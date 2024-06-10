Recipe: Blueberry-Vanilla Oatmeal Protein Muffins (2024)

This is not your average muffin recipe!

These scrumptious blueberry muffins are packed with protein, fiber, and the healthy fats you need to power through your day.

My forever challenge is to have delicious and nourishing breakfast foods on hand – to grab and go on those busy mornings. So many pre-made “health food” snacks are loaded with sugar and leave you crashing and craving more.

Instead of the conventional sugar-bomb recipes out there, we bring you a healthy alternative that’s gluten-free, dairy-free, with no added sugar. And these can easily be made vegan, by replacing the eggs with ground flax seeds (see directions below).

The hands-on prep time for these little yum-yums is just 10 minutes. By soaking the oats for 30 minutes (in your milk of choice), the muffins turn out more moist and the oats more tender.

For one of my several test batches, I added a quarter cup of unsweetened applesauce. The flavor is subtle, but results in a more moist texture that’s springy and light.

If applesauce has too high a sugar impact for your comfort, try replacing it with a mashed green banana, or simply leave it out.

If you just simply can’t wait to pop these in the oven, you can skip the soak, and expect slightly more chew. Either way, your kitchen will smell divine!

If you have an egg intolerance or would like to make this vegan, simply replace the eggs with two tablespoons of ground flaxseed whisked with two tablespoons of water.

And while the kitchen is already in action, make a double batch and freeze them for up to one month. Simply reheat in the oven for that fresh from the oven taste. Enjoy these delicious blueberry muffins with a cup of collagen coffee… your whole body will thank you!

Sugar Impact Diet compliant: Cycles 1 and 3 Note: This recipe contains optional eggs. If you are egg intolerant, please use flaxseed instead. Look no further! Instead of the conventional sugar-bomb, here’s a gluten-free, dairy-free muffin that’s loaded with protein, fiber, and the healthy fats you need to power through your day, with no added sugar. Prep: 10 mins

10 mins Cook: 25 mins

25 mins Yields: 12 Muffins Ingredients 1 cup gluten-free rolled oats (not quick oats) 1-3/4 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk 1/2 cup almond flour 2/3 cup pecans, roughly chopped 1 tsp poppy seeds 2 tsp ground cinnamon 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp sea salt 1 scoop JJ Virgin All-In-One Vanilla Protein Shake (Plant-Based or Paleo-Inspired) 2 large eggs (if not egg intolerant) or 2 tbsp flax whisked with 2 tbsp water 3 tbsp pastured ghee or coconut oil, melted 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce or mashed green banana 1 tsp stevia or monk fruit extract (or more, to taste) 2 tsp real vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries Optional: Plain or vanilla unsweetened dairy-free nut milk yogurt Directions 1Preheat oven to 425F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. 2Place oats in a food processor and pulse a few times, then soak oats in milk for about 30 minutes. (You can skip the soak in a pinch, but this makes the muffins more moist!). 3In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, chopped pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, protein powder, sweetener, and sea salt. Whisk well and set aside. 4Combine the soaked oats, eggs, oil, applesauce, and vanilla extract in a separate small mixing bowl. 5Add wet ingredients to the dry, and stir with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula until just moistened. Don't overmix – stir enough to eliminate pockets of dry ingredients, but don't worry if there are lumps. 6Gently fold in the blueberries. 7Using a tablespoon, fill lined muffin cups full with batter. 8Bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the muffin tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle of a muffin comes out clean. 9Let muffins cool completely to ensure the paper comes off easily. Find out more about JJ Virgin All-In-One Protein Shakes in our store, including FAQs and why our shakes are better than all the rest… Want more delicious, nutritious recipes? Check out jjvirgin.com/recipes. close full screen 00:00 Nutrition Facts Calories249 Sodium223mg Protein7 g Cholesterol43 mg Sugar4 g Total Fat20 g Total Carbohydrates13 g Dietary Fiber4 g

