Recipe: Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites (2024)

Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites

1 package of active dry yeast

2 T sugar

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup warm water

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup bread flour

4 T melted butter

5 T sugar mixed with 1 tsp cinnamon

Directions

1. In mixing bowl add dry yeast, water, and sugar. Let sit for ten minutes.

2. Mix in flour and knead for about 8 minutes. I like to use my KitchenAid for this part.

3. Grease bowl and place dough back in bowl. Let rise for one hour.

4. Separate dough into about 10 - 12 pieces. Roll into long ropes about 1/3 inch thick. Cut into 1 1/2 inch length pieces.

5. Place on a parchment paper covered cookie sheet and let rise for 20 minutes.

6. Bake at 450 degrees for about 8 minutes. Time my vary depending on oven.

7. Place on cooling rack and brush with melted butter or dip in butter. Cover pretzel bites with cinnamon and sugar mixture. Serve warm.

Makes about 10 servings.

What's your favorite mall food snack?

