Recipe This | 29 Best Soup Maker Recipes (2024)

Are you looking for recipes for soup makers? Then you will love our ultimate collection of soup maker recipes from our 9 years of soup maker addiction. Tested in the Ninja Soup Maker, Morphy Richards Soup Maker, and a Cuisinart Soup Maker, they are perfect for getting to know your new kitchen gadget.

Originally created back in 2016 not long after starting Recipe This, we love updating our best soup maker recipes list, and this is the October 2023 update which includes new soup maker recipes and the update of some classic oldies.

What Is A Soup Maker?

Soup Makers In The USA Vs The UK

How To Make Soup In A Soup Maker?

Can You Make Stew In A Soup Maker?

What Else Can I Use A Soup Maker For?

What Is The BEST Soup Maker?

What NOT To Put In A Soup Maker?

Is It Cheaper To Make Soup In A Soup Maker Or On The Hob?

Do You Put Boiling Water In A Soup Maker?

29 Soup Recipes For Soup Maker

#1 Nanas Magic Soup

#2 Soup Maker Tomato Soup

#3 Soup Maker Pasta Soup Bowls

#4 Soup Maker Lentil Soup



#6 Soup Maker Chicken Noodle Soup

#7 Soup Maker Minestrone Soup

#8 French Onion Soup #9 – Soup Maker Asparagus Soup #10 – Soup Maker Cream Of Broccoli Soup #11 – Soup Maker Cauliflower Soup #12 – Slimming World Butternut Squash Soup #13 – Soup Maker Celery Soup #14 – Soup Maker Minted Pea Soup #15 – My Delicious Cabbage Soup Recipe #16 – Soup Maker Boxing Day Soup #17 – Soup Maker Salad Soup #18 – The Ultimate Soup Maker Turkey Soup #19 – Creamy Parsnip Soup In The Soup Maker #20 – Soup Maker Courgette Soup #21 – Soup Maker Beer Cheese Soup #22 – Soup Maker Cold Tomato Soup #24 – Soup Maker Pumpkin Soup #25 – Mushroom Soup In The Soup Maker #26 – Soup Maker Chicken Soup #27 – Sweet Potato Soup In The Soup Maker #28 – Slimming World Speed Soup In The Soup Maker

Soup Recipes For Soup Maker

Normally in the Milner house, I will come across a new kitchen gadget and then have to convince Chef Dom why we need it and then I will go and get it and hopefully he will stop rolling his eyes (at me getting yet another one) when he sees how amazing it is.

That was us and our Philips Air Fryer, The Ninja Foodi and of course our first soup maker.

Yet he loves those gadgets now.

My reason behind getting a soup maker in the summer (yes in the summer whilst living in super hot Portugal) was to learn how to use the soup maker first, before Sofia was born, then after she was born it would be good for the diet and then also used for her when she was going onto baby puree.

Our soup maker was then used for all those things and we even took it on several holidays with us to puree food for Sofia and made the weaning stage even easier.

I get that my reasoning for a soup maker, is likely to be different to your own, but during our 9 years of soup maker machines, we have learnt so many great soup maker recipes, that we wanted to share with you.

What Is A Soup Maker?

If you are new to soup makers, then note that they are referred to in the UK as a soup kettle meaning that they look similar to a kettle. Or when you look at the Morphy Richards Soup Maker, this is exactly what you think.

In the USA they would call our soup makers a hot and cold blender. If I mention a soup maker to an American, they always say, we don’t have those we just have the instant pot pressure cooker. Yet they then realise it’s the same as a hot and cold blender, and mention they never use it for soup, just for smoothies in the summer.

Soup Makers In The USA Vs The UK

This is interesting. In the USA the soup maker is just not as popular as it is in the UK. I put this down to the fact that in the US they love to make soup in the slow cooker or via the instant pot and I do this too but also have a soup maker.

One of our readers Pat, wanted the same Ninja Soup Maker we have and it was such an effort for her to get one as they are few and far between. In the end she turned to eBay and is very pleased with this Ninja Soup Maker she has.

But on looking at it, I was fascinated that her soup maker buttons for the same make, had different buttons.

We have done a video showing how our soup maker buttons vary to Pat’s and interesting that they feel they need to change it so much.

How To Make Soup In A Soup Maker?

The process for making soup in a soup maker is very easy and is very much a dump the ingredients into the soup maker and then forget about them….well until the soup maker beeps and tells you that you have perfectly cooked soup!

For example, here is our soup maker lentil soup recipe.

Can You Make Stew In A Soup Maker?

Yes, you can make stew in a soup maker, but its not something that I have done.

With a soup maker its like boiling in a pan so anything you would boil in a pan can be cooked in a soup maker.

Just note you might have to readjust the cook time of the stew when cooked in the soup maker.

What Else Can I Use A Soup Maker For?

The soup maker is (as the Americans call it) a hot and cold blender. So anything you can imagine using a blender to create can be made in a soup maker.

But this also depends on the soup maker you own, as some do have a rubbish blade and are difficult to mix. For example, the Morphy Richards soup maker is much cheaper and this shows on the blender function.

If you have got a soup maker with a good blender such as the Ninja Soup Maker or the Cuisinart Soup Maker, then you can make a soup maker chicken liver pate or use it for jams and other similar foods.

For other non-soup recipes I love:

Soup maker hot chocolate

Soup maker cheese sauce

Soup maker peppercorn sauce (for steak)

What Is The BEST Soup Maker?

I have used soup makers for many years, and I have found that you get what you pay for. The cheap Morphy Richards Soup Maker doesn’t hold much soup and breaks easily (I replaced mine 3 times), yet the Ninja Soup Maker and Cuisinart are the BEST.

That is because they are brilliant at making blenders, so it feels like you have a much higher quality blender with the soup maker.

Though because soup makers are often similar you can follow our recipes if you are looking for:

Morphy Richards Soup Maker Recipes

Salter Soup Maker Recipes

Tefal Soup Maker Recipes

Tower Soup Maker Recipes

Cuisinart Soup Maker Recipes

Daewoo Soup Maker Recipes

Though if you are looking for a machine for soup kettle recipes, the Morphy Richards one is your best.

What NOT To Put In A Soup Maker?

The BIGGEST cause of breaking the soup maker is something that burns at the bottom of the soup maker. So I would avoid things like popcorn, or putting things like honey right at the bottom.

Is It Cheaper To Make Soup In A Soup Maker Or On The Hob?

Yes, it is cheaper to make soup in a soup maker compared to the hob or the stovetop as you might call it.

That is because it runs on low wattage electric vs a gas hob.

Do You Put Boiling Water In A Soup Maker?

There is no need to put boiling water into the soup maker to make soup. The soup maker warms up the liquid of the soup maker so fast and will have it to boiling temperature before you know it!

29 Soup Recipes For Soup Maker

Below you will find the best recipes for soup maker machines. There is a mix of healthy soup maker recipes, low fat soup recipes, vegetable soup maker recipes and so much more.

Then below it we have included what else you can make in a soup maker.

#1 Nanas Magic Soup

Have you tried Nana’s Magic Soup before? The idea is that its one of those hearty soups that will make you feel better when you are under the weather. A clever fun take of cream of tomato soup and comes with the most delicious air fryer grilled cheese hearts.

Click here for nanas magic soup in the soup maker.

#2 Soup Maker Tomato Soup

This is our original soup maker tomato soup. Perfect for serving with grilled cheese, or cheese toasties as you might call them. You can make this tomato soup with fresh tomatoes or use canned.

Click here for tomato soup in the soup maker.

#3 Soup Maker Pasta Soup Bowls

This is a totally different soup to the usual soup maker soups I make and is making use of the leftover pasta that the kids made at baking class. It is so much fun and these pasta soup bowls are hearty, perfect as a winter warmer and you can also use dried pasta too.

Click here for pasta soup bowls in the soup maker.

#4 Soup Maker Lentil Soup

I just so, so love lentil soup in the soup maker. You can mix and match spices, you can make it on cold days and the ingredients are so simple. I also love some air fryer pumpkin seeds to sprinkle on top.

Click here for lentil soup in the soup maker.

Do you love leek and potato soup? I do and I just love the creaminess of it and dunking some crusty bread into the bowl. Especially on a cold winters day when it is raining outside.

Click here for leek and potato soup in the soup maker.

#6 Soup Maker Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup in the soup maker is another delicious soup maker recipe, for those cold and miserable days when you want to enjoy comfort food. I love noodle soup and this one is easy to mix and match ingredients with.

Click here for chicken noodle soup in the soup maker.

#7 Soup Maker Minestrone Soup

You will fall in love with this soup maker minestrone soup. Its so easy to prep and make in the soup maker and it makes good portion. You can also freeze the leftover minestrone soup or use it as part of some meal prep.

Click here for minestrone soup in the soup maker.

#8 French Onion Soup

Joining chicken noodle soup, and minestrone soup, French onion soup is another one of those classic soups that is perfect for the soup maker.

You can also make the famous French onion soup bread in the air fryer whilst the soup cooks in the soup maker.

Click here for French onion soup in the soup maker.

#9 – Soup Maker Asparagus Soup

You will love how delicious asparagus soup is in the soup maker. Not only is it creamy, but it is pretty too.

You can also go the extra mile and make some air fryer asparagus and then add some crispy asparagus over the soup.

Click here for asparagus soup in the soup maker

#10 – Soup Maker Cream Of Broccoli Soup

If there is one soup that everyone loves it is a creamy broccoli soup. I can see why though, all that creaminess, how easy it is to prepare and how well it goes with some croutons and keeps you warm during those winter months.

This is our favourite version that we throw into our soup maker every Friday night for when the bread woman comes with fresh Portuguese crusty bread.

Click Here For Cream Of Broccoli Soup In The Soup Maker

#11 – Soup Maker Cauliflower Soup

In this recipe I will be sharing with you my love for creamy cauliflower soup.

If you have not tried cauliflower soup yet then you must. It is so creamy and light it is like perfectly baked muffins.

You also don’t need many ingredients to pull this off and it is a great use of your cauliflower if it is losing its colour and needs using as soon as possible.

Click Here For Creamy Cauliflower Soup In The Soup Maker

#12 – Slimming World Butternut Squash Soup

This is my favourite low carb soup ever! Butternut squash can make a genius alternative to potato and can be replaced in a lot of meals and your new low carb potato.

In this version we are swapping potato for butternut squash to make a low carb version of leek and potato soup.

We find this to be really creamy and considering it is soup we always argue over who gets the last of it.

See Also Christmas Party Tasters - Pinch Of Nom Slimming Recipes

Click Here For Butternut Squash Soup In The Soup Maker

#13 – Soup Maker Celery Soup

If you’re on a diet and want to lose weight then this is the soup you should be eating!

Celery is known for the fact that if you chew on it that there is more effort in eating it than the calories itself making it a negative calorie food.

In this celery soup recipe this rule doesn’t apply because it has been blended but even so celery is still incredibly low calorie and still tastes good – so give it a go!

Click Here For Celery Soup In The Soup Maker

#14 – Soup Maker Minted Pea Soup

This is something that I used to have a lot, but since going Paleo it has been something that I have practically given up on.

But for the sake of trying out and going back through all my soup recipes I decided to give this one a run out.

The thing about minted pea soup is getting the balance right – you don’t want too much mint in it as it can be over powering and you also want the peas to taste nice without being bland. In this recipe we have cracked it!

Click Here For Minted Pea Soup In The Soup Maker

#15 – My Delicious Cabbage Soup Recipe

Okay so the cabbage soup is often just associated with the cabbage soup diet. But you don’t have to be on a diet to enjoy it!

In this recipe I had loads of leftover cabbage that I didn’t want and it was perfect for making into a soup.

This particular version is full of local Portuguese flavours and the Portuguese are addicts when it comes to soup.

Click Here For Cabbage Soup In The Soup Maker

#16 – Soup Maker Boxing Day Soup

Take the leftovers from your roast dinner, Christmas or even Thanksgiving and throw them all in the soup machine.

Heat up and blend and then you then have a delicious creamy soup that will remind you of Christmas.

This is exactly what we did over Christmas and we even made some extra batches for the freezer.

Instead of eating way more than you should on Christmas Day instead save some extras and have this soup the day after. Or if you have loads of leftovers freeze it.

Click Here For Leftover Roast Dinner Soup In The Soup Maker

#17 – Soup Maker Salad Soup

Now this came to me after the recipe that I did for #13 and it was all about what else I could deconstruct.

This time I had a go with a salad. I thought to myself how nice tomatoes, peppers, celery, onions and other salad things are in a soup.

And lets face it most of us hate a plain salad.

But put it into a soup and then all these flavours come alive. Plus if you have teenagers that hate salad then this a new way to introduce salad to them.

Click Here For Deconstructed Salad Soup In The Soup Maker

#18 – The Ultimate Soup Maker Turkey Soup

I know this is really bad, but this is the first Christmas ever that I have made soup from my turkey leftovers.

But I thought this year is the year that I am going to try something new.

So with the help of some leftover vegetables, turkey and some tasty turkey stock I have an awesome turkey soup.

I also have a secret method for making this to make it taste even better!

Click Here For Turkey Soup In The Soup Maker

#19 – Creamy Parsnip Soup In The Soup Maker

Did someone mention parsnip soup? Well if you did then I am in!!! I love parsnips and in a soup is even better.

Parsnips are hard to come by here in Portugal and are only usually available in the build up to Christmas so when I get them I always cherish them!

This parsnip soup was thanks to some leftover parsnips in the supermarket and is super tasty and so creamy.

Click Here For Parsnip Soup In The Soup Maker

#20 – Soup Maker Courgette Soup

This is a very interesting soup maker vegetable soup because the soup uses no liquid in the soup maker.

That is because the liquid is the courgette and this creates a fantastic creamy soup.

Click Here For Courgette Soup In The Soup Maker

#21 – Soup Maker Beer Cheese Soup

This is a favourite of mine and so easy to make. Plus, you don’t just have to make it during beer season in October.

Beer and cheese in a soup with a crusty bread roll is ideal for the colder months and its so filling too.

Click Here For Soup Maker Beer Cheese Soup In The Soup Maker

#22 – Soup Maker Cold Tomato Soup

If you have not had the classic Spanish cold tomato soup, then I recommend you give it a try.

Its absolutely delicious and one of my favourite soups during the warm summer months.

I also recommend it as an alternative tomato sauce for your summer pasta salads.

Click Here For Soup Maker Cold Tomato Soup In The Soup Maker

Featuring a soup maker loaded with fresh broccoli, lots of stilton and perfect for the freezer for later too.

Perfect if you love stilton in your soup. If you have not tried broccoli soup yet in your soup maker this is an excellent starting point.

#24 – Soup Maker Pumpkin Soup

This is my first ever winter eating pumpkin so it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t include some pumpkin soup.

This has become my daughters favourite soup this winter and she loves the taste of fresh pumpkin mixed with garlic to give her a lovely winter boost and to warm her up at the same time from the cold weather.

Click Here For Pumpkin Soup In The Soup Maker

#25 – Mushroom Soup In The Soup Maker

Did I ever mention that not only is our mushroom soup in the soup maker perfect for when you have leftover mushrooms, but it makes a great stock too.

Just replace it each time you see a recipe that calls for cream of mushroom soup.

Click Here For Mushroom Soup In The Soup Maker

#26 – Soup Maker Chicken Soup

I love a creamy chicken soup in the soup maker. In this one we are using chunks of chicken and you can serve it with a few chunks of chicken over it.

You can also reheat this chicken soup later or use it as your work soup and take it to work with you.

Click here for chicken soup in the soup maker

#27 – Sweet Potato Soup In The Soup Maker

I love sweet potato soup in the soup maker. It is so delicious and creamy, yet not too heavy where you feel like you have been overloaded with carbs.

Perfect for using up your leftover sweet potatoes.

Click Here For Sweet Potato Soup In The Soup Maker

#28 – Slimming World Speed Soup In The Soup Maker

My favourite soup for weight loss this Slimming World Speed Soup is loaded with vegetables and so flavoursome.

It is also perfect for vegans, vegetarians and Paleo followers.

Click Here For Slimming World Speed Soup In The Soup Maker

I love carrot and coriander soup in winter. To me it feels like a remedy against flu and cold bugs and it always makes me feel so good afterwards.

You can also add in some ginger, if ginger is your thing.

Now I have loaded you up with lots of recipes for a soup maker, you can decide what soup maker recipe you are going to make first, or if you would rather have them in an ebook do check out our soup maker recipes PDF below.

