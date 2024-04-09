Raspberry Chocolate Cups Recipe - How to make Chocolate Cups (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

These Raspberry Chocolate Cups are a chocolate lover’s dream come true. They are rich, creamy, and chocolaty, the hardened chocolate shell pairing so well with the raspberry creamy mousse. The fresh raspberries on top really enhance the flavors and bring a wonderful texture which makes these cups a memorable decadent dessert. There is no better gift you can make to a chocolaty sweet tooth person; I am certain of that.

How to make chocolate cups

I have always loved the idea of making chocolate cups. There are a lot of possibilities out there, some are using balloons, which look great but somehow don’t seem clean enough for me, and some are using paper liners or different types of cups. I have decided to use aluminum muffin cups this time as they are stronger than paper liners and easy to remove from the hardened chocolate shell.

I have tempered the chocolate as this won’t melt as easily as untempered chocolate. It also has a smooth, glossy look in the end which really makes the cups really beautiful.

Many of the recipes for chocolate cups recommend coating the molds twice with chocolate but I’ve noticed that if you coat the cups with a thick layer from the beginning, it really doesn’t need a second layer. They keep their shape really well.

The best thing is that you can make the chocolate cups days in advance, refrigerate and fill them only when needed. Filling options are endless, from simple ice cream, fruits, whipped cream, all sorts of mousses and the list can go on.

If you love chocolate desserts, you really shouldn’t skip these Raspberry Chocolate Cups. If you try them out, don’t forget to tag me on Instagram. Would love to see how they turn out for you. Enjoy!

Raspberry Chocolate Cups These raspberry chocolate cups are a chocolate lover dream come true. They are rich, creamy and chocolaty, the hardened chocolate shell pairing so well with the raspberry creamy mousse. Servings 6 servings Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Ingredients Chocolate Cups 7 oz (200 g) dark chocolate (55-70% cocoa)

6 aluminum muffin cups Raspberry Puree 5 oz (150 g) fresh or frozen raspberries

1/4 cup (50g) sugar Chocolate Raspberry Filling 7 oz (200 g) dark chocolate (55-70% cocoa)

1 ¼ cup (300g) whipping cream , cold

Raspberry puree Topping Fresh Raspberries

Powdered sugar Instructions Prepare the chocolate cups . For tempering the chocolate divide the chocolate into 2 parts, 5.5 oz (160g) and 1.5 oz (40 g). Place the 5.5 oz (160g) chocolate into a heatproof bowl and place over simmering water. Heat the chocolate until until a thermometer reads 105 -115 degrees F (40-46C), then take the bowl out of the heat. Add the 1.5 oz (40 g) chocolate into the melted chocolate and stir until smooth.

Fill each cup a little less than half with chocolate and rotate to coat all sides of the cup with quite a thick layer of chocolate. Pour the excess chocolate back into the bowl. Scrape the top edges and place them upside down on a parchment paper until you prepare the rest of cups. If necessary melt the remained chocolate again over simmering water if too hard.

Scrape the top edges again if necessary and refrigerate the cups for at least 30 minutes or until the chocolate hardens. Cups can be prepared few days in advance and kept refrigerated until ready to be filled.

Prepare the raspberry puree . Place raspberries and sugar into a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 to 10 minute and remove from heat. Sieve to remove the seeds. Set aside until ready to use.

Prepare the chocolate raspberry filling . Place chocolate into a heatproof bowl and melt over simmering water. Add raspberry puree and stir to combine.

Whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Fold a third of the cream into the chocolate mixture until incorporated.

Fold the chocolate mixture into the remaining whipped cream.

Assemble the cups . Make a small cut at one end of each mold if necessary, and tear them off to reveal the chocolate cups. Fill the chocolate cups with raspberry chocolate filling. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until set.

Video