Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Celeriac steaks roasted until nutty, then topped with zingy salsa verde. A perfect and delicious starter for Christmas or dinner parties.
Celeriac–I absolutely love its delicious peppery flavour. But I think it’s so often overlooked, which seems a shame.
Have you tried cutting it into steaks and roasting? Like many vegetables, the flavour is much enhanced as is the texture. Here I’ve topped it with a zingy salsa verde which works really well with the pepperiness.
I think this makes a really great alternative to the more classic cauliflower steaks, and you can use them in much the same way.
Some more ideas!
Serve with a creamy butter bean puree
Top with garlicky mushrooms
Serve with my lentil bolognese–yum.
I hope you enjoy, love Niki xxx
Prep time: 10 minutes mins
Cook time: 45 minutes mins
4 servings
4.67 from 3 votes
Ingredients
- 1 celeriac cleaned and sliced into steaks
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Big pinch sea salt flakes
For the salsa verde
- 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
- Handful mint chopped finely
- Handful basil chopped finely
- 6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp capers
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 gherkins finely chopped
- 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
- Pinch sea salt flakes
Instructions
Pre heat your oven to 180c.
Cut the celeriac up into steaks.
Add to a large roasting pan with the olive oil and salt. Roast for 20 minutes, then turn. Continue to roast for a further 20 -25 minutes or until the veg is cooked and golden brown. Remove from the oven.
To make the salsa verde
Add anything to a bowl and stir to combine.
To serve
Serve the celeriac steak with the salsa verde.
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
7 Responses
The salsa verde on roasted celeriac steaks – was to die for. Even though there was no capers, no basil / it was still great. Thanks Niki
Reply
So happy you liked it Tracey! xx
Reply
Thanks so much for this great recipe — such an elegant, yet simple dish. I served it on a bed of cauliflower and white bean purée. Will definitely be making this again!
Reply
Wonderful
So happy you liked it.
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
Any suggestions for cooking the Celeriac on a Bbq? It looks like this would make the ideal easy vegan alternative.
Reply
I have made this several times. The family absolutely loved it – not the small grandchildren but adults could not wait for the next time!
Reply
Very happy you liked!
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
