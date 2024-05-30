RICH ITALIAN HOT CHOCOLATE #healthydrink #easyrecipe #co*cktail #smoothie (2024)

This thick and debauched hot cocoa is ultra rich and velvety, its like drinking chocolate soup.
Thin, Light, Refreshing isn't in the present jargon, however when has it at any point been around here? Gracious yes! There was this one time. Today, Comfort, Warmth and Indulgence is the name of the game!
On the off chance that you end up licking chocolate sauce off of plates, and sneaking spoonfuls of naturally arranged pudding before it sets, at that point this beverage is the thing that you've been requiring for your entire life.
The Italian-style hot cocoa, (known as Cioccolata Calda) is excessively thick, I like to imagine its chocolate soup. So extravagant and velvety, it resembles pudding… just pourable.
To accomplish that plush pudding-like surface, the hot cocoa is thickened with a smidgen of cornstarch. Which is gotten from corn! So there you go… there's a vegetable in your beverage, on the off chance that it makes you feel any better
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup whole milk, divided
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 tablespoons (50g) granulated sugar
- 1½ teaspoons cornstarch (reduce to 3/4 teaspoon if a thinner consistency is preferred)
- 4½ ounces/ 128 grams dark chocolate, callets or finely chopped from a bar*
- Whipped cream, optional for garnish
- Chocolate shavings, optional for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a medium, heavy bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together ¾ cup of the milk, cream and sugar. Heat, whisking occasionally, until the mixture starts to bubble around the edges.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl or liquid measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the remaining ¼ cup milk and cornstarch until well combined. As soon as the milk mixture bubbles around the edges, add in the milk and cornstarch mixture and whisk until heated through, about 1 minute.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, then add in the chocolate and whisk until completely dissolved into the milk mixture, and is thick enough to coat a spoon, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and pour into mugs. While this recipe fills 2 average-sized mugs, keep in mind that it's super rich, so you might want to consider serving 4 half cupfuls instead. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with chocolate shavings if desired. Serve immediately as the drink will continue to thicken as it cools.
Source : bit.ly/2kkG3Iq
