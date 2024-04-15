Roast Celeriac Steaks with Salsa Verde | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Celeriac–I absolutely love its delicious peppery flavour. But I think it’s so often overlooked, which seems a shame.

Have you tried cutting it into steaks and roasting? Like many vegetables, the flavour is much enhanced as is the texture. Here I’ve topped it with a zingy salsa verde which works really well with the pepperiness.

I think this makes a really great alternative to the more classic cauliflower steaks, and you can use them in much the same way.

Some more ideas!

Serve with a creamy butter bean puree

Top with garlicky mushrooms

Serve with my lentil bolognese–yum.

I hope you enjoy, love Niki xxx