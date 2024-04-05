Rancher's Texas Chili Recipe (Chili con Carne) - Little Spice Jar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Learn how to make real Texas chili! Hearty and warm bowls of Texas-style chili loaded with spices and made with chunks of beef! This chili recipe will warm you from your fingers to your toes!

It’s chili season!

And Texans love their chili!

Today, I’m bringing you a Texas Chili recipe that’s loaded with all the seasonings, onion, fresh garlic, and jalapeños pepper! Texas-style chili has the most amazing deep and rich flavor. A bowl of this stuff will stick to your ribs and keep you warm on the chilliest nights. And seeing as how I’ve lived in Texas for most of my life, I like to think that I’m a bit of a Texas chili authority!

Texas-style chili. It’s the kind of thing you look forward to at the end of the day when it’s still slightly warm in the afternoons, but that crisp autumn air starts to creep in during the evening time. When you casually reach for a cozy throw, you can feel the nip in the air, and you know that fall is right around the corner. The air just smells like fall. September reminds me of the brisk morning air, warm days, and breezy evenings.

Of course, none of that happens in Houston until about November, but still, a girl can wish. It also happens to football season, and it’s the perfect thing to toss together on Sunday morning. By the afternoon, you’ve got a slow-simmered Texas Chili that’s just waiting to be topped with all your faves and served straight from a large Dutch oven.

Chili is nothing new around here. I’ve shared aninstant pot version, apumpkin chili, one that comes with acornbread crust, achili dip, and a vegetarianbutternut squash chili. This goes without saying, but clearly, comfort food is my spirit animal.

Most of the recipes I’ve shared in the past start with ground beef, chicken, or turkey. Today’s Texas chili, or chili con carne as it’s called down here, is made with chunks of beef rather than ground meat.

Does Texas Chili have beans?

If you ask a Texan, they’ll tell you it’s a hardNO. But over the years, I’ve come to find that when I’m making chili, I need a little more than just the meat, so totally going against the grain here, but I do make the deliberate choice to add a couple of cans of pinto beans into the mix. I know, I know, am I serious right now? Yes, I need beans in my chili, and I’m not ashamed to say it.

Now before I start getting hate mail, please note, you don’t have to do this. I’m just letting you know it’s an option if you’re not on board with a 99% meat-filled chili recipe. For 2 lbs. of meat, I’m using one can of beans. To me, that’s still a lot more meat-to-beans ratio. Most of the time, when I’m making chili, I do a 2:1 ratio. That’s two cans of beans to one pound of meat.

The Chili Paste Starter for our Texas Chili Recipe:

Texas-style chili is thickened in two ways:cornmeal or pieces of corn tortilla. I usually opt for option #1 and make a chili paste starter. Cornmeal is also called masa harina; it’s just milled a little differently. To make the chili paste starter, we’ll mix all the dry ingredients in the recipe, like cornmeal, chipotle chili powder, ground cumin, coriander, Mexican oregano, smoked paprika, kosher salt, and a few others mixed with a bit of water to form a thick paste. This is the stuff that containers the flavor bomb.

Choosing the beef for your Texas Red chili recipe:

Texas chili is all about that meat. You want to use something that’s well-marbled and can withstand a longer cooking time. Chuck roast or stew meat are both good options. I slightly prefer chuck roast over stew meat because it usually has better marbling (the fat that runs through the meat.)

If you decide to use a beef chuck roast, just be sure to trim as much of the fat as you can. You don’t need that. The natural marbling is more than enough. If you leave on the extra fat, the chili will end up being really oily at the end, and you’ll need to skim most of it off.

But know that stew beef can also work here. Just be sure to take your time in selecting the package. If you see nice chunks with a generous amount of fat running through it, it’ll do the job!

Be sure to make or have your butcher make even chunks. You want them to be in the 1–1½ inch cubes so that all the meat cooks up evenly.

Making Texas Chili:

Sear the meat.Once the paste is ready, I like to take a couple of minutes to sear off the meat in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. The brown bits that are left behind in the pot are because of a Maillard reaction that occurs when you sear the meat. That’s free flavor that only costs about 5 minutes of your time. Proceed as usual!After that, it’s basic chili protocol. Remove the meat, cook the onions, green bell peppers, and scrape down the pot to get all those brown-bit flavors. Then come the garlic; right after that, we’ll add our cooking liquids. The liquid part is something to play with!Most Texas chili recipes call for a bottle of beer, beef stock, and some form of tomato. I use all beef broth and a bit of water. and tomato sauce. Diced tomatoes aren’t something you commonly find in Texas chili. You want to use passata or low or no sodium tomato sauce. I’ve even used brewed coffee in my chili recipe after I read about it somewhere. I don’t think I’ve ever had chili like that before. It had the most amazingly smoky, rich flavor. Let chili con carne simmer.Here’s the deal, let this hang out and simmer on low and slow. Trust me; it will be extra rewarding. All you need to do is walk by every ½ hour or so, give it a stir so that the cornmeal doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot, and make sure there’s enough cooking liquid in there for the meat. That’s it! If you generally prefer a thicker chili, just let it simmer for a bit uncovered at the end so that some of that liquid evaporates; that’s about it!

How to serve Texas Chili:

I keep this pretty simple. A handful of Fritos, because tortilla chips don’t do it for me, a dollop of sour cream, chopped sweet onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and a sprinkle of cilantro. Sometimes a hint of lime just to brighten it all up. Okay, I know, it’s not really that simple. But you know what I mean, right? No fancy cornbread, none of that. Just a girl, her bowl, and a few simple toppings.

I need to reiterate this. Texas chili demands corn chips. They’re thicker than tortilla chips, so they hold up better. Plus, you can make Frito pies with the leftovers!

Texas chili freezes incredibly well, so it’s easy to understand why I made such a large batch here! You can halve the recipe if you’re cooking for just a couple of people, but when you can make a big pot and freeze half for later, why wouldn’t you?

Leftover chili can also be shredded up and served over pasta. It’s Texas meets Cincinnati. Can you imagine anything served over pasta tasting bad? We loved it this way. You can also store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer for 1-2 months!

I know it’s way too early to talk about the Super Bowl menu (or is it?), but Texas Chili is a dish that would surely please any chili fan!

Enjoy guys! This one’s a home run or err… I mean a touchdown for us!

