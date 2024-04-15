Roast Chicken and Vegetables With Tahini Recipe (2024)

I added cumin and ancho chile powder, and used two pans. First, I put the sweet potatoes in for 5 minutes. Then I tossed those and added the carrots to the same pan for another 5 minutes. Then I tossed both and added a separate sheet of chicken for the last 30 minutes. In my oven, the chicken probably would have cooked in 25 minutes. I went light on the tahini and sprinkled with lemon juice, as suggested by commenters. Served with farro. Next time, I'll make the veggies a little spicier.