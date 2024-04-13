Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (2024)

A comforting and creamy bake with roast cherry tomatoes, peppers and white beans in a coconut and harissa sauce. One for all the family.

Using some of my favourite ingredients again here–roast cherry tomatoes, peppers with lots of white beans. Deliciously creamy and flavoursome from the Harissa, coconut milk and nutritional yeast, which adds a lovely savoury and slightly cheesy hint.

It’s such a delicious combination and I can’t stop creating new recipes using these ingredients. Baking helps the flavours meld together and everything becomes delicious and sticky.

As I roasted the garlic heads separately, as a final touch you can squeeze them out, then scoop everything up with warm sourdough.