Ricotta Pancakes Recipe - You'll love how easy they are! (2024)

September 25, 2015
A simple Ricotta Pancakes Recipe the whole family will love! Learn how to make pancakes with ricotta cheese that are crispy yet creamy with each bite you take!
Ricotta Cheese is the secret ingredient to perfect pancakes!
Wanting to make syrniki (Russian farmers cheese pancakes), I realized I didn’t have the proper farmer’s cheese. Determined to make something at least somewhat similar I went to the local grocery store and ricotta cheese was what I came home with.
Making pancakes with ricotta cheese turned out to be a huge success! As you bite into these pancakes it’s first crunchy, then turns into a deliciously warm and cheesecake-like creamy inside.
What can I serve Ricotta Pancakes with?
These delicious ricotta pancakes are so good, it’s hard to stop with just one! Paired with some sour cream and jam, you’ve got yourself a breakfast fit for a queen! Also, they are very easy to make and can be eaten hot or cold, your choice! If you really want to impress your table guests, make this super easy Cherry Pie Filling that is a year round favorite in our family!
Ingredients for the Ricotta Pancakes:
How to make pancakes:
- Mix together the egg, ricotta cheese, and vanilla. Add sugar mix again.
- Add the flour and baking powder. Mix everything together into a smooth mass.
- With a tablespoon or large ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture and drop into flour.
- Coat ball in flour, and shape into a flat patty.
- Heat oil in a skillet over low-medium heat. Once hot, add pancakes in.
- Cover with lid, fry until both sides are well browned.
- To serve syrniki: serve warm with a side of sour cream, a jam of choice or this homemade Cherry Pie Filling.
- To make the sour cream topping: combine sour cream with a little bit of sugar to make it slightly sweetened. Add more or less sugar to your liking. I do about 1/2 cup of sour cream + 1-2 tablespoons of sugar.
Do you enjoy pancakes for breakfast?
Breakfast is a very important part of the day. Having these ricotta pancakes for breakfast make breakfast even more important! Have you ever had ricotta pancakes or syrniki? What is your favorite way to enjoy them? Share blow!
Easy how to make pancakes recipe card you can follow and print below!
Ricotta Pancakes
Ingredients
- 32ozwhole milk Ricotta Cheese (about 4 cups)900 grams
- 1egg
- 1/2– 3/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2cupsall-purpose flour + more for shaping the ricotta pancakes
- 1/2tspBaking Powder
- 1tspVanilla Extractoptional
- Oil for fryingI use olive oil
Instructions
Combine 32 oz ricotta cheese with 1 egg and mix until the egg is well incorporated (if using vanilla add 1 tsp vanilla with the egg); add 1/2-3/4 cup sugar and mix again; add 1½ cups flour and 1/2 tsp baking powder and with a minimal amount of mixing bring everything together into a smooth mass.
Using a tablespoon or a large ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture then drop it into the flour. Coat the ball in flour, then gently shape into a flat patty about 1/2 inch thick. You can shape them all and then fry the ricotta pancakes, or shape enough to fill the pan and while they’re frying continue shaping the rest.
To fry the pancakes add about 1 tablespoon of oil to a skillet and heat over low-medium heat. Add ricotta pancakes in, cover with alid and fry for about 2-3 minutes per side or until well browned on both sides.
To serve: serve warm with a side of sour cream and a jam of choice.
To make the sour cream topping:
combine sour cream with a little bit of sugar to make it slightly sweetened. Add more or less sugar to your liking. I do about 1/2 cup of sour cream + 1-2 tablespoons of sugar.
Leave a comment
Denise
Can’t wait to try these! YUM
In the nutritional listing what serving size are you basing this recipe on?
Thank you so much for your help!
Sue
Wow, so yummy and beautiful! Will make again. Changed recipe to 10 pancakes and cooked them with a buttered skillet and not so much “fry”.
Dasha
Great recipe! Love ricotta syrniki as they come out a lot fluffier than regular farmers cheese ones. As mush as I love the recipe I found a way to make these even better and healthier! I used half regular flour and half almond flour/meal, and added more almond flour to thicken the dough to where I could work with it to shape syrniki. I also reduced sugar and added a large scoop of vanilla protein powder. Normally I’m not a huge fan but it did not change the taste or texture at all, and I like having added benefit of protein. Brought these to work brunch one time and all my American friends were raving about them!
Mallory
Just made these with King Arthur GF flour substitute. So delicious!!
Amber
Turned out delicious. My 15 year declared it his new favorite breakfast!
Halved the recipe as I was only making it for 2. Did not halve the egg, baking powder or sugar (used a 1/2 cup). Added 1/2 tsp of almond extract along with the vanilla extract, which took it to the next level.
Found that when forming them it was easier to have flour it my hands when rolling rather than rolling it in flour first.
I also formed them all before frying, but found they stuck to the plate when the pan was ready. This made me have to do a bit more shaping after the fact, but not a huge deal. Next time maybe I will put extra four on the plate or put them on wax paper after shaping.
All in all a delicious recipe that I will be making again!
LUCILLA
Can you post your recipes in regular measurements, I cannot do this type of measurements – I don’t know how
Jackie
How many pancakes does this recipe make?
Jan Roy
Excellent!!
Debbie Priala
What can I use instead of egg please?
Yuliya Ward
I have been looking for a recipe like this because I can never find farmers cheese and don’t have time to go to a specialty store. I halved the recipe and they turned out beautiful. It really hit the syrniki craving. Thanks so much!
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Perfect! Love hearing that!
Lena
This was an excellent recipe. They came out soft, tender. Just perfect
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Thank you for such wonderful review!
sarah
Can these be put together in advance and cooked later?
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Hi Sarah,
It’s best to cook them as soon as you mix the batter. So if you need to make them ahead, just make them and then re-heat before eating.
April
I made a half quantity recipe including even half an egg. I saw other reviewers had done the same and so I thought it would be fine. Somehow the dough remained very sticky no matter how much I tried to coat it with flour. The dough balls came out nothing like what your photos show. Do you have any idea why? I have a lot of dough but not able to turn it into the pancakes shown in your recipe? The only difference was I had thrown some lemon zest in. Do you think that messed everything up?
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Hi April,
At no point is the dough not sticky. So, the only way to shape them is to scoop them and drop them directly into flour, and then roll them into balls with the help of flour coating on the outside. Only when they’re coated in flour are they not sticky. If your dough is runny and doesn’t hold shape, then I would try a different brand ricotta cheese, as it might be that the cheese is just too lose for this recipe. The lemon zest should not affect the texture, so it’s not a concern. Hope these tips help! Let me know if you do try it again, how it went.
Paige
Had some leftover ricotta and came across your recipe. It was fabulous! I will be sharing this with family. Thank you!
· Reply
Dorothea
Just made these for the first time. Amazing little cakes. Thank you so much. My batter was a little wet so I couldn’t roll in flour so I just dropped the batter in the oil. I used gluten flour by America’s Test Kitchen maybe that’s why so wet. But they still came out great. Happy Baking
Natalia Stolyarchuk
I have made these so many times .perfect for simple, and easy breakfast .thank you for sharing recipe.
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Thank you so much!
Teresa
CAN these be frozen
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
I haven’t personally done it, but don’t see why it wouldn’t work. Just make sure to freeze them after frying and cooling them.
Luda
These are delicious! Have you tried substituting regular flour for almond? If yes, how much do you need to add? I have tried substituting, but my pancakes don’t bind when it’s time to flip them.
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Hi Luda,
Thank you so much!
I have not done it with almond because I already suspected it that it wouldn’t work the best. The flour is added to bind the ingredients together and to help keep them together, but almond flour does not have any gluten which will be able to bind it.
I do wonder if you can make it without the addition of flour at all, then spray them with oil and bake at 350F until cooked through on the inside if you really want to make them without any flour in them. Not sure though it will work, just an idea at this point.
Thanks for the star rating!
Michelle
Oh my goodness! I made these this morning and they are divine ❤️ Thank you so much for sharing this amazing recipe.
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Thank you Michelle so much for your feedback! I’m glad you enjoyed them!
Natasha
These are perfect. I’m serving them for dinner tonight. Instead of sour cream we serve with plain Greek yogurt and sour cherry preserves or honey. Delicious.
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
I love cherry preserves! Thanks for your feedback Natasha!
Ashley
Hi!
Will this work if I swap the all purpose flour for almond flour or coconut flour??
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Not sure, couldn’t tell you 🙁
Susan
These were really good!! We halved the recipe and had to use almond flour since we’re on a low carb lifestyle. ..perfect for those who need to adapt the recipe for gluten-free btw.
We also left out the sugar and added a little vanilla and almond extracts …delicious. Even my picky husband went back for seconds. We can see how using regular flour and sugar in these would make them fabulous. .. Even though we had to slightly change it well done on this recipe!
· Reply
Situ
did you use all almond flour or half almond and half white flour?
Dianne H.
You said you didn’t like using vegetable oil. What kind of oil did you use? Also, a sweetened sour cream topping was mentioned. What would be the amounts of each that you would use to make such a topping?
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
I use olive oil since that is what I use for everything.
For the sour cream you just mix about 1/2 cup of sour cream with enough sugar to make it slightly sweet. It really depends on your taste. You can add more or less if you want. A tiny splash of vanilla also bring this up in flavor.
Melly
Do you think these could be baked instead of fried? Do you have a temp/time recommendation?
· Reply
mel
I tried these this morning and liked them. However Im not a fan of fried food so early (unless, of course, its bacon). I was wondering how they would taste if baked rather than fried. Has anyone tried this?
· Reply
angela
How important is the sour cream? I was thinking of using plain Greek yogurt and jam.
· Reply
Not important at all. That’s just how I grew up eating it, but you can totally substitute it with Greek yogurt.
Meghan
Made them this morning! Soooooo good. Would definitely have been better with a scoop to help. I fried them in coconut oil, liked that hint of flavor. And I made a quick blackberry sauce
4 cups frozen blackberries
1 cup sugar
1tbs lemon juice
1tbs cornstarch
· Reply
Blackberry sauce, yum! Did you try them with the sweetened sour cream? I know it sounds weird, but it’s really good, try it 🙂
Thanks for the recipe Meghan!
Sue
Can these be frozen and then reheated, or made day before?
· Reply
I’m not sure if it can be frozen, since I have not done it myself, but I think it should be ok.
You can make the pancakes a day ahead and reheat them in the microwave or just re-heat them in the skillet for that crispy outside the day you want to serve them.
KAte
What kind of jam did you use? What would you reccomend?
· Reply
I used black currant jam, but anything you like will work, like strawberry, rapsberry, peach, apricot – any jam really.
Crystal
HI! I was wondering if you use vegetable oil?
· Reply
If you mean for frying, then no. I personally dislike the smell of vegetable oil when heated, but you can definitely use vegetable oil if that is what you use for frying or sauteeing 🙂
Stephanie
Would the pancakes freeze well after they’ve been cooked?
· Reply
I have never frozen them, so I can’t tell you if it’s going to work for sure 🙁
Heather
Do you thinkit would work to make the batter the night before?
· Reply
I think the batter might be harder to shape up if left overnight. It literally takes about 2 minutes to put the batter together, since you just add everything together and stir, so it shouldn’t take too much time away in the morning 🙂
Shana
I made a batch the night before and the dough held up just fine for morning shaping. I had to make a second batch in the morning and you couldn’t tell the difference between the batter from the night before and the fresh batch.
· Reply
That’s great to know! Thanks for sharing Shana!
Vita
Hi Marina. I made this yesterday and it was really delicious! My kids all loved it, and said this is their favorite kind of pancake they ever had! The taste is actually very similar to crepes with cheese filling (nalisniki), which I really enjoy… except this is so quick and easy to make. Now I always have to make sure I have ricotta cheese at home. Thank you for sharing!
Luba
I so want some syrniki right now! Marina, you are SO awesome!!! and I don’t even know you in person, but I can tell!
· Reply
Oh you’re too sweet Luba! I like you 😉
Marina
I made your ricotta pancakes this morning and my whole family loved them. I halved the recipe to accommodate my five-person family and it was enough for all of us with three left over (no one in my family eats very much:). Thank you for sharing your recipes, bloggers like you make us all better cooks!
· Reply
That’s great to hear Marina! I’m so happy to see people use my recipes and like them. Thank you for taking the time to come back and share your feedback!
Christine
How do you half this recipe, with the egg? What do you suggest?
· Reply
Marina | Let the Baking Begin
Usually if I need to half a recipe with only one egg, I whisk the egg, measure how many tablespoons of liquid I have and then just add half.
I make mine with cottage cheese. I have to try ricotta cheese too. Looks delicious Marina!
Anna
My mom puts them into a baking dish after she fries them then smothers them with a sour cream/ sugar mixture and bakes it like that. So yummy! My mouth is watering just thinking of it!
· Reply
Oh yum! That must be so so good! Thanks for sharing Anna!
Lily
I made the ricotta pancakes on Saturday morning, it was so delicious. Thank you for the great recipes and pictures.
· Reply
Yay! I’m so glad you liked them Lily!
Yana Yakhnitskiy
Haha. Gotta love when kids do that! I’m so psyched to try these since farmers cheese isn’t always available.
· Reply
I kinda blame the kind of boxes the store used to put the pancakes in, but nevertheless I agree))
Vika
Mmmmmm looks so delicious, I want it for breakfast right now!!! Amazing recipe and incredible photos
· Reply
Thank you Vika!
