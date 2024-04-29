Reset your nutrition with these 36 Joe Wicks recipes (2024)

We're all guilty of falling back on the same three recipes when you don't know what to cook. So if you're on the hunt for some cooking inspo, there's no one better to turn to than Joe Wicks.

The Lean in 15 OG found success by sharing healthy recipes on his Instagram (maybe you came across the videos of him throwing foods with all sorts of nicknames into a pan). It's been nearly 10 years since he started posting on social media, so it's safe to say he has many delicious, healthy and easy-to-follow recipes up his sleeve, and the Joe Wicks workout plan also comes packed with delicious meal guides too.



Let's not forget: he also made his way into the hearts and homes of the nation with his PE lessons throughout lockdown. The free YouTube series encouraged youngsters in isolation to kick-start their days with an exercise class led by Joe Wicks himself, and raised more than £91,000 for the NHS from advertisem*nt revenue in the process. He also raised more than £1.5m for BBC Children in Need when in November 2020 he completed a 24-hour workout.

The father-of-three has 10 book titles under his name, including a best-selling veg-centric book Veggie: Lean In 15, which offers a whole host of vegetarian Joe Wicks recipes for you to try at home and his latest best-seller Feel Good Food which brings us over 100 healthy recipes. He's even gone a step further and combined his fatherly advice with his fitness passion and produced The Burpee Bears, a picture book packed full of fitness tips, exercises, and healthy recipes for kids.

Then there’s the award-winning Body Coach app, launched in December 2020, which generates health plans comprising of short, sweet and sweaty HIIT workouts and Joe Wicks recipes for those looking to get fit. Now, you can even enjoy Body Coach in person as Joe has recently opened up his first ever gym: The Body Coach Studios in Shoreditch. Now, Wicks is on a mission to help teachers stay fit, too. Safe to say, he's been busy.

But, despite his many ongoing projects, Joe Wicks continues to share healthy recipes on his Instagram, complete with his trademark taglines and phrases (read: bosh!).

Are Joe Wicks recipes healthy?

Simple and tasty, the basic principle of the Lean in 15 approach is to include healthy fats, wholesome carbs and a lean source of protein in every meal. Post-workout, you eat more carbs to restore your glycogen levels. Easy.

Joe Wicks recipes are rated for their uncomplicated and faff-free nature (no rooting around specialist health stores for obscure ingredients required). They’re almost always quick and easy to cook, and no nutrient is demonised.

Plus, delicious meals often ostracised by diet plans aren’t off the cards when following a Body Coach plan; Joe Wicks recipes include curries, pastas, burgers and blondies.

There’s a reason 100,000 people signed up in the first two years of the plan alone.

Keep scrolling for healthy Joe Wicks recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner which will make isolation cooking seriously exciting (and healthy). Lean in 15 in no time.



Joe Wicks breakfast recipes

1. Apple, blackberry and chocolate baked oats

Weekday breakfasts can be a bit of a myth when you've snoozed your alarm and have a Zoom call in ten minutes.



The brilliant thing about these oats is you can lob them into a dish, leave them to bake for 30 minutes and have a delicious, nutritious breakfast with minimal effort.

2. Omelette Avocado Sourdough Toast

Everybody loves avocado on toast.

But when you're bored of standard avo on toast, this is one of the Joe Wicks recipes to experiment with.

Behold, omelette avo toast. Easy, tasty and fun. Win, win, win.

3. Cheesy french toast with grilled tomato and rocket

French toast is great enough on its own, but cheese-topped french toast for breakfast? Drool. Need we say more...

4. Strawberry and greek yoghurt protein pancakes

Complete with the new protein powder from Joe's MyProtein range, this strawberry protein pancake recipe is simple and delicious. Curb your sweet tooth in no time.

5. Kale and pepper frittata fingers

Egg fans, listen up: this kale and pepper combo is not only a perfect balance of all three macros, but delicious too. Get toasting.

6. Potato and tomato shakshuka

Vegetarians, listen here: just because you're meat-free does not mean your diet needs to be low protein. Example a: this egg-based dish, full of healthy fats, protein and slow releasing carbs. Lean in 15, indeed.

7. Breakfast tostadas

You can't deny how yummy these breakfast tostadas look, and prove breakfast can be so much more than just Weetabix or Bran Flakes. Get creative and try these tomorrow.

8. Chilli, chickpea and leek hash

This one's for the veggies or those who are looking to cut down their meat consumption. Plus, this chickpea and leek hash is so tasty, you'll want to cook it all over again.

9. Eggy bread with avocado, pesto and sun dried tomatoes

Everyone loves a bit of eggy bread and this one is super high in protein and healthy fats from the avocado topping so it will keep you fuelled all morning. This takes avocado on toast up to a whole new level.

10. Chocolate orange overnight oats

You can't go wrong with oats when they're chocolate orange flavoured. Dubbing it as a "belter of a breakfast", Joe Wicks combines oats, cacao powder, honey, Greek yogurt, almond milk, orange zest, and orange juice for a quick and simple breakfast.

Joe Wicks lunch recipes



11. Crispy Salmon Bowl with Honey Soy and Sesame dressing

For fans of Asian cuisine who really want to go large on their veg, this bowl from The Body Coach is a winner.

12. Peri Peri Chicken Bowl With Coconut Chickpeas and Veggies

Healthy lunches don't have to be bland, beige salads. No, the Joe Wicks recipes for healthy lunches are full of flavour and protein, fat and carbs. The perfect nutritional trio.

Quick to make, this one will taste good cooked fresh or eaten from a Tupperware

13. Red Thai Curry Soup

Looking for a Joe Wicks recipe that's filling, tasty and warming during these freezing months?

This red Thai curry soup is just that—hearty, nourishing and simple to make. Enjoy.

14. BBQ butternut squash quesedilas

Bite-size and perfect to pack in your lunch box, these Mexican toasties will make you question whether they can actually be tasty. But with a healthy balance of macros, they're Lean in 15, for sure.

15. Low carb cod fishcakes

Looking for a lighter carb lunch? These are high protein, thanks to the cod, and perfect for packing with a salad for eating on your break. Enjoy.

16. Vegetarian bolognese

A hearty, healthy, Lean in 15 lunch ideal for boxing up and enjoying al desko. Fun fact: Wicks' other half Rosie created this recipe especially for his Veggie Lean in 15 book, released in December 2018. Cute!

17. Sticky beef burrito

Mexican night never looked so good. High in protein, slow release carbs and healthy fats, this burrito is both nutritionally dense and delicious.

If you're veggie or vegan, why not sub the meat for Quorn, instead?

18. Thai Chicken Lettuce cups with Rice

Healthy, hearty, and a family favourite for the Wicks', these look like they pack some serious flavour. Bonus - your kitchen will smell incredible after whipping up a few of these; it's no wonder Joe himself is a big fan of them.

19. Cauliflower, Chorizo and Corn Frittata

Cheesy, smokey, flavoursome and packed full of veggies. This recipe makes a fantastic lunch or dinner and is just as tasty cold as it is hot. We can't wait to feast on this at lunchtime.

20. Chicken Thigh Pita with Peanut Satay Sauce

Bit of an east meets, er, middle-east this one. A super quick and tasty lunchtime option where you need a protein hit. Definitely one for the peanut butter heads.

Joe Wicks dinner recipes

21. Mango Chicken Burger

Everybody loves a burger.

So make your burger Lean in 15 with this exotic recipe. Think moist chicken, crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes, all sandwiched together with some Greek yoghurt and a side of sweet potato fries, of course.

Enjoy.

22. Prawn and Chorizo Stir Fry

Like a Wagamamas, but healthier.

Now you can't go wrong with a healthier Wagas.

Protein from your prawns, and slow release carbs from your noodles, this dish is tasty and will keep you fuller for longer. Win, win.

23. Mexican Cod Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Craving an Mexican takeaway? You don't need to opt for a meal full of additives and high fat sauces to enjoy.

Make these cod fish and pineapple salsa tacos for a tasty and nutritiousus dinner party alternative - perfect for entertaining friends.

24. Hidden veggie mac n cheese

In a word: Yum. This dish is deceptively veg-packed, making hitting your five a day even easier than you could have imagined.

25. Thai green fish in a bag

Like a takeaway, but healthier. Cook from home and you'll know this delicious Thai dish isn't full of added nasties, additives or sugars. Fakeaway, sorted.

26. Veggie Buddha bowl

Not only is it aesthetically pleasing to look at, this veggie Buddha bowl is packed with nutrients and protein. Also great if you're testing out a veggie lifestyle for a week or two.

27. Homemade aubergine parmigiana

This aubergine parmigiana recipe is the perfect vegetarian alternative to a lasagne. So why not get stuck into some layers of freshly cooked tomato and aubergine!



28. Honey ginger salmon with veggie rice

With a recipe as easy as this, you won't be missing out on your protein, or your flavour. Packed with nutrients and using only a handful of ingredients, this Salmon dish is just as easy to make as it is good to eat.

29. Creamy veggie pasta

Simply spread your veggies out on a baking tray and roast them in the oven. Cook up some pasta, add pesto, mascarpone, parmesan, and a little pasta water. Mix it all together and you've got a super healthy, cheesy mid-week meal. Bosh.

30. Pesto and Parmesan crusted cod

Now this is a glorious-looking Italian flavourbomb of a dish that's handy for anyone looking to reduce their starchy carbs without sacrificing flavour of fullness. Bellissimo!

31. Cheesy Broccoli and Bacon Pasta Bake

Prepared, adorably, with help by Joe's eldest child, Indie (who declares this dish 'absolutely banging'), this is a super simple family dinner made from simple ingredients that's guaranteed to go down a storm.

Joe Wicks snack recipes

32. Peanut Butter and Choc chip blondies

Must. Not. Dribble. Whip up these healthy snack bites for with a tup of tea or a scoop of ice cream after dinner. Seriously, seriously good.

33. Carrot cake energy balls

Made with Joe's favourite coconut oil and desiccated coconut, these are seriously tasty and easy to transport to and from work or the gym. Just try not to eat the lot. They're very more-ish.

34. PB, banana, and berry smoothie

One of the simplest combinations, but a delicious one nonetheless. Whizz up this smoothie for an easy on-the-go post-workout breakfast, or top with granola and enjoy a smoothie bowl. Yum.

35. Cheesy chorizo and broccoli muffins

Packed with healthy fats and protein, these muffins are a perfect snack for when you're on the go (or make a great breakfast too). For a veggie version, why not swap out the Chorizo for a carrot?

36. Three egg cheesy omelette with mashed avocado

This cheesy omelette with avocado is a step up from your regular avocado on toast and exactly what you need to wake up with a spring in your step.

