stations, an affiliate list that ranks among the country's largest, and production supplied by the premier college sports marketing and radio production company in America. Dawg Talk Pre Game presented by Aaron's- Airs four hours prior to kickoff and will be live from Tate Center Plaza on campus in Athens for home games. Bulldog broadcaster Jeff Dantzler and Bulldog great and College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Butler set the stage for the game with a 60-minute preview that includes a look at games that will impact Georgia and the SEC. Submit your questions via Twitter using #UGADawgTalk. NAPA Bulldog Tailgate Show - Airs three hours prior to kickoff live from its traditional home game location in Tate Plaza (adjacent to Tate Student Center) and on the sidelines during away contests. Neil Williamson hosts a team that includes Loran Smith and Eric Zeier. The show features complete pre-game coverage that includes a thorough analysis of the upcoming game as well as interviews and features.