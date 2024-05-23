Read recent and archived obituaries and memorial notices from The Sharon Herald. (2024)

Marlene DixonMarlene Dixon, 79, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Quality Life Services following an extended illness. Marlene was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Pittsburgh, to Albert and Helen Petigrew Dixon. She worked at Heinz Company, Wheatland Tube, and Walgreens. She was a member of Friendship Baptist...Obituary
Michael JavorskyMichael Javorsky, 79, of Mercer, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Michael was born on Dec. 25, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late John P. and Julia J. Javorsky. He was a 1962 Brookfield High School graduate and started classes at Youngstown State University to...Obituary
Michael JavorskyMichael, 79, of Mercer. Services are private. Burial: Brookfield Township Cemetery. Online condolences: www.lanefuneralhomes.com. Arrangements: LANE FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES - MADASZ CHAPEL, Brookfield, Ohio.Funeral Service
Janice VinroeJanice L. Vinroe, 91, of Transfer, died at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Quality Life Services in Mercer. Born in Meridian, Pa., on May 12, 1932, she was the daughter of C. Burton Sarver and Twila L. Sarver. She was the widow of Harry L. Vinroe Jr., whom she married on June 22, 1955. Mrs. Vinroe retired as an...Obituary
Janice VinroeJanice L., 91, of Transfer. Online condolences: www.flynnfuneralhome.com Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: JOHN FLYNN FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.Funeral Service
Karen LuteranKaren Joan Luteran, 71, Hubbard, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Hospice of the Valley, Girard, Ohio. She was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Campbell, Ohio, daughter of Michael "Curtis" and Jennie Magura. Karen was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. She continued her education at Youngstown State...Obituary
Karen LuteranKaren Joan, 79, of Hubbard, Ohio. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday (5-2-24) in KIRILA FUNERAL HOME, 258 Poland Ave., Struthers, Ohio. Services: 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences: www.kirilafh.com.Funeral Service
Irene PattersonIrene J. Patterson, 93, of Grove City, passed away on Saturday evening, April 27, 2024, following a brief illness. Irene was born in Brady Township, Butler County, on Feb. 6, 1931, to Albert and Agnes (Fleeger) Kelly. She married George L. Patterson on March 16, 1951; he preceded her in death on Feb. 19,...Obituary
Irene PattersonIrene J., 93, of Grove City. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday (5-3-24) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Services: 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Sandy Lake. Online condolences: cunninghamfhgc.com.Funeral Service
Fred TontyFred A. Tonty, 79, of Sharon, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday evening, April 27, 2024, in his home. Mr. Tonty was born June 9, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late Fred C. and Mary Katherine (Marletto) Tonty. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1962. A self-employed businessman, Fred owned and...Obituary
Wilma Black 1926 - 2024Wilma S. Black, 97, formerly of Hermitage, died April 21, 2024, at Galena Nursing Center, Galena, Kans. Wilma was born Nov. 10, 1926 in Sharon to John and Teresa Bock. She was a graduate of Hickory High School and received her bachelor's degree in music education from Westminster College, New Wilmington. Wilma...Obituary
Sara WinlandSara "Sally" Winland, 93, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in St. Paul's Senior Living Community in Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday (5-4-24) in Willson Parlor of First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday in the...Funeral Service
Fred TontyFred A., 79, Sharon. Calling hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (5-2-24) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Friday (5-3-24) in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant. Online condolences may be sent to...Funeral Service
Fred TontyFred A. Tonty, 79, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with his children at his side Saturday evening, April 27, 2024, in his home. Obituary information is incomplete. TONTY Fred A., 79, Sharon. Calling hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday (5-2-24) in J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc. 1090 E. State St.,...Death Notice
Sandra KnappSandra, 86, Greenville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (5-2-24) at OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday (5-3-24) in Hillside Presbyterian Church, 2 N. High St., Greenville. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Cemetery: Rock...Funeral Service
Sandra KnappSandra Knapp, 86, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at home, due to natural causes. Sandra was born on Oct. 17, 1937, to Samuel L. and Dorothy Osborne McClimans. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Ina McIntire McClimans. She is survived by her son, Thomas Knapp Jr. and his wife,...Obituary
Sherry EhrhartSherry Lynn, 73, Farrell. Public service: None, at her request. Family and friends celebrate her life and remember all the love. Interment: West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville. Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com Arrangements by CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.Funeral Service
Sherry EhrhartSherry Lynn Ehrhart, 73, of Farrell, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Friday, April 26, 2024, at AHN-Grove City, after a brief illness. Mrs. Ehrhart was born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Sharon to Steven and Shirley (Lloyd) Skibo. Sherry attended Sharon High school and made lifelong friends that she still...Obituary
John McDonald 1941 - 2024John Lewis McDonald, 82, of Greenville, Pa., passed away on April 24, 2024. He was born on June 27, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minn. He is survived by his triplets: Todd McDonald of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Tami Maloney of Poquoson, Va., and Troy McDonald of Greenville, Pa.; and stepdaughters Michelle Chess of Greenville, Pa.,...Obituary
Patricia WoodingsPatricia Cowan Woodings of Hermitage died Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 89. Born Patricia Ann Cowan in Pittsburgh, she grew up in Oakmont, Verona, and Penn Hills. She graduated from Penn Hills High School, where she met her future husband, Samuel Woodings. Pat initially attended...Obituary
Patricia WoodingsPatricia Cowan, 89, of Hermitage. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon. For those unable to attend in person, remote video access will be available via the church YouTube channel, @firstpresbyterianchurch1620. Online condolences:...Funeral Service
Chad CombsChad A. Combs, 52, of Jackson Center, passed away at home after a brief illness on Thursday, April 25, 2024. He was born on Oct. 8, 1971, to Jack and Annette Combs in Coldwater, Mich. Chad worked as a driver for Springfield Hardwood as well as driving the Amish. Chad was an avid member of Grace Chapel Community...Obituary
Chad CombsChad A., 52, of Jackson Center. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday (5-3-24) in ROSE and BLACK FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORY Inc., 99 Franklin St., Stoneboro. Services: 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Emmorey officiating. Online condolences: www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.Funeral Service
Richard JoyRichard D. "Rick," 52, Jackson Center. There will be no calling hours, as services were private. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1778 Perry Highway, village of Leesburg, Volant.Funeral Service
Richard JoyRichard David "Rick" Joy, 51, of Scrubgrass Road, Jackson Center, passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2024. His death followed a farming accident. Rick was born in Pittsburgh on May 30, 1972, to Robert and Vickie Smith Joy. He was raised by his uncle and aunt, Ron and Jacque Joy. He worked...Obituary

