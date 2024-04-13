Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A comforting and creamy bake with roast cherry tomatoes, peppers and white beans in a coconut and harissa sauce. One for all the family.
Using some of my favourite ingredients again here–roast cherry tomatoes, peppers with lots of white beans. Deliciously creamy and flavoursome from the Harissa, coconut milk and nutritional yeast, which adds a lovely savoury and slightly cheesy hint.
It’s such a delicious combination and I can’t stop creating new recipes using these ingredients. Baking helps the flavours meld together and everything becomes delicious and sticky.
As I roasted the garlic heads separately, as a final touch you can squeeze them out, then scoop everything up with warm sourdough.
Prep time: 15 minutes mins
Cook time: 40 minutes mins
2-4 servings
4.86 from 7 votes
Ingredients
- 3 onions roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 heads garlic sliced in half
- 2 red peppers sliced
- 400 g cherry tomatoes
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Pinch sea salt
- 1 can chickpeas drained
- 1 can cannelloni beans drained
- 1/2 can light coconut milk
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- Pinch chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp harissa paste
- 2 tbsp fresh thyme
Instructions
Pre heat your oven to 180c
Add the peppers, cherry tomatoes and sliced garlic to a large baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Roast for approx 30 minutes until soft and a little charred. Set aside.
In a pan, fry the onions on a low heat with olive oil for 15-20 minutes until very soft and caramelised.
When the veg is roasted and onions are caramelised–in a large roasting pan, mix the onions, coconut milk, pulses, nutritional yeast, harissa, paprika, salt, chilli and fresh thyme.
Now gently stir in the roast tomatoes & peppers. Transfer back to the oven to bake for 15 minutes.
To serve
Squeeze out the roast garlic and scoop everything up with warm sourdough.
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
20 Responses
I’ve made this dish well over 6 times and absolutely love it. So do my family – a bunch of picky eaters!
Reply
Thanks Devi! So happy to hear that! Love, Niki xxx
Reply
Made this and I loved it. So good. I would add some more harissa to the dish next time, for my liking. Thank you
Reply
So happy you liked it!
xxx
Reply
This was absolutely delicious! Thank you for bringing it into my life!!
Reply
So happy Emily! xx
Reply
This sounds amazing! Thank you so much for the recipe. I’ve been a strict vegetarian for 40 years, and found out ten years ago that I have ceoliac disease, so my diet is fairly limited. I’m always on the hunt for tasty food! Thanks again.
Reply
My pleasure Lorna!
Hope you enjoyed xxx
Reply
Hi Niki,
What can I use instead of Harissa?
I’m planning to cook this tomorrow and I have a 1 year old at home who likes veggies!
Is Harissa very spicy?
Cheers! Thanks for your amazing recipes <3
Mayra
Reply
Hi Mayra
You don’t have to include, its a little bit spicy.
You can add sun dried tomato paste, or just tomato puree. Or use a spice mix (1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp smoked paprika)
Hope that helps.
Much love
Niki xxx
Reply
Nice recipe. Not sure if it needs the coconut milk, perhaps some polenta and real sauce for an Italian meatless main dish
Reply
Hi Trish
Polenta sounds good!
Niki xxx
Reply
Hi! Looking forward to making this tonight. Two questions: in step 4, “mix the onions, coconut milk, pulses,” what does “pulses” mean? Also: when do the two cans of beans go in? Also during step 4? Thank you!
Reply
Hi Christine
The pluses are the beans.
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
I don’t normally leave reviews, BUT I felt this was necessary
I’ve made this tonight and have just finished a bowl. So much flavour and so filling! It’s making cutting meat out of my diet easy.
Thankyou xx
Reply
Amazing!
So happy you like it Harriet
Much love, Niki xxx
Reply
I love this dish! I’ve tripled the quantities and am making it for my friend’s birthday camping weekend! Thank you.
PS accidentally left coconut out first time and still amazing.
Reply
Hi Jules
Thats fantastic news!
And mmm, without coconut would also work!
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
What beautiful photos. This recipe looks so delicious – I love roasted tomatoes.
Reply
Thank you Lyndsey, so happy you like xx
Reply
