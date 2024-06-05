Reese's Nutter Butter Cookie Truffles Recipe (2024)

Nutter butter cookies mixed with cream cheese and Reese's peanut butter cups and shaped into little balls. Dip each ball in melted chocolate and you have a no-bake treat that everyone will be raving about.

When it comes to desserts, our favorite combination is anything with chocolate and peanut butter.

These delicious no-bake truffles will quickly become your go-to dessert. You can even put your kids in charge of making them!

Related Recipe: No Bake Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies are one of our favorites!

How to make No-Bake Truffles

If you have never made truffles before, don’t be intimated – it’s easy!

Start with a a package of Nutter Butter cookies. Stick those cookies in the blender and blend them until they are fine crumbs.

Add room temperature cream cheese to the blender until completely mixed together.

Move the dough into a bowl and gently fold in the chopped peanut butter cups (feel free to sample the dough at this point – it’s delicious).

Roll the dough into 1″ balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Stick the cookie sheet in the freezer for 30-40 minutes.

Melt the chocolate chips and shortening together in the microwave, stirring every 15 seconds until smooth. Dip each truffle (I usually use a fork or you could use a chocolate dipping tool thatmakes it easy!) in the melted chocolate and place back on the cookie sheet.

Immediately add sprinkles on top (if using) and place the cookie sheet in the fridge to let the chocolate set up.

In a few minutes, your truffles will be ready to enjoy!

These truffles are adapted from ourOreo Cookie Truffles – we just swapped out the Oreo cookies with Nutter Butters and added our favorite candy bar!

Watch how to make them here:

Video by Inspo

Serves: 40 truffles Reese’s Nutter Butter Cookie Truffles Recipe 5 from 1 vote Nutter butter cookies mixed with cream cheese and Reese's peanut butter cups and shaped into little balls. Dip each ball in melted chocolate and you have a no-bake treat that everyone will be raving about. Prep Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr PrintPin Ingredients 16 ounces nutter butter cookies

8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

8 ounces Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Cups each one quartered

12 ounces milk chocolate chips

¾ Tablespoon shortening

1 Tablespoon sprinkles optional for top Instructions Blend the Nutter Butter cookies in a food processor until they are fine crumbs.

Then break up the cream cheese into chunks and blend that together with the crumbs in the food processor until well blended.

Remove blade from blender or transfer dough to another bowl. Gently fold in the quartered Reese's peanut butter cups (I used the very small mini Reese's that come unwrapped).

Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper or parchment paper. Stick in the freezer for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Melt the chocolate chips and shortening in a microwave safe bowl stirring every 30 seconds until smooth.

Dip each frozen truffle into the melted chocolate.

Cover them completely with chocolate, then lift up and gently tap to remove the excess chocolate. We used a plastic fork to dip each truffle, but you could also use a chocolate dipping tool.

Set truffle back onto the cookie sheet covered in waxed paper. Immediately add the sprinkles before the chocolate sets up.

Repeat the process until all the truffles are covered in chocolate.

The chocolate will set up quickly because the balls are so cold from being in the freezer.

Enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 44 kcal · Carbohydrates: 4 g · Protein: 1 g · Fat: 3 g · Saturated Fat: 1 g · Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g · Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g · Trans Fat: 1 g · Cholesterol: 3 mg · Sodium: 47 mg · Potassium: 33 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 3 g · Vitamin A: 34 IU · Vitamin C: 1 mg · Calcium: 13 mg · Iron: 1 mg Recipe Details Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Be sure to not miss another recipe!



