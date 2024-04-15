Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Celeriac steaks roasted until nutty, then topped with zingy salsa verde. A perfect and delicious starter for Christmas or dinner parties.

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (2)

Celeriac–I absolutely love its delicious peppery flavour. But I think it’s so often overlooked, which seems a shame.

Have you tried cutting it into steaks and roasting? Like many vegetables, the flavour is much enhanced as is the texture. Here I’ve topped it with a zingy salsa verde which works really well with the pepperiness.

I think this makes a really great alternative to the more classic cauliflower steaks, and you can use them in much the same way.

Some more ideas!
Serve with a creamy butter bean puree
Top with garlicky mushrooms
Serve with my lentil bolognese–yum.

I hope you enjoy, love Niki xxx

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (3)

Celeriac steaks roasted until nutty, then topped with zingy salsa verde. A perfect and delicious starter for Christmas or dinner parties.

Prep time: 10 minutes mins

Cook time: 45 minutes mins

4 servings

4.67 from 3 votes

Ingredients

  • 1 celeriac cleaned and sliced into steaks
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Big pinch sea salt flakes

For the salsa verde

  • 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • Handful mint chopped finely
  • Handful basil chopped finely
  • 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 gherkins finely chopped
  • 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
  • Pinch sea salt flakes

Instructions

  • Pre heat your oven to 180c.

  • Cut the celeriac up into steaks.

  • Add to a large roasting pan with the olive oil and salt. Roast for 20 minutes, then turn. Continue to roast for a further 20 -25 minutes or until the veg is cooked and golden brown. Remove from the oven.

To make the salsa verde

  • Add anything to a bowl and stir to combine.

To serve

  • Serve the celeriac steak with the salsa verde.

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (4)

Creamy Celeriac, Roast Garlic and Mushroom Carbonara

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (5)

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (6)

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (7)

7 Responses

  1. Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (8)
    The salsa verde on roasted celeriac steaks – was to die for. Even though there was no capers, no basil / it was still great. Thanks Niki

    Reply

    1. So happy you liked it Tracey! xx

      Reply

  2. Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (9)
    Thanks so much for this great recipe — such an elegant, yet simple dish. I served it on a bed of cauliflower and white bean purée. Will definitely be making this again!

    Reply

    1. Wonderful
      So happy you liked it.
      Much love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  3. Any suggestions for cooking the Celeriac on a Bbq? It looks like this would make the ideal easy vegan alternative.

    Reply

  4. Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (10)
    I have made this several times. The family absolutely loved it – not the small grandchildren but adults could not wait for the next time!

    Reply

    1. Very happy you liked!
      Much love, Niki xxx

      Reply

