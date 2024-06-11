Recipe: Raw Vegan Marzipan Delights (2024)

Hi! My name is Rose; I am the author ofwww.thecleandish.comand I am really excited to share this recipe for home made marzipan with you!

When I finished my first batch of marzipan the other week, I proudly presented it to my husband and some friends and was surprised to find out that they had never tasted marzipan before. I was born and raised in Germany and practically grew up on marzipan in all forms and shapes (I’m not joking; we make marzipan figures – little piggies are especially popular) so let me tell you what I told them while serving up some of my favorite sweet treats: Marzipan is made out of almonds, sugar and traditionally (in Germany) rosewater. I couldn’t find any rosewater so I used vanilla extract and didn’t notice much of a difference in taste.

Supposedly, marzipan originated in the Arab world but nowadays, the stronghold for marzipan production is in Germany (Luebeck), Spain (Toledo) and France (Aix-en-Provence).

So across the Atlantic, marzipan is a special sweet treat and rightly so: it’s raw, vegan and super versatile. We make cakes, cookies and pies with marzipan, it just goes with anything!

As for the sugar in marzipan; I substituted it with maple syrup and it worked really well! This is one of those recipes, though, were I would not recommend to use honey as I personally find honey has a stronger taste of its own; it may overpower the relatively mild “amaretto” flavor in marzipan.

Yield: 20 pieces

Marzipan is a great, simple, and delicious dessert that will make your mouth water.

Prep Time10 minutes

Cook Time30 minutes

Total Time40 minutes

Ingredients

Raw Marzipan

  • 2 cup almond flour
  • 3-4 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon of ONE of the following: rosewater OR vanilla extract OR rum OR amaretto

Chocolate

Instructions

    Directions for marzipan

    1. Optional: If your almond flour is rather coarse, you may want to process it in a food processor to avoid a gritty texture
    2. In a bowl, combine almond flour, maple syrup and rosewater/vanilla extract/rum/amaretto and knead with your hands until you have a firm, sticky dough.
    3. Pinch off about 1 tablespoon of dough to form a round, small marzipan ball.
    4. Optional (but recommended): roll ball in coconut flakes until covered (you may have to press down gently while rolling for the flakes to stick). If you're not opposed to refined sugar, rolling them in powdered sugar is the traditional way of covering them.

    Directions for chocolate coating

    1. Slowly heat coconut oil until it begins to soften; you don't want it liquefied, just smooth.
    2. Transfer coconut oil into a tall cup and add maple syrup and cocoa; stir until well incorporated.
    3. Dip a marzipan ball into the chocolate (I use a spoon and my hands), pull out and immediately roll it in coconut flakes until fully covered and perfectly round. Set on a plate and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

    Hi – My name is Rose! I am a German citizen, real food advocate, military wife and since February 2013, author of the recipe blogThe Clean Dish. We currently live in North Florida – but home is where the Army sends us!

    I enjoy developing recipes and just started getting into food photography. All of my recipes are grain free, processed sugar free and some are vegan. If I’m not busy in the kitchen, I like to go on long walks with my feisty little Eskimo dog Biscuit. I try to stay active as I believe physical fitness is the key to a balanced life style – I love trail running, rock climb, snorkeling and cross country skiing – if I ever get the chance.

    I dream about traveling the world to write about food and artisan wine but for now, I am perfectly happy with a simple life of home cooked meals, dinner with friends and weekend trips to the beach. Come on over and visit me atThe Clean Dishto check out my latest creations!

    FAQs

    What is the difference between almond paste and marzipan? ›

    Almond paste has twice the amount of almonds in it compared to marzipan, making it coarser in texture and less sweet than its counterpart. Their consistency also differs as marzipan is smooth and pliable, almost clay-like, while almond paste is somewhat gritty and spreadable, almost like a cookie dough.

    What is vegan marzipan made of? ›

    Ingredients
    250gorganic ground almonds
    250gorganic icing sugar
    2 tbspwater
    1 tspSteenbergs natural almond extract

    How long will homemade marzipan keep? ›

    How long does homemade marzipan keep? It will keep in the fridge for up to 6 weeks. If using it to cover a cake, the marzipan must be allowed to fully dry on the cake for 2-3 days before applying the sugarpaste. Dry marzipan kept it in a cool dry place should be fine for 2-3 months.

    How is marzipan made from scratch? ›

    Mix the sugars and almonds in a large bowl, then rub in the vanilla seeds until even. Make a well in the middle, then tip in the eggs and citrus juice. Cut the wet ingredients into the dry with a cutlery knife. Dust the surface with icing sugar, then knead the marzipan briefly with your hands to a smooth dough.

    Can you eat almond paste raw? ›

    Many recipes for homemade almond paste call for egg white. Because almond paste is not consumed raw and is always baked at temperatures above 150 degrees F (65 degrees C) where the salmonella bacteria are killed, using egg white is less of a concern in almond paste than in marzipan.

    Why is marzipan so expensive? ›

    Marzipan comes from nuts—it's traditionally made with ground almonds. In order to maintain quality standards, many countries regulate the percentage of almonds a recipe must have for it to be legally called "marzipan." This discourages the use of apricot kernels as a cheap substitute for almonds.

    Why is marzipan not vegan? ›

    Marzipan typically contains egg whites, which makes most store bought not vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid from a can of chickpeas, is the perfect egg white substitution in this recipe.

    What is marzipan called in America? ›

    Also called almond candy dough, marzipan is an agreeable, multi-purpose combo of the first two, with a subtle almond flavor and unmatched malleability. Be sure to try these marzipan cake recipes.

    Why does marzipan not taste like almonds? ›

    Marzipan and almond paste are made from ground almonds and sugar but differ mainly in texture, sweetness, and use. Almond paste is coarser, less sweet, and used as a filling in baked goods. Marzipan is smoother, sweeter, and often used for decorative purposes in confectionery, such as cake covering and sculpting.

    What is the best marzipan in the world? ›

    The World's Finest Marzipan

    Lubeca has been producing marzipan since 1904. The company continues to use traditional methods of production and is recognized by bakers, pastry chefs and chocolatiers as one of the leading producers of high quality almond paste marzipan.

    How to know if marzipan is bad? ›

    If the marzipan has turned hard, overly dry and brittle, or shows any signs of mold, it's definitely time to throw it away.

    Is marzipan healthy? ›

    The best quality marzipan contains less sugar in the raw mix. Good marzipan contains minerals such calcium, potassium and magnesium and is also rich in vitamin B and polyunsaturated fatty acids. On the downside, marzipan is high in fat and in sugar.

    What's the difference between marzipan and frangipane? ›

    Frangipane is a variation of soft, spreadable custard that bakers commonly use as a filling in tarts, galettes, and puff pastries. Marzipan is a sweet almond paste used as a candy or fondant, adding texture to traditional cakes, like German stollen, or rolled out and used like fondant.

    What is so special about marzipan? ›

    The glory of marzipan is because it holds a shape easily, you can cut out or mold your own figures to decorate holiday pastries. It's also used as a kind of heavy-duty frosting for Christmas cakes because it helps long-keeping cakes (like fruitcakes) retain their moisture instead of going stale.

    What are the two types of marzipan? ›

    There are many marzipan variations around the world:
    • Persipan: Germany is also home to persipan, which swaps almonds for bitter, ground apricot, or peach pits. ...
    • Massepain: While German-style marzipan combines ground almonds with sugar into a paste, French-style massepain utilizes sugar syrup as its sweetener.
    Mar 27, 2024

    Can I substitute almond paste for marzipan? ›

    You can use store-bought almond paste to make marzipan but you cannot make almond paste from marzipan. In a pinch, you can substitute marzipan for almond paste, but be sure to reduce the amount of sugar called for in the recipe because marzipan is sweeter than almond paste.

    Why does marzipan taste different to almonds? ›

    Marzipan and almond paste are made from ground almonds and sugar but differ mainly in texture, sweetness, and use. Almond paste is coarser, less sweet, and used as a filling in baked goods. Marzipan is smoother, sweeter, and often used for decorative purposes in confectionery, such as cake covering and sculpting.

    What can you use instead of marzipan? ›

    You can use a layer of fondant icing instead of marzipan if you wish.

    Why is marzipan so good? ›

    Marzipan's additional ingredients, like more sugar and egg white, make it both smoother and sweeter than almond paste.

