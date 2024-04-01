Recipe This | Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas are here. If you want to learn how to make chicken fajitas in the Instant Pot then you need this Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas recipe.

Just 5 ingredients to make and 6 minutes to cook and less than 1 minute of prep. These low calorie Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas are also FODMAP friendly, paleo friendly, Whole30 friendly, gluten free and oil free.

Hello Tuesday and welcome to another of our Tuesday leftover meals. A time when we cook something from what we have spare the night before grocery shopping.

Today we are turning to some chicken breasts that we got out of the freezer, spare mixed peppers, seasoning from the pantry along with some tinned tomatoes.

This is another of our 5 ingredient recipes and we are using:

Chicken Breasts

Cajun Seasoning

Red Pepper

Green Pepper

Tinned Tomatoes

Plus of course my 6 litre Instant Pot Pressure Cooker!

Even better the chicken breast that I am using in this Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas recipe was actually FREE. We got a batch of free chicken when we cashed in on our loyalty card in late December and I just don’t need an excuse to eat chicken fajitas.

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas is priced as follows:

Chicken Breast = FREE

Mixed Peppers = 1,50€

Cajun Rub = 1,00€

Tinned Tomatoes = 0,40€

Total Cost = 2,90€

Per Serving = 0,48€

In USD money this is just $3.48 or $0.58 per person. The plan was that our Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas would feed the 5 of us, but we had quite a bit left over so I would say feeding 6 was more realistic.

Chicken Fajitas is one of my all time favourite foods and I am always eating them. In wraps, in a pasta, in the slow cooker, you name it and I am there. I can’t remember the first time I had them, just that I always did.

Whenever I plan to have some meat for the next day, I will get the meat out of our freezer the night before and then its nice to have a stash of thawed meat for when I want it.

Last night I got out 3 frozen chicken breasts and then left them in a little bowl in the fridge overnight, full of excitement for our Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas binge.

How To Make Chicken Fajitas In Instant Pot

What if I said that people are making chicken fajitas in the instant pot all wrong? I see so many instant pot chicken fajitas recipes that take too long and lose flavour too. The areas that let them down are:

Use Frozen Chicken Breasts – This is the big mistake as when you cook chicken from frozen it doesn’t have the same flavour and will often have a rubbery texture.

It only takes a minute to get some chicken breasts out of the freezer the night before. Plus when cooking with thawed chicken breasts it takes half the time to cook.

Under Flavour – When you pressure cook something it can dull down the flavour due to the amount of pressure used. Chicken fajitas are all about the flavour therefore it is essential that you flavour them twice. Once at the start of the cooking process and then again at the end.

Chop Up The Chicken – The Instant Pot has always been about speed. How quick you can cook a meal compared to conventional methods.

But when many people cook Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas they will chop up the chicken first, when you can just place a whole chicken breast in the Instant Pot.

Then when it is cooked you simply shred it with a knife and fork.

Or a great plan B if you follow a low carb diet is to make a delicious chicken fajitas soup instead.

Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas. The most simple ever chicken fajitas that you will ever try. So fast to make and healthy too. Prep Time1 minute min Cook Time6 minutes mins Total Time7 minutes mins Course: Main Course Cuisine: Instant Pot Servings: 6 Calories: 304kcal Author: RecipeThis.com Ingredients Instant Pot

3 Chicken Breast

1 Medium Red Pepper

1 Medium Green Pepper

1 Can Tinned Tomatoes

¼ Cajun Rub

Tortilla Wraps Optional Homemade Version

Healthy Tortilla Wraps Metric – Imperial Instructions Place the 3 chicken breasts into the bottom of your inner pot inside your Instant Pot Pressure Cooker.

Slice up the peppers into strips and remove the seeds and the stalks.

Place the tinned tomatoes, peppers and ½ of the Cajun seasoning into the Instant Pot.

Place the lid on the Instant Pot, set the valve to sealing and cook for 6 minutes on manual.

Use quick pressure release (QPR) to quickly remove pressure. Remove the lid and drain the excess liquid.

Remove the chicken breasts and using a knife and fork shred them.

Place all the ingredients on a large plate, season them with the other half of your ¼ seasoning and serve in wraps with toppings of your choice. Notes If you are on Weight Watchers, Slimming World or another calorie controlled diet then I would recommend using the Weight Watchers Wraps. If not, use my homemade version that are delicious but not super low in calories!!! If you are using smaller chicken breasts, then I would recommend setting the time to 5 minutes instead of 6. When we were recipe testing we tried 5 minutes with our large breasts and they were slightly pink in the middle. The Cajun rub comes in 1.25oz/35g. This is enough for 4 rounds of Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas. We found that one small can of tinned tomatoes is enough to make this recipe. Or half a can of a big one. We have found the best place to source chicken breasts to make Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas is from ButcherBox. You even receive free bacon and $10 off your first order when you sign up with this link. Nutrition Calories: 304kcal | Carbohydrates: 6.1g | Protein: 51.2g | Fat: 7.3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 137mg | Sodium: 123mg | Potassium: 664mg | Fiber: 1.5g | Sugar: 3.5g | Calcium: 30mg | Iron: 2mg

