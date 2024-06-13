Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (2024)

Table of Contents
📜 Currant varieties 🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial 🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season? 🩺 Red Currants health benefits 👁️ More Berry Recipes: 📖 Recipe Red Currant Syrup Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition FAQs

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (1)Helene Dsouza

Red Currant cordial is a very easy and delicious way to use up your red currant harvest. Make sure to get the necessary common kitchen equipment, which is required to make this amazing refreshment.

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes

40 servings

4.8 from 8 votes

RECIPE

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (2)

Red Currant Cordial is a specialty in Europe and elsewhere.

The homemade Red Currant Syrup is prepared over a course of days, and that too without much effort!

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (3)

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (4)

Global Food Recipes

with Spices and Herbs

Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired!

Jump to:
  • 📜 Currant varieties
  • 🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial
  • 🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?
  • 🩺 Red Currants health benefits
  • 👁️ More Berry Recipes:
  • 📖 Recipe
  • 💬 Comments

Learn how to prepare red currant cordial aka red currant syrup easily at home with fresh red currant berries.

The Recipe with how to step-by-step instructions is further below

We have been making Red Currant cordial since ever in Austria.

My grandmother used to make it, our neighbors do and so on.

This red currant recipe is an authentic family recipe.

Red Currant berry bushes commonly grow in people's garden's in the Austrian alps so it's not surprising that we were used to enjoying fresh ruby red currant in our youths.

If you don't know what to make of your Red Currant harvest, then just make this red currant cordial, it's theeasiestand most effortless idea ever!

📜 Currant varieties

By the way, the humble, but tempting-looking, redcurrant berry also has a white, pinkish, and black "cousin" variety.

Black Currants have a very strong distinct taste.

The first flavor is more subtle but while chewing on the one you do get something like a slightly nutty and hard to describe the taste.

It's impossible to find another flavor like this in the plant kingdom.

White Currants are kind of transparent and are sweeter in nature.

I love them freshly picked from the tree!

The pink Currants are a cross between red and White Currants.

They are slightly tart but also sweet.

Red Currants are rather tart and quite sour compared to the other variations.

But they do look like real gems.

Red Currants are more suitable as a red currant jelly, red currant chutney, or any other preserves such as a cordial as the sourness helps in preserving the fruits.

Don't fret at the thought of preparing homemade red currant cordial, it's not that difficult and it won't take up much of your precious time.

To make red currant cordial you will only need 2-3 days in waiting time and that's it.

Ready to be bottled up!

Another plus point is that you will be able to enjoy this homemade cordial all year round with just water and ice or in co*cktails/mocktails!

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (5)

🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial

  • a big bucket with a lid
  • a big fine sieve
  • a funnel
  • a couple of clean sterilized bottles
  • a cooking spoon with a long handle to stir the mixture in the bucket

The plus point of making my red currant cordial recipe is that there is NO COOKING!

We let the fresh fruits sit in sugar and Citric Acid which helps the syrup to preserve longer (see further below for full instruction)

🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?

Redcurrants grow on short poky shrubs and the usual harvest time is around July in central Europe.

A tart red currant is rich in Fiber, which regulates the digestive system of your body.

Since the redcurrant berries are quite sour, they are not that commonly eaten raw but we do enjoy sour fruits at home too.

🩺 Red Currants health benefits

Eating redcurrants raw can assist your health in so many other ways since the red currant is stuffed with vitamins such as Vitamin C, which supports the health of your immune system.

As we already know Vitamin C regenerates body cells and therefore may prevent cancer.

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (6)

I am certain that you will enjoy our redcurrant family recipe.

The syrup makes a great unique gift for your family, friend, and neighbors.

In Europe Red Currant Cordial is considered a specialty and a small bottle is usually priced at about 10€ in the local farmers market.

👁️ More Berry Recipes:

  • Blueberry Jam with two ingredients
  • Red Currant Jelly
  • Homemade Blackberry Jam

Dear Reader, where do you get your red currants from?

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (8)

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (9)

Global Food Recipes

with Spices and Herbs

Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired!

00

Days

:

00

Hours

:

19

Minutes

:

59

Seconds

You missed out!

📖 Recipe

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (10)

Red Currant Syrup Recipe

Red Currant cordial is a very easy and delicious way to use up your red currant harvest. Make sure to get the necessary common kitchen equipment, which is required to make this amazing refreshment.

4.75 from 8 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: Drinks

Cuisine: Austrian, German

Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 40 servings

Calories: 112kcal

Recipe by: Helene Dsouza

Ingredients

For the Syrup:

You will also need...

  • Large Bucket with a Lid
  • Sieve
  • Funnel
  • Spoon
  • Bottles

US - Metric

Instructions

  • Place your washed fresh redcurrants into your bucket, add in the water and the citric acid. Mix the whole content well with a spoon. Close with the lid and let it stand for two days. During the two days, mix occasionally with the spoon for a minute and always close the bucket with the lid.

    Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (11)

  • Two days later, the berries will have lost some of their gorgeous red colors. At this point add in the sugar and the sorbic. Mix the whole content well again so that the sugar is well dissolved.

    Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (12)

  • Then (same day or next day) prepare your sieve, funnel, and bottle as shown and pour/press the berries into the sieve so that the syrup falls into the bottle. Do this with the whole content of the bucket and discard the berries afterward. Seal the bottles well and store in a cool and dry place.

    Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (13)

Notes

Holds easily over the winter for up to a year if stored in sterilized vacuum bottles and in a dry, dark and cool place.

Food grade Citric Acid, as well as Sorbic, can be commonly bought online. We purchase ours in Europe from the local pharmacy. The acids help in the preservation of the red currant cordial.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Red Currant Syrup Recipe

Amount Per Serving

Calories 112

% Daily Value*

Sodium 2mg0%

Potassium 68mg2%

Carbohydrates 28g9%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 26g29%

Vitamin A 10IU0%

Vitamin C 10.2mg12%

Calcium 9mg1%

Iron 0.3mg2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (2024)

FAQs

What jelly is closest to red currant? ›

Raspberry jelly is a great substitute for red currant jelly. It has a similar tartness and sweetness that can complement a wide range of dishes. It can be used in the same quantities as red currant jelly in recipes.

View More
What can I use instead of redcurrant jelly in gravy? ›

Top 9 Red Currant Jelly Substitutes
  • Grape Jelly. Grape jelly, a classic favorite among jelly enthusiasts, is a wonderful substitute for red currant jelly and the best jelly for peanut butter and jelly sandwich. ...
  • Apple Jelly. ...
  • Blackcurrant Jam. ...
  • Strawberry Jam. ...
  • Raspberry Jam. ...
  • Blackberry Jam. ...
  • Cranberry Sauce. ...
  • Dried Fruit.

Get More Info Here
What is the difference between red and black currant jelly? ›

Currant varieties come in shades of red, black, and white. Red currants are high in pectin, making them ideal for jams and jellies. Black currants have five times the Vitamin C of oranges and make wonderful liqueurs. White currants are typically sweeter and less acidic than red currants and are best eaten fresh.

Discover More Details
What can I use red currant jelly for? ›

Uses: Redcurrant jelly is traditionally served with roast lamb or venison. A tablespoonful of jelly also adds a delicious flavour to lamb or venison casseroles.

View Details
Is redcurrant jelly the same as redcurrant sauce? ›

Redcurrant sauce, also known as redcurrant jelly, is an English condiment, consisting of redcurrants (Ribes rubrum), sugar and rosemary. Some other recipes include additional ingredients such as red wine, white wine, port, mustard, lemon or orange zest, and very occasionally shallots.

Discover More Details
Is red currant the same as cranberry? ›

Highbush Cranberry produces attractive white flowers in late June and bears edible fruit that matures to a bright red colour in the late summer. This shrub, native to much of Canada, is fast growing, and its fruit can be eaten raw or cooked into a sauce. Red Currant is a deciduous shrub native to western Europe.

Learn More
How do you make jar gravy taste like homemade? ›

If you are reaching for a jar or carton of turkey gravy at the store, here are seven easy ways to give it a boost.
  1. Add in some white wine. ...
  2. Thicken it with a cornstarch slurry. ...
  3. Stir in pan drippings. ...
  4. Simmer with fresh herbs. ...
  5. Add an umami-rich condiment. ...
  6. Sauté some vegetables. ...
  7. Add roasted garlic.

Keep Reading
What is red currant jelly made of? ›

Made with fruit, sugar, and water, this jelly doesn't need the addition of store-bought pectin, as the currants naturally possess a perfect combination of pectin and acidity, which ensures a good gel and texture without the need to add any stabilizer agent.

Learn More Now
What is the best red currant? ›

Many people consider 'Rovada' to be the best red currant cultivar.

Show Me More
What type of currant is best? ›

White currants are the sweetest of the three currant colors – sweet, and tart with floral undertones. Although the fruits are the primary source of food from the plant, the leaves and tender, young shoots are also edible. White currant berries are slightly smaller than their red counterparts.

Learn More Now

Which currant is the best? ›

Red currants are the most common and best for jams, sauces, and similar culinary applications. White currants are more delicate in flavor, lower in acidity, and often enjoyed fresh. Pink currants are the rarest and fall between the red and white varieties, both in color and taste.

Learn More
What is similar to red currants? ›

Gooseberries. Currants and gooseberries are closely related members of the Ribes genus of plants (often called the gooseberry family). They're very similar in size, growing habits, and culinary uses. Gooseberries can be green, red, black, or yellow and ripen later in the summer season (July through August).

Read More
Why is red currant jelly so hard to find? ›

Red currants grow in grape-like clusters on small bushes, the fruit has become a rarity in the United States. Mistakenly thought to promote a tree disease, currant bushes across the country were systematically uprooted in the early 1900s, and production was prohibited for many years.

Discover More
Why is it hard to find red currant jelly? ›

There has always been a shortage of Red and Black Currant production in the US because starting in 1900 the cultivation of Red and Black Currants was banned.

Get More Info
What berries are similar to red currants? ›

Cloudberries. Flavor: Cloudberries are very juicy, and they taste a bit like a cross between a raspberry and a red currant.

View More
Top Articles
Easy Texas Kolaches Recipe - The Anthony Kitchen
5 Easy DIY Cat Treat Recipes
Beyblade Metal Fusion nicht auf Vollständigkeit geprüft • EUR 16,50
Beyblade: Metal Fury
14 Things You’re Not Buying from Walmart—But Should
Walmart offering hourly employees bonuses of up to $1,000 a year, other benefits
Latest Posts
Traditional Christmas Pudding Recipe
Tomato-Fennel Soup With Brie Toasts Recipe
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5627

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.