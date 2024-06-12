Ree's Turkey Brine Recipe Is the Key to Your Best Thanksgiving Bird Yet (2024)

I brine a Thanksgiving turkey every year because it's the right thing to do. Brining involves soaking a turkey in a very salty solution for a certain length of time, long enough for the salt to infiltrate the turkey and actually alter the molecular structure of the meat. It doesn't turn it into a salty mess, either. It just results in a juicy, fantastic turkey. If you've never brined a turkey, you'll just have to trust me on this. It really makes all the difference and adds so much flavor.

You can buy ready-made brining solutions. I used to buy one at Williams-Sonoma. But making one is a cinch, too. You basically need salt and a mix ofother seasoning ingredients. I like to balance the saltiness with the mild sweetness of apple cider (and, okay, the not-so-mild sweetness of brown sugar). It's the easiest way toseason a turkey!

There's a couple important things to remember, though:

Though you can brine a frozen, thawed bird, it's best to brinefresh turkeys. Brining a frozen turkey isn't always necessary, because frozen turkeys are typically alreadyinjected with a sodium solution. Putting this into a well-salted brinecould lead to over-seasoning.There are, however,some organic frozen turkeys that have a much lower concentration of the sodium solution. That said, it's best to stick to a fresh turkey for optimal brining results and flavor!

Making homemade turkey gravy from the drippings of a brined turkey can result in a really salty gravy if you're not careful. Don't worry, I'll show you a few steps that will prevent this from happening.

What's the best way to cook a brined turkey?

I think roasting the bird is the way to go because it requires no special equipment (well, other than a good meat thermometer so you don't overcook it!). You could also smoke this brined turkey if you wanted. If you want to fry it, though, take the turkey out of the brine 24 hours before frying. Let it sit uncovered in your refrigerator during that time so the outside has a chance to dry. You never want to take a turkey from abrine straight tohot oil as the excess liquid can cause lots of dangerous splattering!

Do you spatchco*ck a turkey before or after brining it?

Brine, then spatchco*ck.Spatchco*cking a turkeyis a technique that essentially butterflies the bird. Youremove the backbone so the turkey lies flat and cooks quicker than a whole bird. That said,a spatchco*cked turkey also absorbs salt and seasoning quicker than a whole bird. So, to avoid a too-salty turkey, brine your bird first, then, do the spatchco*cking.



Can you make the brine ahead of time?

Yes, you can make it several days in advance and store it in the fridge until you're ready to submerge your bird!

How long should you brine a turkey?

Shoot for atleast 16 hours butno longer than 24 hours. If you brine it any longer than 24 hours the turkey will be too salty.

Do you have to refrigerate a turkey while brining it?

Yes! Do not leave aturkey brining on the counter or it'll spoil. Treat it just like you would a raw turkey, because that's what it is—always refrigerate it!

Do you rinse a turkey after brining?

Yes, you'll need to carefully rinse the turkey (inside and out!) to remove some of the saltiness from the brine. I actually like to soak mine in cold water for about 15 minutes.This is the only time you should ever rinse a turkey! If you don't brine your turkey, you don't need to rinse it. But you should definitely brine it, just so I'm clear.