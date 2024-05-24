Rewards | Winn-Dixie (2024)

Join Winn-Dixie rewards for Winning deals & FREE groceries, simple as that. Unlock all the sale prices and earn points with every purchase to use toward FREE groceries.

Join Winn-Dixie rewards

Winn with rewards

FREE groceries

Earn points when you shop. Redeem points for FREE groceries. Every 100 points is $1.

Savings

Unlock all the savings like Winning Deals from the weekly ad, digital coupons and so much more.

Exclusive deals

Maximize your rewards with MORE points! Use these extras to earn more points faster.

Exclusive deals for Winn-Dixie rewards members

Percent back offers​

Picked For You

Rewards offers

Earn a percentage back on your groceries

Spend $100, use a 20% back offer, that’s $20 in points toward free groceries. Rack up your points fast!​

Save more with offers and coupons picked for you based on what you buy most!

Get a quick bonus points boost with rewards offers

Personalized rewards offers help you rack up serious reward points on items you already purchase.

The app is where it’s at

Get all of your Winn-Dixie rewards in one place!

  • Check your points
  • Shop the weekly ad
  • Score app-only Exclusives
  • $5 off $30 coupon when you sign up

Click hereto see the full Winn-Dixie rewards offer Terms and Conditions.

Winn-Dixie rewards FAQs

  • Eligible customers must be at least 13 years old and live in the United States (or territories). Businesses cannot register for Winn-Dixie rewards.

  • Winn-Dixie will send you personalized offers through email so that you never miss a deal!

  • Points expire 6+ months after they are earned. After points are earned, they will expire on the last day of the month that is six months after they are earned. For example, if points are earned on February 12th, those Points will expire on August 31st (the last day of the month that is six months after the date earned).

  • Winn-Dixie rewards points are earned on qualifying purchases in Winn-Dixie stores. Use your phone number or rewards barcode in the Winn-Dixie mobile app at checkout. To earn even more points, tap to activate offers and redeem percent back coupons in the app. Purchasing select gift cards will earn you at least 1% back in points every day.

  • Your points balance will print on your receipt after you shop with us. You can also check your points balance in the Winn-Dixie app or at winndixie.com.

  • If you are a fully registered rewards member, just scan your rewards barcode in the Winn-Dixie app or use your phone number at checkout! You will see the prompt to “Use Points” on the PIN pad, if you have enough points to save. You can then choose how many points you would like to use on your transaction.

  • Customers must have a minimum balance of 100 points to use points for savings.

  • There is no maximum limit for redemption in a Winn-Dixie store, as long as you have the minimum of 100 points available.

  • In order to use digital coupons you must have a Winn-Dixie rewards account. Once you have an account, you will then be able to select from a variety of available coupons on the website or the app that can be loaded directly to your Winn-Dixie rewards account. Use your rewards phone number or scan your digital card at checkout and the savings will automatically be applied when you purchase those items.

  • Tap to activate awesome offers based on what you buy most! From there, scan your rewards barcode at checkout and watch you points climb!

