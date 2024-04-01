Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Makes: 3 x 500ml jars

Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2)Prep time: 40 mins

Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (3)Total time:

Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (4)

Recipe photograph by Rob Streeter

Recipe by Genevieve Taylor

Make the most of seasonal rhubarb in this foodie project for the weekend. The perfect balance of sweet and sharp, this homemade jam makes a lovely edible gift and is delicious spread on toast or swirled through yoghurt for breakfast

Breakfasts Vegetarian Preserves Make ahead Gluten-free Edible gifts Dairy-free Spring Vegan Fruit

Nutritional information (5g (1 tsp))

Calories

46Kcal

Fat

0gr

Saturates

0gr

Carbs

11gr

Sugars

11gr

Protein

0gr

Salt

0gr

Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (7)

Genevieve Taylor

Genevieve Taylor is a writer and food stylist whose love of travel inspires her colourful herb and spice-infused food. A little bit obsessed by fire, she is currently working on a book about the wonderful versatility of cooking in a wood-fired oven

See more of Genevieve Taylor’s recipes

Rhubarb, orange and ginger jam recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (8)

Genevieve Taylor

Genevieve Taylor is a writer and food stylist whose love of travel inspires her colourful herb and spice-infused food. A little bit obsessed by fire, she is currently working on a book about the wonderful versatility of cooking in a wood-fired oven

See more of Genevieve Taylor’s recipes

Ingredients

  • 1kg jam sugar (see tip)
  • 800g rhubarb, washed and chopped into 3cm lengths
  • zest and juice of 2 medium oranges
  • 150g stem ginger in syrup (drained weight)

Step by step

  1. Put all the ingredients in a large pan and stir thoroughly to mix. Cover and set aside for at least a couple of hours for the rhubarb to ‘macerate’ – start releasing its delicious juices. You can leave the fruit for longer if you want, overnight would be fine.
  2. Put 4 saucers or small plates in the freezer to chill, ready for testing the ‘set’ of the jam as it cooks. To sterilise the jam jars, preheat the oven to 120°C, fan 100°C, gas ½. Wash the jars and lids really thoroughly in hot soapy water, rinse well and arrange the jars upside down on a baking tray, tucking the lids alongside. Dry in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the jars the right way up (use oven gloves) without touching the rims, so they stay sterile.
  3. Meanwhile, set the pan with the rhubarb over a medium heat, stirring as it comes up to the boil. Once the sugar has completely dissolved, turn the heat up to high and boil rapidly for about 10-15 minutes. Begin to test for setting after about 8 minutes. To do this, take a cold plate from the freezer and spoon on a little jam, tipping so it spreads to a thin layer. Allow to cool for 30 seconds. If the jam is ready, it will wrinkle up when you push it with your finger. If not, continue boiling for another minute or so before checking again. Keep stirring the jam, as it can catch on the bottom.
  4. Once the jam has reached setting point, remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool and settle for 10 minutes. Stir well to distribute the bits of ginger then ladle the jam into a jug and pour into the warm jars, using a jam funnel if you have one. Seal tightly with the lids. Leave to cool completely before adding labels. Unopened jars keep for at least six months. Once opened, store in the fridge and use within a month.

    Tip

    It’s important to use jam sugar when making rhubarb jam, as the fruit contains very little pectin – the component that makes the jam ‘set’. Jam sugar is simply sugar with added apple pectin.

