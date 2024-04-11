Recipe This | Instant Pot Porridge Setting (2024)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Instant Pot Porridge Setting. How to use the instant pot porridge button to make the most delicious and creamy instant pot porridge using quaker rolled oats. Add in your favourite porridge flavours for the ultimate comforting instant pot breakfast.

Instant Pot Porridge UK – I created this instant pot porridge recipe for my UK and AU readers after several requests for metric measurements and for ingredients that were easy to source. Even though this aimed at the metric reader, we have it in both metric and imperial and I hope it helps you all, no matter where you live in the world.

This instant pot porridge setting post was originally published in 2017 and was among a series we did on the instant pot buttons. We hope you like the new photos and the extra info.

Before we dive into this instant pot porridge recipe, I recommend you check out our free instant pot mini course. It is ideal for instant pot beginners or those that want to get more confident with their instant pot. The free course runs for 5 days with a new lesson delivered each day to your inbox.

Or browse our site as we have 250+ instant pot recipes that are easy to recreate at home and we have been showing people how to use the instant pot since 2016.

Instant Pot Porridge

Laugh if you like, but I had never made porridge until I bought my first instant pot in late 2016. It was just something that I had never thought of making and then I got an instant pot and I wanted to make instant pot porridge.

I found myself trying lots of different oats in the instant pot and seeing which ones I liked the most. I tried instant pot steel cut oatmeal, I also used up spare oats to make air fryer baked oatmeal.

I also went gluten free and used Bobs Red Mill to make a gluten free oatmeal, but the one I liked the most was Quaker Oats. As in those big boxes that you can buy from the supermarket of Quaker 100% wholegrain rolled oats.

Of course, it was also about getting the ratio spot on and there was a lot of failures as the ratio of liquid to oats stopped the instant pot going to pressure.

But I have experimented for you to bring you the best and easiest instant pot porridge using the instant pot porridge setting.

What Is The Porridge Setting On The Instant Pot?

Firstly, if you have the Instant Pot Duo (that is the instant pot we have) or similar you will have noticed a porridge button on your instant pot pressure cooker.

Basically, it is a preset.

The Instant Pot has created presets to make it easier for you when you are cooking porridge and it’s meant to be easier and quicker and more convenient compared to just pressing manual or pressure cook.

Instant Pot Porridge Setting

When you press the instant pot porridge setting it will automatically set the time to 20 minutes like this:

And you can also see from the picture that it will also set the porridge setting to high pressure.

My problem with this, is that you might be cooking different things to what the instant pot people think you are cooking.

20 minutes might be too long, or it might be too short.

Just like other buttons you can press the + or – and adjust the cook time.

For example, when I am making traditional instant pot breakfast porridge, I am looking for a cook time of 4 minutes.

It is personal choice if you want to use the instant pot porridge setting or just go with the manual or pressure cook. Though, if you are using a different electric pressure cooker brand, you may not have a preset and will need to press pressure cook.

Cooking Porridge In Instant Pot

It is very simple cooking porridge in the instant pot. The only difficult thing is to make sure your ratio of liquid to porridge oats is right, otherwise the instant pot wont go to pressure and will burn.

You literally dump your porridge ingredients into the instant pot and let the instant pot do its magic.

The four ingredients are also easy to source too and are ingredients us Milner’s always have in:

English Porridge Oats – I’m using Quaker rolled oats, but any English porridge oats will do a great job. Or if you follow a gluten free diet then you can use these oats from Bob’s Red Mill.

Butter – Everything tastes better with butter and porridge is no exception. Just adding in a little can make a huge difference to how your porridge tastes.

Coconut Water – Its amazing the difference to flavour you have when you use coconut water rather than just water. It improves the texture of the porridge too and stops it having that dull taste.

Honey – I love a natural sweetener in my porridge and find that honey does the best job. You can of course swap this for maple syrup or stevia if you prefer.

That is all you need to make delicious instant pot porridge, though you can also add in some fruit for serving with too.

Porridge Oats With Water

I often get asked can you make porridge with water? Well, the answer is yes and it works and is a great economical way to make porridge, but it will always lack in flavour.

Its like when you make something oil free, that is meant to have oil in, or make a cheese dish without dish, it will always feel like something is missing.

But if you are on a low calorie diet you can swap my ingredients as follows:

Butter = a spoon of light Greek yoghurt at the end of cooking

Honey = swap it for stevia

Coconut Water = swap for regular water

How To Make Porridge In An Instant Pot?

Cooking porridge in the instant pot is so EASY:

Load ingredients into the instant pot. Stir. Pressure cook. Stir. Add in extras. Serve.

How Long To Cook Porridge In Instant Pot?

The cook time for perfectly cooked instant pot porridge is JUST 4 minutes. This ensures that the porridge oats are properly cooked and that they have not gone mushy.

You are also using high pressure to make porridge as its needed to fully cook the rolled oats.

How Much Oats Per Person For Porridge?

As I am sure you are aware, its very easy to make too much porridge and wonder if you are going to be eating porridge everyday for a fortnight.

Well, when we made this batch of instant pot porridge it was enough for six medium sized bowls of porridge and we used 2 cups of oats which is the same as 150g.

If you wanted to divide that for one portion of instant pot porridge, I would recommend 25g of oats per person that you are feeding. Or think of it as 1/3 of a cup of porridge per person.

You also need to think about the oats to water ratio and then reducing your coconut water. To make porridge for one person you would need your water to be ½ cup (120ml) and your porridge to be 1/3 cup (80ml).

