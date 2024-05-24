Ridiculously Addicting Toffee Chex Mix Recipe - Everyday Dishes (2024)

Warning: Our sweet and salty toffee Chex mix causes serious snacking addiction. You won’t be able to have just one handful. But don’t worry, we won’t tell on you…promise! It’s the perfect snack mix for anyone who likes a perfectly sweet and salty treat! Rice or corn Chex are ideal for this recipe because of their neutral flavor, but really, you could choose any variety that you like—even the whole grain kind.

Serve this up for the holidays or make some homemade teacher gifts. This sweet Chex mix recipe is sure to be a hit all around!

This post may include links to purchase items from our affiliates.

Addicting Toffee Chex Mix

Toffee Chex Mix Recipe Tips:

Use a larger pot than you think you’ll need because this stuff bubbles up a lot and you DO NOT want to be scrubbing it off once it’s cooked! Trust us!

The toffee will be extremely hot, so be extra careful when pouring it out of the pot.

Make sure you use a heat resistant spoon to stir since the mixture is so hot.

Add your favorite nuts and pretzels to make this mix your own. We tried it with Dot's Pretzels as well and it was delicious!