Recipe This | How To Dehydrate Strawberries In Air Fryer (2024)

How To Dehydrate Strawberries. Let me show you how easy it is to transform your favourite fresh in season strawberries into a pantry staple that you can enjoy long after the end of strawberry season.

You will love the simplicity of dehydrated strawberries, or as you may call them, dried strawberries. The favourite summer fruit is very easy to dehydrate in the air fryer oven using brands such as Instant Pot or what we are using today, the Power Air Fryer Oven.

Can You Dehydrate Fruit In Air Fryer?

What You Need For Dried Strawberries In Air Fryer:

How To Prepare Dried Strawberries For Dehydrating?

How To Dehydrate Strawberries In Air Fryer?

How Long To Dehydrate Strawberries?

How Long Do Dehydrated Strawberries Last?

What Can You Dehydrate?

Dehydrated Strawberries

Do you like strawberries? I mean do you REALLY like strawberries. I have been a strawberry addict since I was a small child and my grandad would grow them for me in his allotment.

He had every berry that you could imagine, and I never cared for them in pies or with cream, I just wanted to binge on them on their own.

Fast forward to having Sofia and I now have this mini me that grabs my last strawberry and never leaves any.

Just by chance a farmer knocks on our door selling fresh strawberries and I manage to grab this big box of them for a great price.

At the time we were running our air fryer oven constantly as we experiment with dehydrating different fruit in the air fryer and declare to Sofia that strawberries will be next.

Can You Dehydrate Fruit In Air Fryer?

Yes, you can. My preferred method for dehydrating strawberries is in the air fryer. I love that the air fryer replaces many kitchen gadgets and even though the obvious one, is replacing the deep fat fryer, it is also a great plan B to a traditional dehydrator.

But there is a big BUT. You must have an air fryer that can do dehydration temperatures. Just like you could dehydrate fruit in the oven, but not all ovens will go that low.

The ideal temperature for dehydrating fruit (including dried strawberries) is 55c/130f. If your air fryer doesn’t go that low, then it can’t be done.

What You Need For Dried Strawberries In Air Fryer:

Air Fryer Oven – I recommend this air fryer oven for dehydrating fruit and it is fantastic because there are three shelves, and you can do a small batch or a large batch of dried fruit.

Storage – You need a plan of action of where you plan to keep your dried strawberries. You can keep it simple by eating them all straight away (yes I do that), use a zip loc bag (I prefer this one) or you can opt for traditional pantry containers (like this one).

Strawberries – I prefer to use fresh strawberries over frozen, but you can use either. For me this dried strawberries recipe is all about preserving the life of the strawberries and if they are already frozen you don’t need to do this. I also prefer medium sliced strawberries in the air fryer over whole strawberries.

Stevia – I love my dried strawberries with stevia. It gives a wonderful sweet flavour to the strawberries as they dry. You just give the strawberries a sprinkle with stevia as you place them in the air fryer.

That is, it! You probably think that are complicated ingredients and accessories to make air fryer strawberries, but there isn’t. Making this dehydrated strawberries recipe ideal for air fryer beginners.

How To Prepare Dried Strawberries For Dehydrating?

The process of preparing your fresh strawberries is an easy one.

Simply use a clean chopping board and a vegetable knife to chop your strawberries into a similar medium slice.

Discard any ends or any bits of strawberry that have turned. After all, you often have one strawberry in a pack that has gone bad, or parts of strawberries that are incredibly bruised.

Then place your sliced fresh strawberries onto your air fryer oven shelf and sprinkle with stevia.

Your strawberries are now prepared and ready for the air fryer oven.

How To Dehydrate Strawberries In Air Fryer?

Prep . Slice up your strawberries and sprinkle with stevia before placing on the air fryer oven shelves.

. Slice up your strawberries and sprinkle with stevia before placing on the air fryer oven shelves. Air fry . Load your shelf (or shelves) of strawberries into the air fryer oven and air fry for 5 hours on 55c/130f.

. Load your shelf (or shelves) of strawberries into the air fryer oven and air fry for 5 hours on 55c/130f. Store. Remove from the air fryer and allow to cool before placing into your preferred storage container.

How Long To Dehydrate Strawberries?

The recommended cook time for dehydrated strawberries is 5 hours. I checked on my strawberries several times and tried different cook times but found that 5 hours produced the best results.

All out of the six fruits I air fried in the same week, I thought the strawberries were the best.

How Long Do Dehydrated Strawberries Last?

This depends on where you have stored them. Dried strawberries can last a year if they are sealed in a mason jar in a dark pantry.

However, if you are storing your dehydrated strawberries in a zip loc bag in a warm house, then expect them to last up to three months.

What Can You Dehydrate?

There are lots of food you can dehydrate and its not just about strawberry slices, though strawberry slices are amazing.

You can also dehydrate many fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. There is also the option to dehydrate other foods such as marshmallows, potatoes and beef jerky. Though, those are the dehydrated foods I think of first as there is so much choice.

I recommend that if you are a beginner to dehydrated foods that you start with dehydrated fruit recipes from the berry family.

300 g Fresh Strawberries

2 Tbsp Stevia

2 Tbsp Stevia Metric – Imperial Instructions Slice your strawberries into medium slices and remove any bad ones.

Place the strawberries onto the air fryer shelf and then sprinkle with stevia.

Place in the air fryer oven on the top shelf and air fry for 5 hours at 55c/130f.

Place in the air fryer oven on the top shelf and air fry for 5 hours at 55c/130f.

Allow to cool before transferring to storage containers for later.

