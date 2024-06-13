Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (2024)

Helene Dsouza
Red Currant cordial is a very easy and delicious way to use up your red currant harvest. Make sure to get the necessary common kitchen equipment, which is required to make this amazing refreshment.
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes
40 servings
4.8 from 8 votes
Red Currant Cordial is a specialty in Europe and elsewhere.
The homemade Red Currant Syrup is prepared over a course of days, and that too without much effort!
Jump to:
- 📜 Currant varieties
- 🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial
- 🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?
- 🩺 Red Currants health benefits
- 👁️ More Berry Recipes:
- 📖 Recipe
- 💬 Comments
Learn how to prepare red currant cordial aka red currant syrup easily at home with fresh red currant berries.
The Recipe with how to step-by-step instructions is further below
We have been making Red Currant cordial since ever in Austria.
My grandmother used to make it, our neighbors do and so on.
This red currant recipe is an authentic family recipe.
Red Currant berry bushes commonly grow in people's garden's in the Austrian alps so it's not surprising that we were used to enjoying fresh ruby red currant in our youths.
If you don't know what to make of your Red Currant harvest, then just make this red currant cordial, it's theeasiestand most effortless idea ever!
📜 Currant varieties
By the way, the humble, but tempting-looking, redcurrant berry also has a white, pinkish, and black "cousin" variety.
Black Currants have a very strong distinct taste.
The first flavor is more subtle but while chewing on the one you do get something like a slightly nutty and hard to describe the taste.
It's impossible to find another flavor like this in the plant kingdom.
White Currants are kind of transparent and are sweeter in nature.
I love them freshly picked from the tree!
The pink Currants are a cross between red and White Currants.
They are slightly tart but also sweet.
Red Currants are rather tart and quite sour compared to the other variations.
But they do look like real gems.
Red Currants are more suitable as a red currant jelly, red currant chutney, or any other preserves such as a cordial as the sourness helps in preserving the fruits.
Don't fret at the thought of preparing homemade red currant cordial, it's not that difficult and it won't take up much of your precious time.
To make red currant cordial you will only need 2-3 days in waiting time and that's it.
Ready to be bottled up!
Another plus point is that you will be able to enjoy this homemade cordial all year round with just water and ice or in co*cktails/mocktails!
🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial
- a big bucket with a lid
- a big fine sieve
- a funnel
- a couple of clean sterilized bottles
- a cooking spoon with a long handle to stir the mixture in the bucket
The plus point of making my red currant cordial recipe is that there is NO COOKING!
We let the fresh fruits sit in sugar and Citric Acid which helps the syrup to preserve longer (see further below for full instruction)
🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?
Redcurrants grow on short poky shrubs and the usual harvest time is around July in central Europe.
A tart red currant is rich in Fiber, which regulates the digestive system of your body.
Since the redcurrant berries are quite sour, they are not that commonly eaten raw but we do enjoy sour fruits at home too.
🩺 Red Currants health benefits
Eating redcurrants raw can assist your health in so many other ways since the red currant is stuffed with vitamins such as Vitamin C, which supports the health of your immune system.
As we already know Vitamin C regenerates body cells and therefore may prevent cancer.
I am certain that you will enjoy our redcurrant family recipe.
The syrup makes a great unique gift for your family, friend, and neighbors.
In Europe Red Currant Cordial is considered a specialty and a small bottle is usually priced at about 10€ in the local farmers market.
Dear Reader, where do you get your red currants from?
Red Currant Syrup Recipe
4.75 from 8 votes
Course: Drinks
Cuisine: Austrian, German
Ingredients
For the Syrup:
- 2.2 Pounds Red Currants
- 5 Cups Water
- ⅛ Cup Citric Acid
- 2.2 Pounds Sugar
- ½ Tablespoon Sorbic Acid
You will also need...
- Large Bucket with a Lid
- Sieve
- Funnel
- Spoon
- Bottles
US - Metric
Instructions
Place your washed fresh redcurrants into your bucket, add in the water and the citric acid. Mix the whole content well with a spoon. Close with the lid and let it stand for two days. During the two days, mix occasionally with the spoon for a minute and always close the bucket with the lid.
Two days later, the berries will have lost some of their gorgeous red colors. At this point add in the sugar and the sorbic. Mix the whole content well again so that the sugar is well dissolved.
Then (same day or next day) prepare your sieve, funnel, and bottle as shown and pour/press the berries into the sieve so that the syrup falls into the bottle. Do this with the whole content of the bucket and discard the berries afterward. Seal the bottles well and store in a cool and dry place.
Notes
Holds easily over the winter for up to a year if stored in sterilized vacuum bottles and in a dry, dark and cool place.
Food grade Citric Acid, as well as Sorbic, can be commonly bought online. We purchase ours in Europe from the local pharmacy. The acids help in the preservation of the red currant cordial.
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Red Currant Syrup Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 112
% Daily Value*
Sodium 2mg0%
Potassium 68mg2%
Carbohydrates 28g9%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 26g29%
Vitamin A 10IU0%
Vitamin C 10.2mg12%
Calcium 9mg1%
Iron 0.3mg2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.