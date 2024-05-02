Recipe: Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites (2024)

Tuesday, March 1, 2011
On the rare occasion that I take the kids to the mall, one snack we like to indulge in are the baked pretzels. My son particularly likes the cinnamon and sugar pretzel bites and with good reason. They're dough balls covered in sugar, what's not to like? Well, after spending way too much money on those pretzels, I decided to try making my own. Directions below.
Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites
1 package of active dry yeast
2 T sugar
1 tsp salt
1 1/2 cup warm water
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup bread flour
4 T melted butter
5 T sugar mixed with 1 tsp cinnamon
Directions
1. In mixing bowl add dry yeast, water, and sugar. Let sit for ten minutes.
2. Mix in flour and knead for about 8 minutes. I like to use my KitchenAid for this part.
3. Grease bowl and place dough back in bowl. Let rise for one hour.
4. Separate dough into about 10 - 12 pieces. Roll into long ropes about 1/3 inch thick. Cut into 1 1/2 inch length pieces.
5. Place on a parchment paper covered cookie sheet and let rise for 20 minutes.
6. Bake at 450 degrees for about 8 minutes. Time my vary depending on oven.
7. Place on cooling rack and brush with melted butter or dip in butter. Cover pretzel bites with cinnamon and sugar mixture. Serve warm.
Makes about 10 servings.
What's your favorite mall food snack?
18 comments:
- Deannasaid...
Great American Cookie's M&M double doozy. hands down. even better that the pretzel stand and cookie are connected. Perfect indulgent snack would be a slightly salted soft pretzel with mustard dip, sprite and a mini double doozy. ;)
I do love cinnamon pretzels too...will def try the recipe. My kids will be thanking you when I make it for special after school snack. :)
- March 2, 2011 at 11:51 AM
- zakkalifesaid...
Deanna,
I've never heard of the Great American Cookies M&M double doozy. I'm going to look it up right now.
- March 2, 2011 at 12:21 PM
- zakkalifesaid...
Okay, just checked out the double doozy. Definitely looks decadent with all that cream wedged between the cookies.
- March 2, 2011 at 12:24 PM
- SarainAkkosaid...
Saw the recipe, love making mall pretzels at home with the kids. If you use brown sugar instead of white it gives the exact taste of Aunt Anne's mall stand pretzels. So good, can't wait to make them now.
- March 2, 2011 at 1:03 PM
- Craft Medleysaid...
My husband thanks you for this post, lol! Time to try my hand at these goodies...
xoxo Maria
- March 2, 2011 at 3:23 PM
- zakkalifesaid...
Maria,
It take it he's a big pretzel fan?
- March 2, 2011 at 3:24 PM
- Deannasaid...
Yes they are very decadent! I could never finish a regular size one at one sitting. I was so happy when they came out with minis.
- March 2, 2011 at 4:34 PM
- The Art of Familysaid...
Thanks so much for the recipe - we'll have to try this - and with brown sugar too (thanks SarainAkko). We spend way too much on pretzels when we go to the mall also... although, they are mainly for me :)
- March 2, 2011 at 8:37 PM
- Unknownsaid...
These sound pretty tasty! I'll have to sneak the recipe into the kitchen real stealthy-like. My husband is the cook but he generally chooses what we eat which stands to reason cause he makes it, right?
- March 3, 2011 at 6:19 AM
fridasaid...
Sorry for the question. English is not my mother tongue. But what does the letter t in a recipe means ???
- March 6, 2011 at 8:15 AM
- zakkalifesaid...
Hi Frida,
T = 1 Tablespoon
tsp = teaspoon
hope this helps :)
- March 6, 2011 at 10:07 AM
fridasaid...
Is there any way of knowing what amount of yeast i need for this recipe in amount of a Tablespoon?
- March 7, 2011 at 12:24 AM
- Whimzy Mimzysaid...
1 envelope of yeast = 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast.
- March 7, 2011 at 8:53 PM
- zakkalifesaid...
Whimzy Mimzy,
Thanks for answering Frida's question. :)
- March 7, 2011 at 8:55 PM
- Nicholesaid...
Yeast sometimes scares me. I'm not that talented!! Would this work in a bread machine on the dough setting?
- March 9, 2011 at 11:17 AM
Anonymoussaid...
my kids LOVE wetzel pretzels at the mall. do you have the "regular" pretzel recipe? I have tried to duplicate the taste and haven't had success. but I am going to make these cinn and sugar ones TODAY!
- March 11, 2011 at 5:27 AM
- Lydia Fiedlersaid...
These look AMAZING!!
- March 20, 2011 at 6:26 PM
- Unknownsaid...
These look delicious! Think this will be a project for my son and myself for my next day off. Daddy will be super excited too since he just mentioned how he was hungry for soft pretzel. Thanks so much!!
- March 21, 2011 at 4:47 PM
