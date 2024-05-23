Recipes - Page 7 of 57 - Nadia's Healthy Kitchen (2024)

Smashed Chilli Garlic Broccoli

A delicious way to enjoy broccoli. You'll never be bored of broccoli again once you try this smashed chilli garlic broccoli. It's so delicious and you can change it around with different flavours and toppings. Anything smashed seems to be all the rage at the moment. It started with potatoes, then moved on to sprouts, now there seems to be a smashed version of every veggie! The trend has spread for good reason - smashing your vegetables and roasting them just seems to make them 10x more tasty and moreish! Especially when flavoured with things like butter, garlic and in the case of this recipe chilli and crunchy seaweed. I don't think I'll ever want to eat broccoli any other [...]