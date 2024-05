Registration - Academic Calendar 2023-2028 (2024)

Dates apply primarily to Arts and Sciences, Education, Management, and Nursing & Health Professions.

2023-24 | 2024-25 | 2025-26 | 2026-27 | 2027-28

Need past academic calendar dates? View the past 5-Year Academic Calendar.

Back to top

Back to top

Back to top

Back to top

* Classes end at 4pm on Holy Thursday; if to be re-scheduled for next Friday evening please work with Deans' Offices to arrange time and place.

** Census dates vary by class. To find the census date for a specific class, please view the on-line Class Schedule atusfca.edu/schedules.