Rich grits | Pork recipes | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

250 g medium ground grits, fine cornmeal or white polenta

50 g butter

100 g freshly grated Cheddar cheese

PRAWNS & SAUSAGES

6 higher-welfare pork sausages

olive oil

300 g raw peeled king prawns , from sustainable sources

2 cloves of garlic , peeled and finely chopped

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

a knob of butter

½ a bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley (15g) , finely chopped

