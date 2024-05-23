Recipes - Page 7 of 57 - Nadia's Healthy Kitchen (2024)

5-Ingredient No-Bake Chocolate Covered Brownies
Delicious and so decadent - these 5-ingredient no-bake chocolate covered brownies are the perfect no fuss, easy and delicious treat! Seems like I'm currently on a chocolate marathon. I've been posting so many recipes recently that feature chocolate quite heavily. Not that I've had any complaints from you here or on my social media channels. I think it's the time of year - it's so cold and gloomy most days that I (and I'm sure many of you are with me on this one) need some comfort foods to keep me going! Luckily these no-bake brownies are healthier than your average brownie - packed with fibre and healthy fats from the dates and tahini. What makes them even better is [...]
Nadia2023-12-08T16:50:30+01:00May 13, 2023|Bars, Brownies, Chocolate, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, snack, Vegan, Vegetarian|92 Comments
If you're looking for a really easy recipe to make, then these pistachio & cardamom jam thumbprint cookies are for you! They're simple, fun to make and so pretty to look at. Oh and they taste amazing too :D I think pistachios are such an underrated and under appreciated nut. Even though I always say that I love all nuts equally, pistachios have a special place in my heart. And if I had to had to choose a favourite it would definitely be pistachios. Growing up in the Middle East it was one of the most used nuts in cooking and especially desserts. Cardamom is another underrated ingredient. It's such abeautifully aromatic spice and I absolutely love using it in [...]
Nadia2023-05-09T17:09:30+01:00May 9, 2023|Cookies, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, snack, Vegan, Vegetarian|21 Comments
Easy Dal With Vegetable Paratha
This easy dal with vegetable paratha is such a yummy and cosy meal to enjoy on a week night. Both the dal and paratha are really easy to make and are packed with plant protein, fibre and nutrients. They're also packed with so many aromatic flavours. Dal is one of those meals that are so easy to make, yet so delicious and comforting. It's also really healthy with a good amount of plant-based protein, fibre and antioxidants! Each serving offers 20g protein and 23g fibre! As well as being filling, it's also satisfying and nourishing packed with so many wholesome ingredients and fragrant spices. I'm using red lentils to make my dal as they're really quick to cook. Even more [...]
Nadia2023-04-28T12:21:52+01:00April 28, 2023|Dairy Free, Main Meals, Nut Free, Protein recipes, Vegan, Vegetarian|10 Comments
These date & pistachio rolls are the perfect healthier sweet treat that takes no time at all to prepare! You only need a handful of ingredients to make them and they're so moreish! Up until recently I've always considered being multicultural (half English and half Arab) as more of a curse than a blessing. I've always struggled with identity issues - I never felt I belonged to either ethnicity. I felt I wasn't Arab enough when I was growing up in Iraq, then moving to the UK I felt too Arab/foreign. Basically always an outsider. Now I realise how lucky I am to have grown up and been influenced by two different cultures that are so disimilar from one another. [...]
Nadia2024-01-05T16:09:11+01:00April 21, 2023|Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, Raw, Sugar Free, Vegan, Vegetarian|10 Comments
Smashed Chilli Garlic Broccoli
A delicious way to enjoy broccoli. You'll never be bored of broccoli again once you try this smashed chilli garlic broccoli. It's so delicious and you can change it around with different flavours and toppings. Anything smashed seems to be all the rage at the moment. It started with potatoes, then moved on to sprouts, now there seems to be a smashed version of every veggie! The trend has spread for good reason - smashing your vegetables and roasting them just seems to make them 10x more tasty and moreish! Especially when flavoured with things like butter, garlic and in the case of this recipe chilli and crunchy seaweed. I don't think I'll ever want to eat broccoli any other [...]
Nadia2023-09-07T15:01:28+01:00April 12, 2023|Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Savoury Snacks, Side dishes, Vegan, Vegetarian|4 Comments
Healthy Cookie Dough Easter Eggs
These healthy cookie dough Easter eggs are a great lighter treat that you can make over the Easter holidays. They're quick, easy to make and require no baking. They also happen to be vegan and gluten-free! Easter is all about chocolate and indulging, but if you're looking for a lighter dessert that's better for you but still satisfies your sweet tooth, you need to give these healthy cookie dough Easter eggs a try! I've always been a huge fan of easy treats that don’t take much time to prepare and require no baking. Recipes where you can simpley throw together a few basic ingredients in a bowl, then shape and refrigerate. Even better when they're made with better-for-you ingredients like [...]
Nadia2023-04-08T16:47:40+01:00April 8, 2023|Dairy Free, Desserts, Easter, Gluten Free, snack, Vegan, Vegetarian|2 Comments
Butter Bean Tofu Stew (High Protein + Vegan)
A delicious creamy dish that's ready to enjoy in 30 minutes! This butter bean tofu stew is packed with a whopping 32g protein and 10g fibre per serving! It's also super easy to make with easy to find ingredients. One of the problems with vegan/vegetarian dishes can easily be lacking in protein. I always make a conscious effort to make sure my meals contain 20-30g protein to make sure I meet my daily requirements. Beans are a good source of protein, but you would need to eat a lot of them to get enough protein, which isn't easy as they're also high in fibre and can be difficult to digest for some. Tofu is one of the easiest ways to [...]
Nadia2024-01-12T16:20:58+01:00April 4, 2023|Curry, Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Main Meals, Nut Free, Vegan, Vegetarian|8 Comments
If you're a crunchy cookie person, you need to give these crunchy chocolate tahini cookies a try! They're easy to make & so tasty. They also happen to be vegan, gluten-free + egg-free! These crunchy chocolate tahini cookies were inspired by these tahini cookies that I created a few years ago. They're so crunchy, easy and yummy that I HAD to make a chocolate version. I do believe chocolate + tahini work so well together. If you haven't tried this combination before, you need to asap! Similar to the way peanut butter (and nut butters in general) work really well with chocolate, tahini is no exception to the rule. The richness of the chocolate and the nuttiness of the tahini [...]
Nadia2023-04-03T18:18:49+01:00April 3, 2023|Cookies, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian|18 Comments
Healthy Date Oat Squares (Oil-free No Added Sugar)
A delicious treat made using better-for-you ingredients. These healthy date oat squares make the perfect lighter treat when you're craving something sweet, but still want it to nourish your body. Would you believe me if I said you can make a delicious date oat bar without any processed sugar or oil? That's exactly what I did to create these healthy date oat squares. I'm using whole dates only to sweeten and tahini as a healthier alternative to oil or butter. This recipe is inspired by my favourite sweet treat growing up in Iraq called Kleicha - a date swirl cookie/pastry spiced with cinnamon and cardamom. They're usually served during celebrations and the holy month of Ramadan.Since we're already a week [...]
Nadia2023-04-03T14:16:09+01:00March 31, 2023|Bars, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, Nut Free, snack, Vegan, Vegetarian|25 Comments
These crunchy nut & seed rounds are my new favourite way to get some heart healthy nuts and seeds into my diet. We should all be increasing our nut/seed intake. They're associated with so many health benefits, mainly because they're packed with fibre, antioxidants and healthy fats. They're also satiating and satisfying because of their fat content. Plus they contain some plant-based protein, which helps make them even more satisfying and filling. Many of us crave things like crisps/biscuits because we find that crunch when we bite into them so satisfying. Nuts & seeds make such a great snack alternative because they also offer that satisfying crunch. They're even tastier when roasted! These crunchy rounds are so handy to have [...]
Nadia2023-03-24T16:49:20+01:00March 24, 2023|Bars, Cookies, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, snack, Vegan, Vegetarian|23 Comments
