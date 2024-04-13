Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Skip to content

  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About
  • Recipes
    • All Recipes
    • By Ingredients
    • By Season
    • For Events
    • For Families
    • Gluten Free
  • Books
  • Blog
  • About

A comforting and creamy bake with roast cherry tomatoes, peppers and white beans in a coconut and harissa sauce. One for all the family.

Jump to Recipe

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (2)

A comforting and creamy bake with roast cherry tomatoes, peppers and white beans in a coconut and harissa sauce. One for all the family.

Using some of my favourite ingredients again here–roast cherry tomatoes, peppers with lots of white beans. Deliciously creamy and flavoursome from the Harissa, coconut milk and nutritional yeast, which adds a lovely savoury and slightly cheesy hint.

It’s such a delicious combination and I can’t stop creating new recipes using these ingredients. Baking helps the flavours meld together and everything becomes delicious and sticky.

As I roasted the garlic heads separately, as a final touch you can squeeze them out, then scoop everything up with warm sourdough.

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (3)

A comforting and creamy bake with roast cherry tomatoes, peppers and white beans in a coconut and harissa sauce. One for all the family.

Prep time: 15 minutes mins

Cook time: 40 minutes mins

2-4 servings

4.86 from 7 votes

Ingredients

  • 3 onions roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 heads garlic sliced in half
  • 2 red peppers sliced
  • 400 g cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 1 can chickpeas drained
  • 1 can cannelloni beans drained
  • 1/2 can light coconut milk
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • Pinch chilli flakes
  • 1 tbsp harissa paste
  • 2 tbsp fresh thyme

Instructions

  • Pre heat your oven to 180c

  • Add the peppers, cherry tomatoes and sliced garlic to a large baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Roast for approx 30 minutes until soft and a little charred. Set aside.

  • In a pan, fry the onions on a low heat with olive oil for 15-20 minutes until very soft and caramelised.

  • When the veg is roasted and onions are caramelised–in a large roasting pan, mix the onions, coconut milk, pulses, nutritional yeast, harissa, paprika, salt, chilli and fresh thyme.

  • Now gently stir in the roast tomatoes & peppers. Transfer back to the oven to bake for 15 minutes.

To serve

  • Squeeze out the roast garlic and scoop everything up with warm sourdough.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.

See Also
Vegetarian moussaka recipe | Jamie Oliver aubergine recipesGordon Ramsay Gnocchi Recipe - TheFoodXPPumpkin Gnocchi Recipe | Vegan, HomemadeGerman Spaetzle Recipe (Vegan, Gluten-Free) - Elavegan

More Recipes with Peppers, Tomatoes or Beans

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (4)

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (5)

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (6)

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (7)

The Ultimate Pumpkin Curry, With My Favourite Spices

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (9)

Roast tomato, Crushed Potato and Pesto Salad

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (10)

20 Responses

  1. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (11)
    I’ve made this dish well over 6 times and absolutely love it. So do my family – a bunch of picky eaters!

    Reply

    1. Thanks Devi! So happy to hear that! Love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  2. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (12)
    Made this and I loved it. So good. I would add some more harissa to the dish next time, for my liking. Thank you

    Reply

    1. So happy you liked it!
      xxx

      Reply

  3. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (13)
    This was absolutely delicious! Thank you for bringing it into my life!!

    Reply

    1. So happy Emily! xx

      Reply

  4. This sounds amazing! Thank you so much for the recipe. I’ve been a strict vegetarian for 40 years, and found out ten years ago that I have ceoliac disease, so my diet is fairly limited. I’m always on the hunt for tasty food! Thanks again.

    Reply

    1. My pleasure Lorna!
      Hope you enjoyed xxx

      Reply

  5. Hi Niki,

    What can I use instead of Harissa?

    I’m planning to cook this tomorrow and I have a 1 year old at home who likes veggies!

    Is Harissa very spicy?

    Cheers! Thanks for your amazing recipes <3

    Mayra

    Reply

    1. Hi Mayra
      You don’t have to include, its a little bit spicy.
      You can add sun dried tomato paste, or just tomato puree. Or use a spice mix (1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp smoked paprika)
      Hope that helps.
      Much love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

  6. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (14)
    Nice recipe. Not sure if it needs the coconut milk, perhaps some polenta and real sauce for an Italian meatless main dish

    Reply

    1. Hi Trish
      Polenta sounds good!
      Niki xxx

      Reply

  7. Hi! Looking forward to making this tonight. Two questions: in step 4, “mix the onions, coconut milk, pulses,” what does “pulses” mean? Also: when do the two cans of beans go in? Also during step 4? Thank you!

    Reply

    1. Hi Christine
      The pluses are the beans.
      Love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

  8. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (15)
    I don’t normally leave reviews, BUT I felt this was necessary

    I’ve made this tonight and have just finished a bowl. So much flavour and so filling! It’s making cutting meat out of my diet easy.

    Thankyou xx

    Reply

    1. Amazing!
      So happy you like it Harriet
      Much love, Niki xxx

      Reply

  9. Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (16)
    I love this dish! I’ve tripled the quantities and am making it for my friend’s birthday camping weekend! Thank you.

    PS accidentally left coconut out first time and still amazing.

    Reply

    1. Hi Jules
      Thats fantastic news!
      And mmm, without coconut would also work!
      Love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

  10. What beautiful photos. This recipe looks so delicious – I love roasted tomatoes.

    Reply

    1. Thank you Lyndsey, so happy you like xx

      Reply

Buy Me a Coffee

If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.

I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.

To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.

Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx

(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)

Cookie Consent

Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.

FunctionalAlways active

The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.

Preferences

The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.

Statistics

The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.

Marketing

The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.

Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes

View preferences

{title}{title}{title}

Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (17)

Privacy Policy

Roast Pepper, Tomato & Caramelised Onion White Bean Bake | Rebel Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Portable Projectors for 2024
Jak zainstalować i skonfigurować serwer sieci VPN w systemie Windows Server 2003 - Windows Server
the Art of Bookend, French designer of thematic bookends
Delight Your Inner Bookworm With 15 DIY Bookends
Latest Posts
OpenVPN: Jak skonfigurować serwer VPN na platformie Windows - Kursar.pl
20 Best Depression Era Recipes Ever
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 6522

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.