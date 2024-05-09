Recipe This | My 7 Day Slimming World Speed Foods Soup Week (2024)

Slimming World Speed Foods Soup Week. Introducing you to my 7 day slimming world speed foods soup week. A fun thing that I first started back in 2013 that is ideal for adding more slimming world speed foods into your diet.

Table of Contents Slimming World Speed Foods

What Are Speed Foods?

Speed Fruit

Speed Vegetables

How To Eat More Slimming World Speed Foods?

Slimming World 7 Day Soup Challenge

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 1

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 2

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 3

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 4

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 5

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 6

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 7

Slimming World Speed Week Results

Listen To Slimming World Speed Food

Your Speed Foods Diet Plan

Slimming World Speed Foods

My mum was the first person to ever introduce me to the Slimming World Speed Soup. I remember sat in the kitchen amused as she made herself a pot of soup and told me it was for fast weight loss on Slimming World.

She would reheat her speed soup in the microwave and have a good weight loss for the week thanks to the soup.

When I joined Slimming World a few years later, what always fascinated me was the Slimming World Speed Foods. As in eat more of these speed foods and you can lose weight easier.

As a 12 year old on Slimming World my brain darted to the strawberries. Two weeks later I was in a field with my mum strawberry picking.

That summer in 1994 I shed 2.5 stone on Slimming World in the six week school holidays. Ever since then Slimming World speed foods have been a big part of my daily diet.

Today is all about me sharing with you the slimming world speed foods list so that you can pick and choose your favourite speed foods, my speed food inspired soup week and the more about speed foods if you are not familiar with them.

What Are Speed Foods?

Speed foods are foods that are low in calories, extremely healthy and that are associated with a fast weight loss if you eat enough of them.

You are probably wondering what are speed foods on Slimming World? Well basically it is a big list of super healthy speed fruits and speed vegetables that can help you reach your weight loss goals.

When I was younger, they were always referred to as Slimming World super speed foods, but now most people just call them speed foods or speed fruit and speed vegetables.

Speed Fruit

Let’s start the Slimming World speed foods list with speed fruits:

Apples

Apricots

Blackcurrants

Berries (all types)

Damsons

Grapefruit

Lemons

Lime

Mandarins

Melon (All types)

Oranges (all types)

Papaya

Passion Fruit

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Pomelo

Redcurrants

Rhubarb

Star Fruit

White Currants

Though sadly, this speed fruits list does not allow blended, pureed fruit. So, no drinking blueberry smoothies every day!

Speed Vegetables

Here is the speed foods list of all the speed vegetables:

Alfalfa Sprouts

Artichokes

Asparagus

Aubergine/Eggplant

Baby Sweetcorn

Bamboo Shoots

Bean Sprouts

Beetroot

Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Cabbage

Capers

Carrots

Cauliflower

Celeriac

Celery

Chard

Chicory

Chillies

Courgettes/Zucchini

Cucumber

Endive

Fennel

Green Beans

Garlic

Gherkins

Kale

Leeks

Mangetout

Mushrooms

Okra

Onions (all types)

Pak choi

Peppers

Radishes

Runner Beans

Salad Greens (all types)

Samphire

Spinach

Squash (all types)

Sugar Snap Peas

Swede/Rutabaga/Neeps

Tomatoes (including fresh, tinned, and basic tomato sauce)

Turnip

Watercress

Water Chestnuts

Or the easy way of explaining the list is to say its everything but excludes:

Bananas

Potatoes

Garden Peas

Sweetcorn

Avocado

Or those are the foods I remember to avoid when following speed days. But just think how many curries and how many soups and how many salads you can make off the list above.

This graphic is also fantastic for printing off or printing to save for later:

How To Eat More Slimming World Speed Foods?

I get it. A lot of people don’t like vegetables and don’t eat enough of them. So how do they get more speed foods in their diet?

Well, there are a few ways you can add more Slimming World speed foods:

Slimming World Speed Days – Where you eat just Slimming World Speed Days for 24 hours. Great for a quick boost in energy and weight loss. I always compare the SW speed foods to that of the daily allowed foods on the cabbage soup diet plan. It’s like sticking to the cabbage soup diet for one day only! You could also plan to do this for 3 days a week too if you wanted to.

– Where you eat just Slimming World Speed Days for 24 hours. Great for a quick boost in energy and weight loss. I always compare the SW speed foods to that of the daily allowed foods on the cabbage soup diet plan. It’s like sticking to the cabbage soup diet for one day only! You could also plan to do this for 3 days a week too if you wanted to. Slimming World Speed Week – You can also create a few different versions of speed weeks too. I don’t recommend just speed foods for a week, but you can mix it up with the “p” protein foods too.

– You can also create a few different versions of speed weeks too. I don’t recommend just speed foods for a week, but you can mix it up with the “p” protein foods too. Slimming World Speed Soups – Probably the most common and just like the speed soup recipe we have on Recipe This. You use soups as your speed food and then binge on them all day long. You could have 2-3 speed soup days if you want. Or make yourself your own challenge.

Slimming World 7 Day Soup Challenge

Well, the Slimming World 7 Day Soup Challenge is what I am doing, and it works without making you feel deprived or without you craving other things. It’s a great way to eat more speed vegetables and easy to make ahead.

You replace 2 of your 3 meals a day with any type of speed foods that are made into the soup. It doesn’t just have to be the traditional speed soup if you don’t want it to be.

You can also load the soup into flasks for work, you can add seasonings such as making a curry soup.

Or if you get bored of soup you could just eat speed vegetables, such as making yourself a salad or enjoying some peppers or root vegetables.

Below you will find exactly what I ate during my slimming world speed soup week. It was great fun, and I can’t wait to do it again soon.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 1

Its Monday morning and I am ready to give these Slimming World Speed Foods a great go this week.

Exercise – 36mins step aerobics & 36minute dog walk

– 36mins step aerobics & 36minute dog walk Treat – 2 squares dark chocolate

– 2 squares dark chocolate Snacks – apple with cinnamon

– apple with cinnamon Breakfast – air fryer pumpkin with cinnamon

– air fryer pumpkin with cinnamon Lunch – green soup with more pumpkin

– green soup with more pumpkin Dinner – pulled turkey with cinnamon loaded steamed carrots

As you can see, I love cinnamon and it is ideal for making basic fruits and vegetables less boring.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 2

Hello day 2 and can you believe I have made my own DIY version of slimming world speed foods that includes chocolate?

Exercise – 36mins step aerobics & 24minute dog walk

– 36mins step aerobics & 24minute dog walk Treat – 2 squares dark chocolate

– 2 squares dark chocolate Breakfast – air fryer courgette, pumpkin, and peppers

– air fryer courgette, pumpkin, and peppers Lunch – air fryer chicken burger, poached eggs and brussel sprouts

– air fryer chicken burger, poached eggs and brussel sprouts Dinner – cauliflower speed soup

Note that over the last 2 days I have only had soup once a day, yet I have still had 2 meals a day of just speed foods. Change it suit what you have going on and what you like to eat.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 3

Its Wednesday and day 3 and because I am still having chocolate I do not feel deprived at all. It kind of feels like fun too.

Exercise – 36mins step aerobics

– 36mins step aerobics Treat – 2 squares dark chocolate

– 2 squares dark chocolate Breakfast – air fryer courgette, pumpkin, and peppers

– air fryer courgette, pumpkin, and peppers Lunch – chicken breast, steamed prawns, and Brussel sprouts

– chicken breast, steamed prawns, and Brussel sprouts Dinner – cauliflower soup

What I do is load diced pumpkin, courgette and peppers into the air fryer and have them as a veggie breakfast stir fry. They don’t need oil and you can season them as you wish.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 4

I am finding myself repeating the meals, but I love them and they are easy and convenient.

Exercise – 36mins step aerobics

– 36mins step aerobics Treat – 2 squares dark chocolate

– 2 squares dark chocolate Breakfast – air fryer courgette, peppers, and tomatoes

– air fryer courgette, peppers, and tomatoes Lunch – chicken burger, poached egg, steamed broccoli, and cauliflower

– chicken burger, poached egg, steamed broccoli, and cauliflower Dinner – cauliflower curry soup with extra air fryer pumpkin

I love to cook air fryer pumpkin because it doesn’t need oil and you can just throw it into the air fryer and then toss it in your favourite herbs or spices.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 5

I have made it to day 5 and I am impressed with what I have eaten and how it hasn’t felt like an effort. If you have done the cabbage soup, note that its much easier than that.

Exercise – 36mins step aerobics

– 36mins step aerobics Treat – 2 squares dark chocolate

– 2 squares dark chocolate Cheats – Haribo sweets and paleo mayonnaise

– Haribo sweets and paleo mayonnaise Breakfast – leftover butternut squash curry

– leftover butternut squash curry Lunch – turkey sausages with steamed baby carrots

– turkey sausages with steamed baby carrots Dinner – leftover butternut squash curry soup

First naughty treats today. I had about 5 of the kids Haribo sweets bag and a little healthy paleo mayonnaise. Sometimes you just want something to dunk into your sausages.

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 6

Only two days left to go! And today I am having as a day off. That is because we are testing new recipes for Recipe This and they all include oil. Plus, I am having a baked potato which isn’t speed foods.

I do still have some pumpkin with cinnamon for breakfast though, so at least my day starts well!

Slimming World Speed Soup – Day 7

It’s the final day and what is it about Sunday’s and wanting to eat comforting food and not move from the sofa?

Well, its another recipe testing day so don’t stick to just speed foods. But I do enjoy plenty of soup maker speed soup and some of my favourite instant pot brown rice.

Slimming World Speed Week Results

As you can see from what you read above, I only stuck to my speed foods diet for 5 out of the 7 days. But quite often that is all you need to see good results from it. Plus, I find it easier to stick to during the week when kids are at school and you have a better routine.

A couple of weeks ago I did the cabbage soup diet plan and lost 5 pounds. I didn’t cheat, yet here I am on the Slimming World Speed Foods and I have lost 6.5 pounds.

Considering I did it for 5 days that is more than a pound off a week.

Listen To Slimming World Speed Food

Your Speed Foods Diet Plan

Now it is your turn to add more speed foods into your diet. It’s a great way to have a detox, eat more vegetables and shed a few extra pounds.

Here are a few things for you to read through before you do your speed week:

Soup Maker Speed Soup

Air Fryer Pumpkin

Instant Pot Detox Cabbage Soup

Soup Maker Cabbage Soup

And best of luck and do tell us how much weight you lose on your speed week.

