Recipe This | Ninja Foodi Baked Potatoes (Jacket Potato In Ninja Foodi) (2024)

Easy and perfect for mid-week dinners Ninja Foodi Baked Potatoes or as you might call them Ninja Foodi Jacket Potatoes are simply delicious.

You can mix and match fillings and mix and match the Ninja Foodi functions such as using the pressure cooker, or the air fryer, or our favourite way, which is a combo of both.

Ninja Foodi Baked Potato

I have had the Ninja Foodi for a few years now. In fact, we bought our first Ninja Foodi when we lived in The Algarve, and that feels like a lifetime ago now.

Many people ask me why I want the Ninja Foodi when I already have lots of air fryers and instant pots.

I always respond by telling them that I love the fact that the Ninja Foodi can do both.

You have the ninja foodi air fryer, and you have the ninja foodi pressure cooker.

At first it was a backup so that I could have another air fryer or pressure cooker running in my kitchen. That way I could cook meat in my air fryer and vegetables in another.

But what I soon realised was that the Ninja Foodi wasAMAZINGfor pressure cooking and then air frying. You could take recipes where you would use a bit of both and then do the whole thing in the Ninja Foodi.

Such as baked potatoes.

You want pressure cooker baked potatoes because of how fluffy the potatoes are, but you want a crispy skin too that the air fryer brings you.

And that is why I am now obsessed with the Ninja Foodi and love mix and matching its uses over mealtimes.

Today I will be sharing with you how to cook the ninja foodi baked potato, getting that amazing crispy skin, why I recommend the ninja foodi for baked potatoes, how to cook potatoes in the ninja foodi and so much more.

Beyond this ninja foodi jacket potato do check out air fryer jacket potatoes, or my favourite way to enjoy potatoes which is air fryer baby potatoes.

Can You Make Baked Potatoes In The Ninja Foodi?

Yes you can. The Ninja Foodi is ideal for baked potatoes because (like I have mentioned above) you can use the pressure cooker first, then finish with the air fryer lid.

Or you can just use the ninja foodi air fryer, or just use the ninja foodi pressure cooker.

The choice is yours.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Baked Potatoes

Previously, we showed you how to cook instant pot baked potatoes. The idea is that you pressure cook your potatoes for 30 minutes and you have perfect potatoes, that are begging to be loaded with your favourite toppings and served straight away.

This is my lazy, quick family dinner, go to recipe.

Just grab some potatoes from your pantry, throw a topping together and you are done.

If you want Ninja Foodi pressure cooker baked potatoes, you do the exact same thing.

Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

When we make Ninja Foodi Air Fryer baked potatoes I follow the exact same system as our air fryer baked potatoes, just add 5 more minutes as the air fryer crisp lid is a little slower.

If you just want a quick air fryer option for baked potatoes, then I recommend you do the same.

But what if you want to combine the two? What if you would like the best of both worlds?

Well, you would:

Cook Ninja Pressure Cooker Potatoes (for 20 minutes)

Cook Ninja Air Fryer Potatoes (for 10 minutes)

It’s the same total cook time as just pressure cooking and thanks to the Ninja you have crispy skin too!

Jacket Potato In Ninja Foodi

Now this is something that confuses people that live on the other side of the Atlantic to us.

Here in the UK, we would say jacket potato in ninja foodi, or ninja foodi jacket potatoes.

Verses in the USA where it is a baked potato in ninja foodi.

So, if I mention jacket potato ninja, you know what I am talking about.

Jacket Potato In Ninja Foodi 15 In 1

I admit I often have to Google what a Ninja Foodi 15 in 1 is or check it out on Amazon. That is because I would just say jacket potato in Ninja Foodi not 15 in 1.

That is because now Ninja has so many models and they are bringing out newer and newer ones each year. I now know that ours is the 9 in 1, and that the 15 in 1 does a lot more stuff.

But for making a ninja foodi jacket potato any of these different ninja foodi models will do a great job.

Baked Potato Ninja Foodi Ingredients

Potatoes – Lets start with the potatoes as these are the star ingredient for our delicious baked potato ninja foodi recipe.

Butter – I don’t know how anyone can have a ninja jacket potato without butter. Though margarine or a similar delicious alternative will also work well.

Oil – Adding oil to the skin of the ninja jacket potatoes is what you need to make them crispy before air frying. I have a bottle of extra virgin olive oil in my kitchen as well as an extra virgin olive oil spray for easy use.

Toppings – Then of course its personal choice with what toppings you would like on your ninja baked potato. I love cheese, coleslaw, Bolognese, baked beans or a mix of leftovers.

Can You Recommend A Ninja Foodi?

I often get asked which kitchen gadgets I recommend and which one I use. For the Ninja Foodi we have this one. It doesn’t have as many bells and whistles compared to some of the newer models, but it does a great job.

We can dehydrate, air fry, pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, make yoghurt and so much more.

Plus, we recommend you head over to our ninja foodi recipes category as we have been using the Ninja Foodi since 2020 and just love it for simplicity, how delicious the recipes are when cooked in it and how much time it saves us in the kitchen. We even take the Ninja Foodi on holiday with us.

How To Cook Jacket Potatoes In Ninja Foodi?

Prepare. Pour a cup and a half of water (360ml) into the bottom of your Ninja Foodi. Then fork the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Then add a trivet followed by adding the potatoes to the trivet. Place the lid on the ninja foodi, set the valve to sealing and pressure cook for 20 minutes on pressure cooker function.

Pour a cup and a half of water (360ml) into the bottom of your Ninja Foodi. Then fork the potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Then add a trivet followed by adding the potatoes to the trivet. Place the lid on the ninja foodi, set the valve to sealing and pressure cook for 20 minutes on pressure cooker function. Release . When the pressure cooker beeps, do a quick pressure release, then remove the lid and move the potatoes using the handles of the trivet and then remove the water from the bottom of the cooking pot.

. When the pressure cooker beeps, do a quick pressure release, then remove the lid and move the potatoes using the handles of the trivet and then remove the water from the bottom of the cooking pot. Crisp . Next place the potatoes (still on their trivet) back into the cooking pot and then slice the potatoes lengthways to open them up and then give them a good spray with olive oil as you want that crispy skin. Then air fry for 10 minutes at 200c/400f on the air fryer function.

. Next place the potatoes (still on their trivet) back into the cooking pot and then slice the potatoes lengthways to open them up and then give them a good spray with olive oil as you want that crispy skin. Then air fry for 10 minutes at 200c/400f on the air fryer function. Serve. Transfer your ninja baked potatoes to plates and add your favourite toppings.

You now have baked potatoes in ninja foodi ready to serve for dinner.

How Long To Cook Baked Potatoes In Ninja Foodi?

For baked potatoes in the ninja foodi I love to pressure cook for 20 minutes to soften the potatoes. This is then followed up with 10 minutes air frying at 200c/400f for crisping the skin.

Though, when you think about it baked potatoes ninja foodi are still somewhat quicker than the oven.

Listen To Ninja Foodi Baked Potatoes

Ninja Foodi Potato Recipes

Mashed potatoes are not the first potato recipe we have made in the Ninja Foodi and I doubt it will be our last.

Here are a few other of our Ninja Foodi potato recipes to try next:

This baked potato in the ninja foodi recipe is an updated post and was originally shared with you in early 2021.

Your baked potato in ninja foodi is below, note you can print it out with or without photos, adjust servings, or click between metric and imperial depending on where you are in the world.

Print Recipe 5 from 7 votes Ninja Foodi Baked Potato Ninja Foodi Baked Potato. Today, we are going to show you how to cook the best ever baked potato in the ninja foodi. From perfectly tender potatoes to a crispy skin to comforting fillings, we have it covered! Prep Time3 minutes mins Cook Time30 minutes mins Total Time33 minutes mins Course: Main Course, Side Dish Cuisine: Ninja Foodi Servings: 4 Calories: 196kcal Author: RecipeThis.com Ingredients Kitchen Gadgets: Ninja Foodi Ninja Baked Potato Ingredients: 6 Medium Baked Potatoes

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray

Salt & Pepper

Butter optional

Toppings optional Metric – Imperial Instructions Place a cup and a half of water (360ml) into the Ninja Foodi cooking pot and add the trivet. Fork the potatoes, season with salt and pepper and load onto the trivet. Place the lid on the Ninja Foodi, set the valve to sealing and cook for 20 minutes on pressure cook.

Release the pressure, drain the water, and slice your potatoes lengthways. Spray your potatoes with extra virgin olive oil.

Place down the air fryer lid and air fry for 10 minutes at 200c/400f.

Release the pressure, drain the water, and slice your potatoes lengthways. Spray your potatoes with extra virgin olive oil.

Place down the air fryer lid and air fry for 10 minutes at 200c/400f.

Serve with your favourite baked potato toppings. Video Notes Variations. You can use any baked potato toppings. I go with something I can use to clear out the fridge or pantry, or something that is easy to add. Oil. The oil is important as it makes your baked potato skin wonderfully crispy. Thanks for reading Ninja Foodi Baked Potatoes on Recipe This. We have many more Ninja Foodi recipes for you to check out next. Though if you would like to learn more about potatoes, check out Ninja Foodi Potatoes next. Nutrition Calories: 196kcal | Carbohydrates: 45g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 15mg | Potassium: 1074mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 5IU | Vitamin C: 50mg | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 2mg Nutrition InfoPlease Note: Nutrition values are our best estimate based on the software we use at Recipe This and are meant as a guide. If you rely on them for your diet, use your preferred nutrition calculator.

