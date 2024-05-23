Red Eye Gravy Recipe (2024)

Red Eye Gravy Recipe

We're making Red Eye Gravy in the Chili Pepper Madness kitchen today, my friends! If you've never had red eye gravy, you're missing out. Red eye gravy is a staple in southern cooking.

What is Red Eye Gravy?

Red eye gravy is a thin gravy made by simmering country ham drippings with black coffee and a few other simple ingredients, typically served over ham with buttermilk biscuits and creamy grits.

You may know it by other names such as red ham gravy, poor man's gravy or bottom sop.

There are slight variations of the recipe, depending on the region and the cook, but the basic combination includes cured ham drippings and strong black coffee.