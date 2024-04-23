Ramen Chashu How-to Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

This Ramen Chashu Recipe is sponsored by the National Pork Board.

Ramen Chashu Pork, how to make it perfect? No need to search for more chashu recipes online. This is what you were looking for! Easy, simple, perfect ramen chashu pork recipe. Ramen is definitely the most memorable dish we had when Jacob and I went to Japan for the first time. Pork is well-loved all over the world, especially in Asian cuisine. When you have this chashu pork ready, you can cook any ramen – instant, semi-homemade, or homemade and just top it with this classic chashu pork, you will feel like you are in Japan!

I have many ramen recipes but realized I’ve never shared how to make classic proper ramen chashu recipes! 😱 I’m so sorry that you had to search around and look around for the perfect chashu pork recipe. But no need to anymore. Here is the perfect recipe you’ve been looking for! They have a perfect taste and look of chashu that can be on top of any ramen (even instant! balling!), top of rice (called cahshu-don), or even in-between buns… any buns really, but I love in my steamed bao!

Are you ready to have the best chashu pork you’ll ever make?

Let’s get started!

First, cut 2 garlic bulbs in halves, slice ginger (large pieces), and cut 1 large leek that cleaned well or 2 Daepa, Korean large green onions, into 4-inch long pieces.

Lay 4lb pork belly on a work surface, skin side down. I’m actually using skinless pork belly, either one will work for the recipe. Roll the pork belly tightly into a log. Tie tightly with kitchen twineto hold log together.Make sure to tide really tight, the pork will reduce the volume when they are cooked.

Heat a large dutch oven or thick bottom pot over high heat; add the pork log and sear evenly on all sides until crispy golden brown color. A couple of minutes, all sides. It will take approximately 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine 1 cup sugar (or honey), 1 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 1/2 cup mirin, 1 1/2 cup sake, and 3 cups water in a large mixing bowl or measuring cup – where you can pour liquid easily into the pot. Stir until sugar is dissolved completely.

Pour the sauce mixture into the pot along with ginger, garlic, and leek/green onions that we prepared earlier. Stir and turn around so the pork can be braised evenly in the sauce. Bring it to boil without cover. When it’s boiling, cover, reduce to heat to medium-high, and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Roll around the pork in the sauce every 20 minutes so the pork will cook and absorb the sauce evenly. After 1 and half hours of simmering, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for additional 30 minutes. Keep rolling around the pork every 10 minutes. After the pork is done cooking, the sauce is not reduced enough to cover the back of the spoon, remove the lid and increase the heat to high to reduce the sauce to nice and thick.

Now, remove the pot from the heat and let it cool for 30 minutes. When it’s cooled down enough to handle, place the pork log into a plastic bag with 1 cup of the sauce. Close tightly and place in a refrigerator overnight. Without this step, there’s a risk that the pork might not be keeping its shape after the slice.

Strain the sauce so we can use it for later. The liquid will be about 1 1/2 cup. If you’d like to make tare (sauce) for ramen, Mix it with 2 tbsp salt, and it’s ready to use for bumping up your ramen! Or you can just keep the strained liquid as it is to serve on top of rice!

Remove twine only the part you are going to use at a time. Slice pork chashu into desired thickness and sear them by pan frying on a dry pan over high heat, grill or torch.

Serve on top of your favorite ramen, warm cooked rice, or in-between steamed bao. When you bite into this ramen chashu pork… you’re in Japan. If you’ve been to Japan, you know what it feels like. If you’ve never been to Japan, now you know what it feels like. Enjoy!

Ramen Chashu Pork ★★★★★5 from 2 reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest

Total Time: 2 hours

Yield: 18 to 20 slices 1 x Print Recipe Description Visitwww.pork.org/realporkfor more recipe ideas! Ingredients Scale 4 lb pork belly

lb pork belly 1 cup sugar

sugar 1 1/2 cup soy sauce

soy sauce 1 1/2 cup mirin

mirin 1 1/2 cup sake (you can substitute to water)

sake (you can substitute to water) 4 oz ginger, sliced

ginger, sliced 2 garlic bulbs, cut into halves

garlic bulbs, cut into halves 1 large leek or 2 bundles green onions Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Lay pork belly on a work surface, skin side down. Roll pork belly tightly into a log. Tie tightly with kitchen twine, to hold log together. Heat a large dutch oven or thick bottom pot over high heat; add pork belly log and sear evenly all sides until crispy golden brown color. Meanwhile, combine sugar, soy sauce, mirin, sake and 3 cups water in a large mixing bowl or measuring cup – where you can pour liquid easily to pot. Stir until sugar dissolved completely. Pour sauce mixture to pot along with ginger, garlic and leek/green onions. Stir and turn around so pork belly can be braised evenly in sauce. Bring it to boil without cover. When it’s boiling, cover, reduced to heat to medium high and simmer 1 hour and 30 minutes. Then reduce heat to medium low and simmer for additional 30 minutes. Roll around pork in sauce every 20 minutes so pork will cook and absorb sauce evenly. After pork is done cooking, sauce is not reduced enough to cover back of spoon, remove lid and increase heat to high to reduce sauce to nice and thick. Now, remove from heat and let it cool for 30 minutes. When it’s cooled down enough to handle, place pork log into a plastic bag with 1 cup of sauce. Close tightly and place in a refrigerator over night. Without this step, there’s a risk that pork might not keeping its shape after slice. Remove twine only the part you are going to use at a time. Slice pork chashu into desired thickness and sear them by pan frying on a dry pan over hight heat, grill or torch. Serve top of your favorite ramen, warm cooked rice or in-between steamed bao. Notes If you’d like to make tare (sauce) for ramen, strain leftover liquid- it will be about 1 1/2 cup. Mix with 2 tbsp salt and it’s ready to use for bump up your ramen! Or you can just keep strained liquid as it is to serve on top of rice! Cook Time: 2 hours

