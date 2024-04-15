Roast Chicken and Vegetables With Tahini Recipe (2024)

Ratings
4
out of 5
1,120
user ratings
Cooking Notes
NeedMoreCats
This sounds very delicious, except I’ve always hated dill. I could just leave it out, but any suggestions for a good substitute? I was thinking thyme might work . . .
Leslie
Just made this, without chicken, as a root veggie side dish. After cooking it, I tossed in some mixed greens; red and green chard, tat soi, arugula and spinach with the dill and cilantro. I was out of tahini, so I used hummus that I thinned with lemon juice, to drizzle on top. I think it is AMAZING!
Janet
I'm thinking that 375 would be better in my electric oven, which I temp test repeatedly. The vegetables would incinerate in 35 minutes. Alternatively, I'll cut everything into larger pieces. Looking forward to trying the recipe
Deejay
This has the makings of a great and easy recipe but the timing seems off. The chicken cooked faster than the vegetables which remained undercooked and would have benefited from salting/seasoning ahead of time for improved flavor. Cilantro is a better partner to ginger than dill as well so will try that next time and with whole boneless thighs or even bone-in.
Kathleen
Could this be made with bone-in thighs??
ESW
used carrots, sweet potatoes, celery root, cauliflower, parsnip. used cilantro and parsley, lemon/lime zest and lime to spritz at the end - definitely needed the acid. Used a bit more veggies and a mix of chicken breast and thigh meat so had to divide into two sheets to avoid steaming.served with mixed brown/wild rice. took a total just short of 40 min at 425got a thumbs up....I might try a little cumin on the chicken at the beginning next time.
nikki
This was mentioned before, but the chicken has a different cook time than the root veggies. Bone-in thighs cook for 30-35 min at 425. Roots take closer to 40-75 minutes to caramelize. In short, do not cut the chicken into chunks bc it will be dry and ruin your meal; cook it separately with the bone-in.
Roberto
Made this with boneless chicken thighs, sweet potatoes and celery root, which gave it a wonderful flavor. True the root vegetables didn't cook through, but my family didn't mind the slight crunch of them. They could be cooked for 10 minutes longer than the chicken instead. Definitely a keeper, and a wonderful dish served with rice for guests.
Alan G
I made this the other night but had to use dried dill as the store had no fresh dill at all. I used parsnips, carrots and sweet potatoes. I cooked it at 410 for 20 minutes and then on convection roast (where the top and bottom elements come on to better brown things) for about 8 minutes in an electric oven. Every thing cooked just right and it was spot on delicious.
LWN
The harder the veg, the smaller the pieces need to be. I don't think the ginger could be overdone. Add garlic? Try mixing some tamari into the tahini? Or wine? can be diluted for moisture. Liked it but kind of bland. Any fresh herb could do - cilantro, dill, etc.
Barry
this is definitely a saved recipe. I added more lime zest and juice and tahini and herbs post cooking than the recipe called for. The colors are gorgeous and make for a very appealing dinner guest pleaser. Will make often for family and friends.
Jane
Everything worked with this very tasty recipe except the described prep time. Total time is shown as 45 minutes which includes cook time of 30 to 35 minutes, meaning that prep time is 10-15 minutes. From cutting up chicken, zesting lime, peeling and grating ginger, chopping dill, to peeling and cutting vegetables, my prep time was about 30 minutes. That said, I thought the recipe was easy to follow and was delicious. I used sweet potatoes and carrots with the chicken thighs.
Mike
Made it at listed temp, use oven thermometer to stay true. Used beets and sweet potatoes. Next time put in some turnips for contrast. Used preferred cilantro instead of dill.
Ingrid de Meur
I tasted it before I added the tahini and it was great. Once I added the tahini I couldn't taste the other flavours. Next time I would omit the tahini or only add a small amount.
Spaypets
You might rethink that. We just roasted root vegetables in our electric oven at 425 for 45 minutes and they came out perfectly. Soft, carmelized, delicious.
GingerR
I like tahini but I thought it didn't come through very well over the roasted vegetables. I'm going to save my tahini for dishes where the flavor is more pronounced.
JP Lee
Brilliant
Annie
Absolutely do not cook the veg and chicken together. I did 15 minutes for veg, then pulled out of oven, added chicken, tossed, cooked for another 15. Veg and chicken cooked perfectly; I used parsnip, carrot, potato and turnip. I was lazy and used 1/2 tsp ground ginger, and 1 tsp ground coriander (split between chicken and veg) and still tastes yummy. Thinned tahini with water, and added 1/4 tsp each garlic and salt, easier to drizzle. Definitely need the lime. Will make again.
Anon
Really nice idea for a recipe but needs a few changes. I found the chicken only needs 20 minutes so did it in two pans. Maybe bone in chicken would be fine together but I’m not sure.The tahini is good but a little dry on the veggies - I’m going to make a tahini-lemon sauce next time and put that on top instead.
Maria B
Delicious! No changes needed. Will definitely make it again.
Brian
425 low in the oven was WAY too intense. I checked on my veggies at 15 minutes and they were already very dark, burned in some places. I dropped to 400 and moved to middle rack. That seemed better but a lot of vegs were already unrecoverable. Flavor just wasn't that appealing at the end either.
LOIS
My guests and I enjoyed this and ate it with gusto. Used cilantro; the veggies were carrots, celery root (a first for all), turnips, and half an onion, chunked. Oh, and some butternut squash I had in the freezer. All approved of the combo. We agreed that the tahini was OK but not essential. Will make again!
Penny
I made this last night and used fresh cilantro since I didn’t have dill and it tasted amazing! It will definitely be something I make again.
Lpow
The temperature and time worked for me. I chopped the vegetables into small pieces and they cooked according to the recipe. They got a bit too charred so I would put in the center of the oven next time.
Ilissa
Zucchini, small white potatoes halved and sliced sweet onions worked well.
Dman
This would cook better if you just sliced up the chicken thigh and put in over the canalized veggies with 10-13 minutes left to go
LNR
I added cumin and ancho chile powder, and used two pans. First, I put the sweet potatoes in for 5 minutes. Then I tossed those and added the carrots to the same pan for another 5 minutes. Then I tossed both and added a separate sheet of chicken for the last 30 minutes. In my oven, the chicken probably would have cooked in 25 minutes. I went light on the tahini and sprinkled with lemon juice, as suggested by commenters. Served with farro. Next time, I'll make the veggies a little spicier.
Peter
Very nice. Would be interesting to try with roasted red onions and adding garlic to the marinade.
LindaL
This was very good, pretty easy and open to variations. We used chicken breasts, and used up a lot of our sweet potatoes, turnips, parsnips, dill, ginger that were sitting in the fridge!
Dman
Loved it - added the ginger to the chicken - roasted chicken in the last 10 min on top Added a little bit of chopped garlic too Fantastic Used beets, sweet potato and carrots
