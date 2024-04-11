Recipe This | Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato (2024)

by Recipe This
Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato is upon us. Not just Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato but one that is loaded with feta cheese and chives.
In my mind the perfect toppings for your delicious baked sweet potato and certainly one of those moments when you are silent when you eat because a foodgasm has taken over your universe.
You know those food moments I am talking about, don’t you?
Those times when you are sat together at the table having dinner and everyone is silent.
All you can hear is people’s knives and forks moving as they insert yet another mouthful of heaven into their mouths.
Normally for us this is Sunday dinner. When the smell of roast chicken with all the trimmings has taken over your body and it has made you so starving you say that you could eat a scabby horse.
Then when everyone has slowed down and is semi full people start talking again.
The comments at which point revolve around….best ever roast potatoes…..the skin on this chicken is perfect…..Kyle don’t you dare steal that last roast potato…
Well that is exactly what baked potatoes do for me. I have already written about baked potatoes in the Airfryer, in the Instant Pot and now here I am with the sweet potato variety.
So you could say I have a baked potato addiction going on!
You can just cook Instant Pot Baked Potatoes in 30 minutes, rather than waiting a lifetime for them to be cooked in the oven.
Then just add your choice of filling and you have a fantastic lunch. We are not big bread fans, so we tend to have them for lunch as an alternative to a sandwich. Our toppings of choice are always either tuna and sweetcorn or egg mayonnaise.
But I have a baked sweet potato confession to make. Well actually it is more a sweet potato confession…..I hadn’t tried sweet potatoes until the year 2014.
I know shock horror. Not a single sweet potato in my life until the age of 32.
Yet when I did try them, I was totally hooked on them and I can never stop eating them. They are simply the business.
I like my sweet potatoes baked, fried, as hash or even in a casserole or stew.
But before you shout at me for never trying them until 3 years ago, I live in Portugal and before that the UK and sweet potatoes have never been a big thing.
They are kind of known as the expensive potato and why buy them when cheaper will do?
Well because they taste so good they give me a foodgasm just thinking about them.
But on with this Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato Recipe – you simply add them to the Instant Pot with some water in the bottom, place the sweet potato into the steamer basket and turn it on.
Then as it cooks make your choice of toppings. Which in our case is cheese and chives!!!
Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato Recipe
Delicious Instant Pot Baked Sweet Potato. Easy to make and perfect for when you are too tired to cook or starving hungry and want something quick, yet filling.
Prep Time1 minute min
Cook Time20 minutes mins
Total Time21 minutes mins
Course: Main Course, Side Dish
Cuisine: Instant Pot
Servings: 4
Calories: 236kcal
Author: RecipeThis.com
Ingredients
- Instant Pot
- Instant Pot Steamer Basket
- 4 Medium Sweet Potatoes
- 180 g Feta Cheese
- Handful Fresh Chives
- Salt & Pepper
Metric – Imperial
Instructions
Pour a cup of water into the inner pot of your Instant Pot. Add the steaming shelf and the steaming basket over it.
Give your sweet potatoes a good clean and then place them into the steaming basket.
Set the lid to sealing and set to manual for 20 minutes.
Manually release pressure (QPR) open then up and load up your toppings.
I mashed into mine feta cheese and fresh chives along with salt and pepper.
Notes
I like to bash my fork down on the just cooked baked sweet potato and then when it is squidgy add the feta and chives into it. It makes it like loaded baked potatoes. I always wash my fresh chives, dice it thinly and then sprinkle it on top.
Nutrition
Calories: 236kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 40mg | Sodium: 549mg | Potassium: 645mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 25173IU | Vitamin C: 25mg | Calcium: 271mg | Iron: 1mg
