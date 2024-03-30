Recipe This | Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza. Follow our Air Fryer frozen food guide for showing you how to quickly cook frozen mini pizzas in the air fryer. Simple and delicious our frozen mini pizzas are perfect for a quick snack or when you are craving mini pizza.

But I have something even better than our air fryer frozen mini pizza for you to check out first.

It is our Learn Your Air Fryer online course and our free air fryer mini course. They are ideal for air fryer beginners. The free course runs for 5 days and is in the format of an email miniseries. While the learn your air fryer course runs every week with a new PDF and ecookbook for a whole year.

Or browse our site as we have 400+ air fryer recipes that are easy to recreate at home and we have been showing people how to use the air fryer since 2011.

Originally published in 2018. These air fryer frozen mini pizzas are an updated post with more tips, a recipe video and much more. We hope you like the updated version.

Table of Contents Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza

How To Cook Frozen Mini Pizza In Air Fryer?

More Air Fryer Frozen Food Recipes

Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Recipe Ingredients: Instructions Video Notes Nutrition

Can’t make it now? Then pin it for later!

Join The RecipeThis.com Community:

Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza

As part of ourair fryer frozen foodhaul that we did back in late 2018, one of the best ever frozen food treats we cooked was air fryer frozen mini pizza.

I have loved pizza for as long as I can remember.

During my teens I probably ate the most pizza, as that’s the time of your life when it doesn’t go straight on your stomach and thighs and you don’t have to worry about your weight.

Or maybe because I didn’t eat it more than once a week and used to swim a lot!

I was also a lucky girl as who else can say that they have a pizza restaurant at the end of their street?

They did amazing homemade garlic bread, the best calzone and don’t get me started about how good their pasta was.

But what I remember most is the leftovers and using the microwave to warm them up.

However, not only can you reheat pizza in the air fryer, but you can also use the air fryer for any pizza that will fit.

I will cook frozen pizza in the air fryer oven and then mini pizza in the regular air fryer basket like I am showing you today.

Frozen Personal Pizza In Air Fryer

Another idea, if you can’t fit a full sized pizza in the air fryer, is to use a personal pizza. Just like the personal pizza size you get when you have dinner at Pizza Hut.

You can also add in extra pizza toppings to your frozen pizza to make it feel more homemade and for it to be less boring.

I love to add extra grated cheese, cherry tomatoes and a sprinkle of oregano on mine.

Can You Cook A Mini Pizza In An Air Fryer?

Yes, you can. Mini pizzas are ideal for the air fryer. They cook well and give a wonderful crust to the pizza.

They also work like a microwave and perfectly melt the cheese and your other pizza toppings too.

The only negative to air fryer pizza, is that you need to find a pizza that will fit. Making frozen mini pizzas ideal.

Sofia’s Air Fryer Mini Pizza

Sofia Enjoying 3 Frozen Mini Pizzas With Extra Mayo

These air fryer mini pizzas are also ideal for the preschool treat. You see they often don’t have a big enough appetite for a personal pizza and these little slices are the perfect size.

When Sofia was about 4, she would love to eat 2-3 of these with some mayonnaise and her favourite Peppa Pig dinner plate.

She hasn’t changed one bit, and when we did the video for this recipe, she used the same plate to enjoy the leftovers.

How To Cook Frozen Mini Pizza In Air Fryer?

If you are wondering how to cook frozen mini pizza in air fryer, then you will be pleased to know that it is so simple a 2 year old could do it.

Frozen mini pizza in air fryer goes like this:

Remove frozen pizza from the packaging. Place into the air fryer basket. Air fry + serve.

There is a little more to it than that, but those are the simple basics!

More Air Fryer Frozen Food Recipes

Air Fryer Frozen French Fries

Air Fryer Frozen Mozzarella Sticks

Air Fryer Frozen Egg Rolls

Air Fryer Frozen Chicken Nuggets

Air Fryer Frozen Hash Browns

Air Fryer Frozen Sweet Potato Fries

Air Fryer Frozen Potato Wedges

Air Fryer Frozen Breaded Mushrooms

Air Fryer Frozen Fish Sticks

Air Fryer Frozen Onion Rings

How To Cook Frozen Chicken Wings In The Air Fryer

Air Fryer Chicken Wings From Frozen (3 Ways)

As well as the air fryer frozen recipes that I recommend above, we also have a cookbook that is dedicated to frozen food cooked in the air fryer. It has both healthy and unhealthy air fryer frozen food recipes and is loved by many.

You can get it on the banner above or by clicking here.

See Also 11 Instant Pot Comfort Food Recipes That Are Soul-Satisfying - XO, Katie Rosario Print Recipe 4.67 from 3 votes Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza Air Fryer Frozen Mini Pizza. Follow our Air Fryer frozen food guide for showing you how to quickly cook frozen mini pizzas in the air fryer. Simple and delicious our frozen mini pizzas are perfect for a quick snack or when you are craving mini pizza. Cook Time6 minutes mins Total Time6 minutes mins Course: Main Course, Snack Cuisine: Air Fryer Servings: 4 Calories: 304kcal Author: RecipeThis.com Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Air Fryer

Air Fryer Grill Pan Recipe Ingredients: 504 g Pack Frozen Mini Pizzas Metric – Imperial Instructions Place the grill pan inside of your air fryer.

Add as many frozen mini pizzas that will fit without the mini pizzas being on top of each other. Cook for 6 minutes at 160c/320f. Video Notes Notes. The timings work with any brand of air fryer. You might find it will be difficult with aTefal Actifrythough as it might only fit a small amount of them into the air fryer. I couldn’t recommend a grill pan enough, they are perfect for pizza and stop any sticking to the air fryer basket. Accessories. You can read about it on ourAir Fryer Accessorieslist. How many air fryer frozen mini pizzas you can cook at once, depends on the size of your air fryer. We managed to do 7 frozen mini pizzas at the same time. Thanks for reading our air fryer frozen mini pizzarecipe on Recipe This. We have many more air fryer recipes for you to check out next. Though if you love air fryer frozen food, do check out our air fryer frozen French fries. Nutrition Serving: 100g | Calories: 304kcal | Carbohydrates: 34.5g | Protein: 11.3g | Fat: 12.8g | Saturated Fat: 5.5g | Fiber: 2.9g Nutrition InfoPlease Note: Nutrition values are our best estimate based on the software we use at Recipe This and are meant as a guide. If you rely on them for your diet, use your preferred nutrition calculator. Did You Know We Have A Sunday Times Bestselling Air Fryer Cookbook?It has sold 100,000+ copies worldwide and is called The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, gets you started with air frying with step by step pictures and it uses everyday ingredients. It is JUST £10 on Amazon in the UK and $15 in the USA.! We Are Making You Another Air Fryer Cookbook!You can also pre-order Air Fryer Easy Everyday which is just how it sounds. Easy everyday recipes for those that want to learn the air fryer and have easy meals rather than fancy food you would never cook. Pre-order your copy here.! Are We Friends On Pinterest?If we are not and you use Pinterest then follow us @RecipeThisBlog for more delicious recipes. Fancy A Video?Subscribe to the Recipe This YouTube Channel for full length recipe videos. Don’t forget to click the bell icon to be notified when we upload a new video. Subscribe Here! Copyright Notice© RecipeThis.com. ALL content including photos are copyright protected. Sharing of our recipes is both encouraged and appreciated via the social share buttons. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media channel or onto your own website is strictly prohibited.

Can’t make it now? Then pin it for later!

Join The RecipeThis.com Community:

Facebook Group|Pinterest|Twitter | YouTube

Plus, don’t forget to subscribe below to join our email newsletter with updates of our latest recipes, latest freebies, our cooking stories, plus much more: