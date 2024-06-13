Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!] (2024)

Helene Dsouza Red Currant cordial is a very easy and delicious way to use up your red currant harvest. Make sure to get the necessary common kitchen equipment, which is required to make this amazing refreshment. Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes 40 servings 4.8 from 8 votes RECIPE

Red Currant Cordial is a specialty in Europe and elsewhere.

The homemade Red Currant Syrup is prepared over a course of days, and that too without much effort!

Jump to: 📜 Currant varieties

🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial

🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?

🩺 Red Currants health benefits

👁️ More Berry Recipes:

📖 Recipe

💬 Comments

Learn how to prepare red currant cordial aka red currant syrup easily at home with fresh red currant berries.

The Recipe with how to step-by-step instructions is further below

We have been making Red Currant cordial since ever in Austria.

My grandmother used to make it, our neighbors do and so on.

This red currant recipe is an authentic family recipe.

Red Currant berry bushes commonly grow in people's garden's in the Austrian alps so it's not surprising that we were used to enjoying fresh ruby red currant in our youths.

If you don't know what to make of your Red Currant harvest, then just make this red currant cordial, it's theeasiestand most effortless idea ever!

📜 Currant varieties

By the way, the humble, but tempting-looking, redcurrant berry also has a white, pinkish, and black "cousin" variety.

Black Currants have a very strong distinct taste.

The first flavor is more subtle but while chewing on the one you do get something like a slightly nutty and hard to describe the taste.

It's impossible to find another flavor like this in the plant kingdom.

White Currants are kind of transparent and are sweeter in nature.

I love them freshly picked from the tree!

The pink Currants are a cross between red and White Currants.

They are slightly tart but also sweet.

Red Currants are rather tart and quite sour compared to the other variations.

But they do look like real gems.

Red Currants are more suitable as a red currant jelly, red currant chutney, or any other preserves such as a cordial as the sourness helps in preserving the fruits.

Don't fret at the thought of preparing homemade red currant cordial, it's not that difficult and it won't take up much of your precious time.

To make red currant cordial you will only need 2-3 days in waiting time and that's it.

Ready to be bottled up!

Another plus point is that you will be able to enjoy this homemade cordial all year round with just water and ice or in co*cktails/mocktails!

🧰 Equipment to prepare red currant cordial

a big bucket with a lid

a big fine sieve

a funnel

a couple of clean sterilized bottles

a cooking spoon with a long handle to stir the mixture in the bucket

The plus point of making my red currant cordial recipe is that there is NO COOKING!

We let the fresh fruits sit in sugar and Citric Acid which helps the syrup to preserve longer (see further below for full instruction)

🗓️ When are Red Currants in Season?

Redcurrants grow on short poky shrubs and the usual harvest time is around July in central Europe.

A tart red currant is rich in Fiber, which regulates the digestive system of your body.

Since the redcurrant berries are quite sour, they are not that commonly eaten raw but we do enjoy sour fruits at home too.

🩺 Red Currants health benefits

Eating redcurrants raw can assist your health in so many other ways since the red currant is stuffed with vitamins such as Vitamin C, which supports the health of your immune system.

As we already know Vitamin C regenerates body cells and therefore may prevent cancer.

I am certain that you will enjoy our redcurrant family recipe.

The syrup makes a great unique gift for your family, friend, and neighbors.

In Europe Red Currant Cordial is considered a specialty and a small bottle is usually priced at about 10€ in the local farmers market.

👁️ More Berry Recipes:

Blueberry Jam with two ingredients

Red Currant Jelly

Homemade Blackberry Jam

Dear Reader, where do you get your red currants from?

Global Food Recipes with Spices and Herbs Free E-Book available for a limited time. Grab yours now and get instantly inspired! 00 Days : 00 Hours : 19 Minutes : 59 Seconds You missed out!

📖 Recipe