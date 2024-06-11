Recipe: Raw Vegan Marzipan Delights (2024)

Hi! My name is Rose; I am the author ofwww.thecleandish.comand I am really excited to share this recipe for home made marzipan with you!

When I finished my first batch of marzipan the other week, I proudly presented it to my husband and some friends and was surprised to find out that they had never tasted marzipan before. I was born and raised in Germany and practically grew up on marzipan in all forms and shapes (I’m not joking; we make marzipan figures – little piggies are especially popular) so let me tell you what I told them while serving up some of my favorite sweet treats: Marzipan is made out of almonds, sugar and traditionally (in Germany) rosewater. I couldn’t find any rosewater so I used vanilla extract and didn’t notice much of a difference in taste.

Supposedly, marzipan originated in the Arab world but nowadays, the stronghold for marzipan production is in Germany (Luebeck), Spain (Toledo) and France (Aix-en-Provence).

So across the Atlantic, marzipan is a special sweet treat and rightly so: it’s raw, vegan and super versatile. We make cakes, cookies and pies with marzipan, it just goes with anything!

As for the sugar in marzipan; I substituted it with maple syrup and it worked really well! This is one of those recipes, though, were I would not recommend to use honey as I personally find honey has a stronger taste of its own; it may overpower the relatively mild “amaretto” flavor in marzipan.



Yield: 20 pieces See Also 60 Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes to Sweeten Your Holiday Season Marzipan is a great, simple, and delicious dessert that will make your mouth water. Prep Time10 minutes Cook Time30 minutes Total Time40 minutes Ingredients Raw Marzipan 2 cup almond flour

3-4 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon of ONE of the following: rosewater OR vanilla extract OR rum OR amaretto Chocolate ½ cup of virgin coconut oil (where to buy

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa (where to buy

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes or any other topping of your choice Instructions Directions for marzipan Optional: If your almond flour is rather coarse, you may want to process it in a food processor to avoid a gritty texture In a bowl, combine almond flour, maple syrup and rosewater/vanilla extract/rum/amaretto and knead with your hands until you have a firm, sticky dough. Pinch off about 1 tablespoon of dough to form a round, small marzipan ball. Optional (but recommended): roll ball in coconut flakes until covered (you may have to press down gently while rolling for the flakes to stick). If you're not opposed to refined sugar, rolling them in powdered sugar is the traditional way of covering them. Directions for chocolate coating Slowly heat coconut oil until it begins to soften; you don't want it liquefied, just smooth. Transfer coconut oil into a tall cup and add maple syrup and cocoa; stir until well incorporated. Dip a marzipan ball into the chocolate (I use a spoon and my hands), pull out and immediately roll it in coconut flakes until fully covered and perfectly round. Set on a plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.



……………………………

Hi – My name is Rose! I am a German citizen, real food advocate, military wife and since February 2013, author of the recipe blogThe Clean Dish. We currently live in North Florida – but home is where the Army sends us!

I enjoy developing recipes and just started getting into food photography. All of my recipes are grain free, processed sugar free and some are vegan. If I’m not busy in the kitchen, I like to go on long walks with my feisty little Eskimo dog Biscuit. I try to stay active as I believe physical fitness is the key to a balanced life style – I love trail running, rock climb, snorkeling and cross country skiing – if I ever get the chance.

I dream about traveling the world to write about food and artisan wine but for now, I am perfectly happy with a simple life of home cooked meals, dinner with friends and weekend trips to the beach. Come on over and visit me atThe Clean Dishto check out my latest creations!

SIGN UP FORFREE UPDATES, OFFERS, & TIPS

Plus I'll send you a free copy of "Your Simply Healthy Handbook." It's your #1 resource to make healthy living easy.

Thank you for supporting this site with purchases made through links in this article.