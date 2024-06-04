Ricotta Christmas Cookies Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies are soft and tender, cake-like cookies with sweet and simple icing. They have a light lemon flavor and that sink-your-teeth-in moisture, thanks to the rich ricotta. They’re holiday classics and such a fun recipe to try if you’ve never made them.

The Best Ricotta Christmas Cookies Recipe!

Our favorite ricotta cookies! They’re easy to make and they’re always consistently delicious.

They’re so good that you can never stop at just one.

The ricotta cookie dough can be made two days in advance so it’s a great make-ahead recipe. Plus it makes a huge batch of cookies so they’re great for celebrations and gifting.

You’ll love their lightly lemony flavor, the melt-in-your-mouth texture, and that sweet and simple icing finish. And if you want a little contrast finish them with crunchy sugar sprinkles which also add a pretty and festive pop of color.

Ingredients for Ricotta Christmas Cookies

This recipe calls for basic ingredients most all of which you already have on hand. You’ll need:

All-purpose flour

Baking powder

Salt

Unsalted butter

Granulated sugar

Lemon

Ricotta – use whole milk

Vanilla

Eggs

Butter

Powdered sugar

Milk

How to Make Ricotta Cookies

Whisk flour, baking powder and salt, set aside. In an electric stand mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar and lemon zest until pale and fluffy. Mix in ricotta and vanilla extract then blend in eggs one at a time. Mix in flour mixture. Chill dough 2 hours or up to 2 days. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scoop chilled dough out 1 Tbsp (heaping) at a time and shape into balls, drop onto lined baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven 12 – 14 minutes until underside of cookies are golden, cool. Spread over glaze and let set.

Possible Variations

Almond extract: Use almond extract in place of the lemon zest and juice for another flavor option. Use 1/2 tsp almond extract in the dough and 1/4 tsp in the glaze. Replace lemon juice with milk.

Use almond extract in place of the lemon zest and juice for another flavor option. Use 1/2 tsp almond extract in the dough and 1/4 tsp in the glaze. Replace lemon juice with milk. Orange: You can swap orange zest and orange juice for the lemon, and add extra zest for more orange flavor (up to 2 Tbsp).

You can swap orange zest and orange juice for the lemon, and add extra zest for more orange flavor (up to 2 Tbsp). Lime: Lime zest and lime juice will work well in place of lemon. Use equal amounts.

Lime zest and lime juice will work well in place of lemon. Use equal amounts. Chocolate chips: Add white chocolate chips to the cookie dough or mini chocolate chips.

Add white chocolate chips to the cookie dough or mini chocolate chips. Nuts: 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans can be added to the dough.

How to Store Ricotta Cookies

Container: Store ricotta cookies in an airtight container. If layering be sure to place parchment paper between them.

Fridge: These will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Freezer: Ricotta cookies can be frozen for 3 months. I do however recommend waiting to add the icing though because it does wrinkle over time.

