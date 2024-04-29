Raw Vegan Recipes - Collard Wraps {Gluten Free, Paleo} (2024)

Print Recipe Jump to Recipe

Raw vegan recipes are perfect when you want to eat healthy and detox your body from heavy meals or processed food. Thesecollard wraps are going to be your new favorite healthy lunch. Ready in minutes and bursting with flavors from the avocados, red pepper, alfalfa, pecans and tamari mix. Gluten Free &Paleo too. Raw vegan recipes – what do you think of them, and the raw vegan movement in general?

The idea behind it being that no food should be heated above 40 degrees C (104 degrees F) to limit the loss of nutritional value.

I feel it’s safe to say that the average person isn’t exactly excited by this type of cuisine (anyone remember the Sex and the City group outing to the raw food restaurant and their facial expressions after tasting such food)? Even though I do consider myself open to new foods and cuisines I’m not particularly eager to take cold wheatgrass asparagus shots either.

Yet when I started looking online for raw vegan recipes; collard wraps were quickly added to my short list. I was ready to give a raw vegan recipe a shot. I’m always trying to incorporate more veganrecipes into my diet so why not experiment with some raw vegan collard wraps, right?

And I was blown away. I made this over the weekend while I was visiting my parents and we all loved this.

Really though, these vegan raw collard wraps make for a great healthy mid afternoon snack or even lunch. Perfect for the summer months when it’s too hot to even think about going near the stove. And to get that perfect cut on the collard wraps you’ve got to use the Japanese made Global Knives. I first found out about them through the catering company I worked at since that’s all we used and after falling in love with them there, gave my mom one for Christmas.

Random fun fact: technically in Russian culture it’s bad luck to give knives, if you do end up making the mistake you have to accept something in the form of payment – even if it’s a penny. Then you’re safe.

These are super easy to throw together and I love how low carb and earthy crunchy they are. Just packed full of veggie goodness and some nuts processed in the food processor into an almost ground meat texture. Have you heard of this faux meat phenomenon, specifically common in raw vegan recipes? Essentially raw nuts are ground into a paste in the food processor with other ingredients added in – garlic, ginger, spices, oil, water, etc. The resulting mixture is incredible. The ground up pecans mixed with the garlic and ginger take on a real hearty consistency and this mixture can be added to all sorts of recipes. In these raw vegan collard wraps the pecan mixture adds a nice firm texture that blends well with the creamy avocado and crunchy peppers.

One trick for the collard leaves is to soak them in a bit of warm water with lemon juice squeezed in. This helps soften up the leaves so that they don’t start to wrap as you are wrapping them up. Also make sure to use a knife and trim down that super thick hard stem that is running down the center of the leaf. This will also help these wrap up nicely.

What I do not currently have any tips on is how to get the collard leave to really stick to one another like glue. Unfortunately I think toothpicks do this job the best, or you could firmly wrap these up in a strip of parchment paper to keep the collard wraps from unwrapping. These are all minor inconveniences though! Don’t let that deter you.

It’s amazing just how delicious and filling these collard wraps, with a pecan nut mix, avocados, red peppers and alfalfa, are while being entirely plant based and bread free! Can you tell how impressed I am with this recipe?

The raw vegan movement – with raw vegan recipeslike this – not bad, not bad at all. Next time you’re looking for a raw vegan recipe or just a low carb, paleo and gluten-free one, make sure to give these collard wraps a shot!

And if you’re not ready to dive headfirst into the world of raw vegan recipes, you can always start yourself off a bit easier – with just a vegan recipe first.

Here’s a list of vegan recipes to get you started:

Vegan Energy Balls with Chocolate {GF}

Vegan Apricot Energy Bars with Walnuts {GF}

Vegan Kidney Bean Salad with Tomatoes, Parsley and Walnuts {GF}

Apple Granola Peanut Butter Wraps {GF, Vegan}

Vegan Caramel Chocolate Turtles {GF, Paleo}

What are your thoughts on the whole raw vegan diet movement?Would you give raw vegan recipes like this one a shot?

How to make raw veganrecipes with collard wraps

3.98 from 47 votes Print Raw Vegan Recipes - Collard Wraps Prep Time 15 mins Total Time 15 mins Raw vegan recipes are perfect when you want to eat healthy and detox your body from heavy meals or processed food. These collard wraps are going to be your new favorite healthy lunch. Ready in minutes and bursting with flavors from the avocados, red pepper, alfalfa, pecans and tamari mix. Gluten Free & Paleo too. Course:Vegan See Also Quick Instant Pot Apple Butter Recipe - Adventures of Mel Cuisine:Healthy Servings: 4 Calories: 279 kcal Author: Vicky Berman Ingredients 4 large collard leaves

1 red bell pepper

1 avocado

2-3 ounces alfalfa sprouts

1/2 lime

1 cup raw pecans

1 tablespoon tamari use coconut aminos for paleo version

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil Instructions To prepare collard leaves wash leaves, cut off white stem at the bottom that has no leaves and place them in a bath of warm water with juice of half a lemon. Let soak for 10 minutes. Dry the leaves off with paper towels and using a knife thinly slice down the central root (to make it easier to bend the leaves for wrapping). Slice avocado and pepper. In a food processor combine pecans, tamari, cumin (or garlic ginger mix) and olive oil. Pulse until combined and mixture clumps together. Place a collard leaf in front of you and layer nut mix, red pepper slices, avocado slices, a drizzle of lime juice and alfalfa sprouts. Fold over the top and bottom and then wrap up the sides. Slice in half and serve. Recipe Notes Nutritional Info Per 2 Collard Wraps (1/4 of recipe): Calories: 293 Total carbs: 13.2g Dietary fiber: 8.5g Protein 6g Nutrition Facts Raw Vegan Recipes - Collard Wraps Amount Per Serving Calories 279Calories from Fat 234 % Daily Value* Fat 26g40% Saturated Fat 2g13% Sodium 257mg11% Potassium 428mg12% Carbohydrates 11g4% Fiber 6g25% Sugar 2g2% Protein 4g8% Vitamin A 1090IU22% Vitamin C 47.3mg57% Calcium 31mg3% Iron 1.3mg7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

*This post contains affiliate links from which I would earn a commission from your purchase. As always all opinions expressed here are my own*