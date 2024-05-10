Ridiculously Addicting Toffee Chex Mix Recipe - Everyday Dishes (2024)

Home » holiday » Addicting Toffee Chex Mix
by Cheryl Najafi on Jun 18, 2016
Warning: Our sweet and salty toffee Chex mix causes serious snacking addiction. You won’t be able to have just one handful. But don’t worry, we won’t tell on you…promise! It’s the perfect snack mix for anyone who likes a perfectly sweet and salty treat! Rice or corn Chex are ideal for this recipe because of their neutral flavor, but really, you could choose any variety that you like—even the whole grain kind.
Serve this up for the holidays or make some homemade teacher gifts. This sweet Chex mix recipe is sure to be a hit all around!
Addicting Toffee Chex Mix
Toffee Chex Mix Recipe Tips:
- Use a larger pot than you think you’ll need because this stuff bubbles up a lot and you DO NOT want to be scrubbing it off once it’s cooked! Trust us!
- The toffee will be extremely hot, so be extra careful when pouring it out of the pot.
- Make sure you use a heat resistant spoon to stir since the mixture is so hot.
- Add your favorite nuts and pretzels to make this mix your own. We tried it with Dot’s Pretzels as well and it was delicious!
Addicting Toffee Chex Mix Recipe
Sweet, salty and totally addictive, our recipe for toffee Chex mix will become a mainstay in your pantry. It’s the perfect snack for kids and adults alike!
Ingredients
- 12.8 oz box Rice or Corn Chex Cereal
- 3 cups assorted nuts, (pecans, almonds, peanuts, etc.)
- 3 cups pretzel thins, or mini knots
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups dark brown sugar
- 3/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking soda
Instructions
Place 2 racks as near to the center of the oven as possible and preheat to 250 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil and spray generously with cooking spray. In a very large mixing bowl, add the entire box of cereal, assorted nuts and pretzels then set aside.
Place a large saucepan over medium heat and melt the butter. (You will need a larger than normal pan because the toffee mixture will expand by 5 times its volume once the soda is added!) When the butter is melted, add the brown sugar, corn syrup and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Allow the mixture to boil for 2 minutes and then remove from the heat.
CAREFULLY stir in vanilla extract, then after that is mixed in, add the baking soda and mix thoroughly. The toffee will foam and bubble furiously, but just keep stirring until the baking soda is completely combined.
Pour the hot toffee over the cereal, nuts and pretzels and gently fold to combine. Be careful not to flip any toffee on yourself or get any on your fingers while stirring. Work from the bottom of the bowl bringing the ingredients up through the toffee to coat. Don’t worry about complete and even coverage; just get a relatively even distribution of toffee over the mix.
Divide the mixture between the two prepared baking sheets and spread evenly. Bake 30–55 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes—30 minutes for chewier toffee and 55 minutes for a crispier toffee. You will notice that the toffee will liquefy in the oven, making it easy to get an even coating over the mixture.
Remove from oven and continue stirring and separating the clumps until the mix is cool enough to stay separate. Transfer to a bowl and enjoy!
Notes
This is the perfect snack mix to gift for the holidays when packaged with our super cute food gift tags.
Jackie —
I made this for Christmas 2023. It was so easy to make. I used a large Rubbermaid keeper to mix it all. Then put on cookie sheets to bake. Very addicting.
elizabeth murray shultz —
Followed the recipe and baked it a little longer than called for to make sure it was crispy. Right out of the oven it was nice and crispy. The next day it was a limp mess. What a waste of money.
-
Sara —
I’m on my second round of making this, it’s sooo good. My new box of baking soda didn’t make the mixture foam up either but it turned out great anyway! Thanks for sharing this recipe….addictive is right!!
-
Lisa —
I’m assuming that for those that got no reaction from baking soda it’s because it’s old. Always open a fresh box when making something like this
Su —
I followed the recipe completely but when I added the baking soda there wasn’t any reaction … no bubbling or expanding … I did mix with dry ingredients & am baking now but it wasn’t easy mixing & spreading let alone stirring every 15 minutes ….not sure why no reaction
AM —
Don’t mean to be critical, but if people post replies or comments, it would be nice to see your answers to the questions! 🤷
Julia A Cable —
I love this recipe. It is easy to follow and perfect for the holidays or just snacking. My family and friends really enjoy the light crisp coating this recipe creates.
-
Katalina —
Perfect name for this recipe! It is absolutely addicting! Simple instructions and everytime I take it to a gathering everyone wants the recipe. My hubby just LOVES it! SO, so good!
-
Valerie —
My mother just loves this addictive treat. Walnuts and pecans make it extra special. M&M”s for a dash of interest
Alisa Smith —
Looks so good
Michelle —
I don’t have any dark brown sugar on hand, only light brown sugar. Can I substitute that instead?
-
Toni Glazier —
I have no words 😋🤤😋🤤😋🤤
This is so amazing and highly addictive. I’ve gifted friends, they all have eaten instantly!!!
Thank you for posting!!!
-
Shelia —
Made this recipe for my grandson over seas and since it was for a bunch of guys I added spicy ranch dry mix to the sauce before coating the mixture. It also freezes well for at least 3 months, it’s never lasted any longer than that at our house.
-
sandra eckberg —
Made this for a family party several months ago. I have now made it six additional times, at their request ! It’s a keeper and so, so delicious !!
-
Wow! Addicting it is. So easy to make and absolutely delicious.
-
Made this. Not as hard as would seem. Absolute bomb!
-
I make caramel corn and it can be frozen…basically same ingredients.
-
Maggie —
Everyone who I gifted this too has said it is very yummy and addicting.
-
Okay I added chili powder, garlic powder, ginger and cinnamon and.honey. OMG it is delicious as a savory sweet. I put bugles, fruits mini club crackers and chex cereal. Better than my party mix I am known for.
-
Can this be frozen or how long will it last in the refrigerator?
-
Should I use raw peanuts or roasted?
-
When I made the first batch it did not foam when I added the baking soda so I used new baking soda on the second batch. It didn’t foam then either. The toffee seems to have made ok but wondering what I may be doing wrong that it doesn’t foam and if it would make a difference in the toffee/taste. It tastes good (I had to take it away from my daughter because she was eating the Christmas gift I was making for family members.)
-
Has anyone thought of adding some cayenne peeper to this for some sweet heat? If so how much ?
-
You didn’t answer —- can it be frozen ?
-
I got the ingredients yesterday and didn’t get the instructions , thank you for this follow-up. Now I have it all.
-
Trying to stay away from corn syrup. Can maple syrup be substituted?
-
Toffee Chex mix is wonderful! It makes a lot, can it be frozen?
-
I’ve given this recipe, and similar recipes, to friends, family, neighbors, and teachers for years. I always ask about allergies ahead of time. Most of the time I’m asked for the recipe(s), so I don’t believe it is being tossed. Thank you for this recipe variation.
-
This recipe was great and super easy! While mine was cooking but still sticky, I sprinkled on a mixture of 2 parts sugar, 1 part sea salt, 1 part cinnamon. The perfect sweet & salty fall treat!
-
Could cinnamon be added to this recipe?
-
You can use either! I personally like salted because it balances out the sweetness of the toffee.
Anne —
Salted or unsalted nuts?
-
Thank you for this recipe! It is totally awesome as is!
-
Can I freeze this? I have a ton left over and have it in baggies so I thought I’d throw it in the freezer.
-
Britney! calm down. Speak for yourself! Geezzzz! we ask people before we give them anything if they have allergies all the teachers I have given this to absolutely went crazy for it! They appreciative to have anything.
-
Delicious! My family loved it!
PS- I am a teacher and would LOVE to have this as a gift.
-
Absolutely Addicting!!!
Thank-you so much for sharing your recipe with us.
p.s. I am a Teacher & I would welcome this special treat…. ANY DAY of the week!!!
-
Teachers work REALLY HARD for little pay. Please stop giving teachers home made food we can’t eat. There are teachers with but allergies, teachers with gluten allergies, and some people aren’t as cognizant about food preparation. A card or a note is just fine.
-
Made this to take to a get together..it’s delicious!
-
Thanks for sharing!
-
I doubled the dry ingredients and enjoyed it much better. Not too sweet but sweet enough.
-
This IS addicting!